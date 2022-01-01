Bodega Wine Bar
Coffee until 4 :: Wine, beer & pizza all day.
814 Broadway
Popular Items
Location
814 Broadway
Santa Monica CA
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Cassia
Cassia is a critically-acclaimed Southeast Asian brasserie, and a partnership between husband-and-wife duos Bryant & Kim Ng and Josh Loeb & Zoe Nathan. Rooted in Bryant and Kim’s respective culinary heritages and experiences, we celebrate the fresh, vibrant flavors of Southeast Asia, striking a unique balance of soulful, ancestral cuisine and a California sensibility, utilizing the best quality ingredients from local farmers.
Esters Wine Shop and Bar
We’re all about curation and fun, without any pretension. Our wine shop & bar is the kind of destination where you can spend an evening leisurely exploring new vintages from our 250+ wine list, enjoy a glass or two of wine and some snacks with a friend, or stock up for a dinner party at home. Our chic and welcoming atmosphere encourages socializing with friends and fellow wine lovers, and our knowledgeable team allows for a sense of discovery. Think of us as your neighborhood clubhouse…for wine!
Umami Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Truxton's American Bistro
Come in and enjoy!