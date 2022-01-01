Go
Bodega Wine Bar

Coffee until 4 :: Wine, beer & pizza all day.

814 Broadway

Popular Items

B-BLT-A$12.00
Basil, applewood smoked bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado & lemon aioli on hand-sliced toasted sourdough
Egg Sammie$12.00
Fried egg, applewood bacon, baby arugula, onion, provolone with lemon & chipotle aioli on brioche bun
Broadway Wrap$13.00
Roasted butternut squash, green leaf lettuce, avocado, roasted brussels sprouts, bruschetta & vegan mozzarella with tomatillo salsa in a spinach tortilla | Vegan, Vegetarian
Build Your Own Pizza$15.75
The Great Gazoo$17.00
Pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, lemon aioli & basil
The Paseo$10.00
Croissant sandwich, with egg, bacon, cheddar & sriracha ketchup
Butternut Squash Hash$10.00
With roasted potatoes, red onion & goathorn peppers | Gluten Free, Vegan, Vegetarian
Build Your Own Breakfast
Vampire Slayer$17.00
Mozzarella, parmesan, goat cheese, garlic, red onion & arugula | Vegetarian
Dawn Patrol$18.00
Egg, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, tomato, arugula & chipotle aioli
Location

814 Broadway

Santa Monica CA

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 am
