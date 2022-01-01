Black Dog Water Street Bakery

Beach Road

Down Island | Inspired By The Sea Beach Road is an inviting contemporary canteen with a stunning view of Lagoon Pond located in the harbor town of Vineyard Haven on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. Our interiors were inspired by the historic maritime industry of our neighboring shipyards. Get tempted by our unique cocktails, craft beers and lovely wines. Our seasonally focused menu has an emphasis on seafood and a fresh take on New England cuisine. Everything is house-made and lovingly prepared by Chef Frank Williams, Baker Leslie Hewson and their dedicated talented teams. We are committed to supporting our local food shed and sourcing from regional fishermen, farmers and food artisans.

