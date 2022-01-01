Go
Butterfish (Clovis)

1850 Herndon Ave

Clovis, CA 93611

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Sriracha Shrimp App$7.75
crispy battered shrimp with a sweet and spicy drizzle sauce
House Special$11.75
Salmon, Sushi Rice, Crispy Wontons, Sweet Ginger Soy, Edamame, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Shishito Peppers, Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Spiced Cashews, Crispy Onions
California$11.75
Ahi Tuna, Sushi Rice, Crispy Wontons, Ponzu, Edamame, Cucumber, Shaved Snap Peas, Asian Pear, Green Onions, Cilantro, Wasabi Cream Drizzle, Sesame Seeds, Crispy Onions
Chicken$9.75
Choose your size, base, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.
Kids - Pick Your Poke$9.25
Choose your base, 1 scoop of protein, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.
Tokyo Fries$5.00
sweet potato fries with a sweet and spicy drizzle sauce
Rising Sun$11.75
Seared Ahi Tuna, Sushi Rice, Crispy Wontons, Miso Vinaigrette, Jalapeno, Shaved Snap Peas, Green Onions, Cilantro, Spicy Mayo Drizzle, Chili Mandarins, Sesame Seeds, Macadamia Nuts, Tempura Crumbles
Regular - Pick Your Poke$11.75
Choose your base, 3 scoops of protein, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.
Large - Pick Your Poke$13.75
Choose your base, 5 scoops of protein, sauce, mix ins, toppings and drizzle.
Chinese Chicken Salad$11.50
Chicken, Miso Vinaigrette, Mixed Greens, Crispy Wontons, Shaved Snap Peas, Cucumbers, Edamame, Cilantro, Chili Mandarins, Honey Cashew Drizzle, Crispy Onions
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1850 Herndon Ave, Clovis CA 93611

Directions

Butterfish (Clovis)

