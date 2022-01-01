The Black Dog Tavern
Named for the Captain’s faithful companion, The Black Dog Tavern has served as a friendly meeting place where locals & visitors alike will enjoy the highest quality year-round extensive breakfast menu, fresh local seafood, beef, pasta dishes, housemade desserts, beer, wine, & craft cocktails, all while taking in the lovely view of Vineyard Haven Harbor. Expanded outdoor seating on our covered patio.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
20 Beach Street Extension • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
20 Beach Street Extension
Vineyard Haven MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beach Road
Down Island | Inspired By The Sea Beach Road is an inviting contemporary canteen with a stunning view of Lagoon Pond located in the harbor town of Vineyard Haven on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. Our interiors were inspired by the historic maritime industry of our neighboring shipyards. Get tempted by our unique cocktails, craft beers and lovely wines. Our seasonally focused menu has an emphasis on seafood and a fresh take on New England cuisine. Everything is house-made and lovingly prepared by Chef Frank Williams, Baker Leslie Hewson and their dedicated talented teams. We are committed to supporting our local food shed and sourcing from regional fishermen, farmers and food artisans.
Black Dog Water Street Bakery
A delicious first or last stop by the ferry! On-the-go options include freshly made sandwiches, savory chowder, and our popular Breakfast “Woofer” sandwich. A chewy ginger cookie, rich brownie, or flaky pastry will make the perfect sweet addition to your meal.
Bobby B's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Copper Wok
Come in and enjoy!