Blue Highway Pizza

13005 SW 1st Road

Popular Items

Tioga Salad
Fresh garden greens, toasted pecans, gorgonzola crumbles, granny smith apples, sundried cherries, balsamic gorgonzola dressing
Herbed Tuscan Fries$6.60
Parmesan and herb seasoned crispy fries, served with house-made Peppadew tomato jam, lemon aioli
Create Your Own Pizza$11.00
Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)
Bambini Pizza$7.00
Choice of one topping
Cheese Pizza$11.00
Blue Highway
Fresh garden greens, feta, grape tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and toasted pecans
Caesar
Crisp romaine hearts, shaved Grana Padano, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing
Margherita Pizza$12.65
House-made pizza sauce, Parmesan, Romano, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
Blue Highway Wings
Crispy fried chicken wings or tempeh tossed in Buffalo, BBQ or Dragonfire sauce. Served with house-made Gorgonzola or buttermilk ranch. Carrots and celery sticks upon request
Create Your Own Sicilian$15.40
Start with our hand-tossed dough, 100% whole milk mozzarella, and one of our house-made sauces, then get creative. (We recommend no more than 3-4 toppings to ensure proper cooking)
Location

Newberry FL

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
