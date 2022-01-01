Go
Bossa Fish

Boasting New Jersey's newest twist on a fresh and fried seafood market. Bossa is a culinary experience born of our old world roots merged with a modern curated take on regional classics.
Take it home, get it delivered or enjoy with a cold beer on our patio.

230 Trumbull St.

Popular Items

OCTOPUS SALAD (POLVO AO VINAGRETE)$14.99
OCTOPUS, TOMATO, ONION, PARSLEY, EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL AND FRESH LIME JUICE SERVED W/ BREAD ON THE SIDE
COLESLAW$3.50
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER 16OZ$5.99
SERVED WITH BREAD
CHICKEN FINGERS$8.49
SHRIMP IN GARLIC SAUCE$12.99
CLASSIC CAMARAO A GUILHO
GRILLED OCTOPUS PLATTER$22.99
CHEF'S SPECIAL SERVED WITH SMASHED POTATOES AND BROCCOLI RABE (POLVO A LARGAREIRO)
FRIED SALMON IN GARLIC SAUCE$20.99
CAFE CON LECHE (GALAO)$2.50
FRIED SHRIMP$12.99
Location

Elizabeth NJ

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

