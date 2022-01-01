Go
The Black Dog Tavern

Named for the Captain’s faithful companion, The Black Dog Tavern has served as a friendly meeting place where locals & visitors alike will enjoy the highest quality year-round extensive breakfast menu, fresh local seafood, beef, pasta dishes, housemade desserts, beer, wine, & craft cocktails, all while taking in the lovely view of Vineyard Haven Harbor. Expanded outdoor seating on our covered patio.

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

20 Beach Street Extension • $$

Avg 4.2 (1765 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Burger$22.00
house made patty, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted brioche bun and crispy French fries
Lobster Roll$29.00
a generous portion of our famous lobster salad in a toasted brioche roll with crispy french fries and our housemade coleslaw
Quahog Chowder$9.00
Topped with house made croutons
Hash & Eggs$14.00
Our famous house-made corned beef hash with two eggs any style and toast.
Homefries$5.00
Steak Tips$29.00
grilled marinated steak tips served with horseradish cream sauce, mashed potatoes, and asparagus
Bacon$4.00
Loretta$14.00
Two eggs any style with homefries and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and toast.
Woofer$16.00
Our famous breakfast sandwich with two fried eggs, melted cheese, and your choice of meat and bread.
SM Pancakes$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

20 Beach Street Extension

Vineyard Haven MA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
