Blue Highway Pizza

Eat Well, Live Well!

204 NE Highway 441

Popular Items

Margherita$12.60
House made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Key Lime Tart$7.70
House-made Key lime tart in a buttery graham cracker crust, whipped cream
Create Your Own Sicilian$15.40
Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)
Blue Highway
Fresh garden greens, feta, grape tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, toasted pecans
Create Your Own Calzone$10.45
Create Your Own Pizza$11.00
Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)
Caesar
Crisp romaine hearts, shaved Grana Padano, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing
Cannoli$4.68
Crispy pastry shell filled with our house-made sweetened ricotta and chocolate chips
Blue Highway Wings
Crispy wings are baked and tossed in buffalo, BBQ or Burt's Dragonfire sauce served with house-made Gorgonzola or ranch. carrots and celery upon request
Location

204 NE Highway 441

Micapony FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
