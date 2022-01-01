Go
Billy's Chowder House

Serving the largest portions of the freshest seafood in Wells!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

216 Mile Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Cup of Clam Chowder (8oz)$7.99
An 8oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder. A rich broth of cream, milk and butter with chopped clams, potatoes and onions. Comes with 1 package of soup crackers, salt & pepper.
Billy's Tacos$19.99
three soft taco shells with your choice of lightly spiced fried haddock OR chicken OR shrimp, pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded mozzarella cheese, topped with pickled cabbage. Chipotle sauce on the side.
Billy's Garden Salad$10.49
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, tri-color peppers, kalamata olives, white cheddar cubes and diced pickle. Comes with 2 ounces of dressing.
Junior Lobster Roll$24.19
nothing beats our signature lobster roll...a hot dog bun grilled on both sides then loaded with a 3oz portion of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise.
Large Lobster Roll$35.69
nothing beats our signature lobster roll...a hot dog bun grilled on both sides then loaded with a 6oz portion of fresh lobster meat mixed with mayonnaise.
Fish & Chips$18.49
the classic...hand breaded haddock pieces, fried golden brown...served with cole slaw, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge
Medium Half & Half Platter$27.99
Your choice of two of the following; whole belly clams, haddock, shrimp, sea scallops or chicken fingers hand breaded & fried golden brown in Canola/Corn Oil and served with two sides, lemon wedge, tartar sauce or cocktail sauce
XTRA Condiments and Dressings
Bowl of Clam Chowder (16oz)$11.99
a 16oz serving of Billy's Famous Clam Chowder loaded with chopped clams, potatoes and onions in a rich broth of cream, milk and butter. Comes with 2 packages of soup crackers, salt & pepper.
Side Garden Salad$6.29
216 Mile Road

Wells ME

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
