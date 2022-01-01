Go
Bruno's Bakery & Restaurant

Italian cafe serving appetizers, panini, salads, pasta, pizza, entrees and desserts. One stop shop to satisfy your craving/s!

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

1650 Hylan Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (951 reviews)

Popular Items

DANNY WRAP$12.95
crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella & chipotle mayp
CHICKEN BLT$13.95
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato with mayonnaise on white bread
PENNE VODKA$17.00
light tomato cream & vodka sauce
FRITTO MISTO$18.00
fried calamari, zucchini, shrimp with marinara sauce
RIGATONI ALFREDO CON POLLO$19.95
sweet peas, mushrooms, & grilled chicken in a roasted garlic alfredo sauce
STEAK PANINI$19.95
hanger steak served on Italian hero with caramelized onions, mushrooms & Swiss cheese
BROCCOLI RABE SIDE$7.95
Italian Pastry$4.50
FRENCH FRIES SIDE$4.95
OPEN-FACED GARDEN PANINI$13.95
sourdough bread, avocado, onions, eggplant, zucchini & melted Swiss cheese with balsamic glaze
Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

1650 Hylan Blvd

Staten Island NY

Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
