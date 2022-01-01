Go
Banner pic

Bootleggers Lodge LLC

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2001 Indian Pine Point Road

Tomahawk, WI 54487

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

2001 Indian Pine Point Road, Tomahawk WI 54487

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Thirsty Giraffe

No reviews yet

Lakeside Bar and Grill featuring a full "in house smoked" BBQ Pit Menu, Homemade Pizza's, Broasted Chicken, Ahi Tuna, Grilled Shrimp, Friday Fish Fry and Saturday Prime Rib. Bar features a specialty drink menu and full bar.

Pickles Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Casa Mexicana Rhinelander

No reviews yet

At Casa Mexicana we offer meals of excellent quality and invite you to try our delicious food.
The key to our success is simple: providing quality food that taste great every single time, and providing our customers with genuine service. We offer authentic Mexican cuisine and American food options.
Eat delicious food. Grab a drink. But most of all, relax! Thank you for your support, we are proud to serve the North woods Community.

Mad Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy these madly delicious Subs

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Bootleggers Lodge LLC

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston