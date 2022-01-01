Bollywood Masala
Come in and enjoy!
23418 Three Notch Rd
Popular Items
Location
23418 Three Notch Rd
California MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Taphouse 1637
Come in and enjoy!
Mom & Pop Pizza & Subs
Serving Southern Maryland quality food with quality service that you can taste! Pizza, burger, Sub, and Salad. Come try us out.
**Minimum of $15 for Delivery and minimum of $25 for St. Mary City area***
Stoney's
Come in and enjoy!
The Lighthouse Restaurant & Dock Bar
Come in and enjoy!