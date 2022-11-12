Mexican & Tex-Mex
Lil Donkeys Glen Ellyn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
499 North Main Street, Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taco 'bout it - Addison - 1465 W. Lake Street
No Reviews
1465 West Lake Street Addison, IL 60607
View restaurant
Front Street Cantina - Naperville
No Reviews
15 West Jefferson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurant