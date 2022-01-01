Go
Toast

Black Dog Water Street Bakery

A delicious first or last stop by the ferry! On-the-go options include freshly made sandwiches, savory chowder, and our popular Breakfast “Woofer” sandwich. A chewy ginger cookie, rich brownie, or flaky pastry will make the perfect sweet addition to your meal.

11 Water Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

32oz Iced Coffee (lg)$3.85
20oz Iced Coffee (sm)$2.75
20oz Coffee (lg)$3.06
32oz Iced Chai Latte$6.75
Plain Bagel$3.00
16oz Coffee (md)$2.60
BD Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, melted cheddar, & fresh salsa on a soft flour tortilla
Add Tomato, Roasted red peppers, onion .50
Add Bacon, Sausage, Ham $2 ea.
Everything Bagel$3.00
B.L.T.A$9.00
Applewood bacon, lettuce, sliced tomato,avocado, and mayo on your choice of bread.
Woofer$7.00
Two fried eggs, Bacon, Sausage, or Ham and Cheese on your choice of Black Dog Bread or Biscuit.
Add Bagel, English Muffin, or Wrap $1 ea. Add Croissant $1.50
See full menu

Location

11 Water Street

Vineyard Haven MA

Sunday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beach Road

No reviews yet

Down Island | Inspired By The Sea Beach Road is an inviting contemporary canteen with a stunning view of Lagoon Pond located in the harbor town of Vineyard Haven on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. Our interiors were inspired by the historic maritime industry of our neighboring shipyards. Get tempted by our unique cocktails, craft beers and lovely wines. Our seasonally focused menu has an emphasis on seafood and a fresh take on New England cuisine. Everything is house-made and lovingly prepared by Chef Frank Williams, Baker Leslie Hewson and their dedicated talented teams. We are committed to supporting our local food shed and sourcing from regional fishermen, farmers and food artisans.

The Black Dog Tavern

No reviews yet

Named for the Captain’s faithful companion, The Black Dog Tavern has served as a friendly meeting place where locals & visitors alike will enjoy the highest quality year-round extensive breakfast menu, fresh local seafood, beef, pasta dishes, housemade desserts, beer, wine, & craft cocktails, all while taking in the lovely view of Vineyard Haven Harbor. Expanded outdoor seating on our covered patio.

Bobby B's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Copper Wok

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston