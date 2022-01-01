Go
Bonita Bowls

Health food restaurant serving Acai Bowls, Smoothies, Wraps, Salads, Poke, and more!

524 Crescent Blvd

Popular Items

Breakfast Wrap$9.00
CHOICE OF TORTILLA WITH SPINACH, EGG, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, & BUFFALO SAUCE
Southwestern Salad$11.00
HOUSE MIX GREENS, QUINOA, BLACK BEANS, CORN, PICO DE GALLO, CHEDDAR CHEESE, JALAPENO, TORTILLA STRIPS, & LIME VINAIGRETTE
Custom Poké Bowl$13.00
Acai You Smoothie$8.00
ACAI, STRAWBERRY, BANANA, BLUEBERRY, & APPLE JUICE
BASIC AVO TOAST$9.00
SOURDOUGH BREAD TOPPED WITH AVOCADO, BACON, CHERRY TOMATOES, EVERYTHING BUT THE BAGEL, ARUGULA SPROUT, & HONEY OR BALSAMIC DRIZZLE
AMALFI$14.00
WHITE RICE, SALMON, CUCUMBER, EDAMAME, AVOCADO, ARUGULA SPROUT, TOPPED WITH EEL SAUCE
ULTIMATE$14.00
WHITE RICE, TUNA, EDAMAME, CUCUMBER, TEMPURA CRUMBS, SEAWEED SALAD, WASABI, TOPPED WITH SPICY MAYO SAUCE, SESAME SEEDS, & SEA SALT.
Bali Acai Bowl (2)$10.00
ACAI BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, BLUEBERRY, STRAWBERRY AND HONEY
Custom Bowl$11.00
Chose between Acai, Pitaya, Coconut, or Green
Bonita Acai Bowl (1)$11.00
ACAI BASE TOPPED WITH GRANOLA, STRAWBERRY, BANANA, NUTELLA, & COCONUT FLAKES
Location

524 Crescent Blvd

Glen Ellyn IL

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
