Go
Toast

Black Sheep Bagel Cafe

We do not offer online ordering, please come see us and place your order in person!

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

56 John F. Kennedy Street • $

Avg 4.5 (375 reviews)

Popular Items

To Go Coffee Tumbler$20.00
16 oz cork bottom tumbler.
Tote Bag$18.00
PLEASE NOTE: the new tote bags will not have the black bottom as pictured.
Black Hoodie$40.00
Our classic logo in a circle. The sheep is holding a cappuccino.
Grey Hoodie$40.00
Our classic logo. The sheep is holding a bagel.
Limited Edition VW design T-Shirt$30.00
Limited edition design featuring our VW Sheepwagon. Designed during this COVID-19 partial shutdown to show your support for our independent shop!
Limited Edition VW design Hoodie$50.00
Limited edition design featuring our VW Sheepwagon. Designed during this COVID-19 partial shutdown to show your support for our independent shop!
Grey T-Shirt$20.00
Our classic logo. The sheep is holding a bagel.
1/2 dozen$12.00
Black T-Shirt$20.00
Our classic logo in a circle. The sheep is holding a cappuccino.
$6 Spread$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

56 John F. Kennedy Street

Cambridge MA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pavement Coffeehouse | Harvard

No reviews yet

The newest Pavement location is inside the Smith Campus Center at Harvard University, and is our first in Cambridge. It kinda sorta fulfills our lifelong dream of attending Harvard.

Mother Juice- Harvard Square

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Saloniki

No reviews yet

Ready. Set. Greek. Now Online!

Las Palmas - Harvard Campus

No reviews yet

Dominican Kitchen

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston