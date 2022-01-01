Go
Bridgetender Tavern and Grill

HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

65 West Lake Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (432 reviews)

Popular Items

Avocado Burger$14.00
with Monterey Jack cheese and mashed avocado, served with mayo and traditional garnish
Hamburger$11.00
served with mayo and traditional garnish
Cheeseburger$12.00
with cheddar cheese, served with mayo and traditional garnish
Kale Brussel Salad$17.00
shaved brussel sprouts, baby kale, toasted almonds, sliced apples, dried cranberries and goat cheese, with lemon dijon vinaigrette
Authentic Mexican Tacos
your choice of carne asada, chicken or pork, cilantro and onion on corn tortillas, with chips and salsa
BT's Fish Tacos
beer battered cod, cabbage, tomato and cilantro on flour tortillas, with a side of BT fish taco sauce
Basket of Seasoned Waffle Fries$7.00
with ranch sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
with cheddar cheese and bacon, served with mayo and traditional garnish
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 grilled shrimp tacos, cabbage, tomato and cilantro on corn tortillas, with a side of BT fish taco sauce
Chicken Wings$15.00
hot, slightly spicy Hawaiian teriyaki or BBQ style
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

65 West Lake Blvd

Tahoe City CA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

