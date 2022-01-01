Bonita Bowls
Health food restaurant serving Acai Bowls, Smoothies, Wraps, Salads, Poke, and more!
524 Crescent Blvd
Popular Items
Location
524 Crescent Blvd
Glen Ellyn IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
A Toda Madre
Come on in and enjoy!
Made In Italy Trattoria
Come in and enjoy!
The Joy Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Lil Donkeys
Come in and enjoy!