Bridgetender Tavern and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
65 West Lake Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
65 West Lake Blvd
Tahoe City CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mirada
Lakeside Dining with a spectacular view of Lake Tahoe. Mirada offers a wide selection of everything Tacos and Tequila!
Jake’s On The Lake Tahoe City
Come in and enjoy!
Everything Is Rosie
Come in and enjoy!
Moe's Original BBQ
A Southern Soul Food Revivial