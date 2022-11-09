Restaurant header imageView gallery

Made In Italy Trattoria 476 Forest Ave

632 Reviews

$$

476 Forest Ave

Glen Ellyn, IL 60137

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 4 ENTREES for $50
PENNE VODKA SAUCE
CHICKEN PARMESAN

ENTREES (choose 4)

Pick 4 ENTREES for $50

Pick 4 ENTREES for $50

$50.00

SPECIALS

ARANCINI 4 risotto balls with peas and mozz

ARANCINI 4 risotto balls with peas and mozz

$12.00
THANKSGIVING TURKEY CAPPELLACI- MIREPOIX , CRANBERRY BROWN BUTTER CREAM

THANKSGIVING TURKEY CAPPELLACI- MIREPOIX , CRANBERRY BROWN BUTTER CREAM

$26.00

WHITEFISH-LEMON BUTTER CAPER ASPARAGUS

$29.00
PUMPKIN CAPPELLACI BROWN BUTTER SAGE SAUCE

PUMPKIN CAPPELLACI BROWN BUTTER SAGE SAUCE

$24.00
SHORT RIB CAPPELLACI

SHORT RIB CAPPELLACI

$26.00

FILLET MIGNON -8oz CENTER CUT -side whole mushrooms garlic butter

$38.00

APPS/SALAD/SOUP

BAKED CLAMS

BAKED CLAMS

1/2 dozen, seasoned breadcrumbs

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

Toasted crostini, diced tomatoes

BURRATA

BURRATA

$15.00

burrata cheese with arugula, cherry tomatoes and prosciutto

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$18.00

CAPRESE

$10.00

fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomatoes, basil, EVOO

CARPACCIO

$14.00

raw filet mignon, marinated, sliced thin, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, olive oil

COZZE MARINARA-

$14.00

Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels in plum tomato sauce *a little spicy

SALAM FONTINELL CHEESE BOARD

$14.00
SAUSAGE & SWEET MINI PEPPERS

SAUSAGE & SWEET MINI PEPPERS

$14.00

Nonno’s homemade sausage with roasted red peppers

SHRIMP & ZUCCHINI GRATINATE

SHRIMP & ZUCCHINI GRATINATE

$16.00

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

spring mix, tomato, house balsamic vinaigrette

MINESTRONE CUP

$4.00

QUART MINESTRONE

$12.00

SOUP OF DAY CUP

$4.00

Soup Of Day Quart

$12.00

EXTRA 1/2 LOAF BREAD

$3.50

HOMEMADE PASTA

PAPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

PAPARDELLE BOLOGNESE

$20.00

Homemade wide fettucini, beef/veal meat sauce

LASAGNA

LASAGNA

$17.00

Homemade, ground beef, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce

CHICKEN MANICOTTI

CHICKEN MANICOTTI

$19.00

Chicken filled tube pasta in tomato topped with mozzarella

MEAT RAVIOLI

$17.00
GNOCCHI

GNOCCHI

$18.00
CHEESE RAVIOLI

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$17.00

Cheese or meat

PASTA & FISH

SPAGHETTI CON FRUTTI DI MARE

SPAGHETTI CON FRUTTI DI MARE

$28.00

Calamari, shrimp, clams, mussels, tomato or garlic and oil sauce

LINGUINE CON COZZE

LINGUINE CON COZZE

$22.00

Fresh Prince Edward island mussels, spicy red sauce

SPAGHETTI VONGOLE

SPAGHETTI VONGOLE

$24.00

Fresh manila Clams, , garlic EVOO, fresh tomato macchiato

LINGUINI CALAMARI

$25.00

Red tomato sauce

ORECCHETTIE SHRIMP & BROCCOLI

ORECCHETTIE SHRIMP & BROCCOLI

$26.00

Ear shaped pasta, shrimp, broccoli, garlic and oil sauce

TRADITIONAL PASTA

PENNE VODKA SAUCE

PENNE VODKA SAUCE

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, touch of cream

SPAGHETTI POMODORO

$16.00

Homemade tomato sauce

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$18.00

Pancetta, onions, Pecorino Romano, eggs

RIGATONI GENNARO

RIGATONI GENNARO

$18.00

Baked rigatoni, ricotta and mozzarella

SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA

SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA

$18.00

Black olives, capers, tomato sauce

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$18.00

RISOTTO

RISOTTO PESCATORE

RISOTTO PESCATORE

$28.00

Shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, Arborio rice, light tomato sauce

CHICKEN

CHICKEN MARSALA

CHICKEN MARSALA

$22.00

Wine, mushrooms, onions

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$22.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce

CHICKEN VESUVIO

CHICKEN VESUVIO

$22.00

Roasted potatoes, garlic, wine

CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA

CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA

$22.00

Prosciutto, spinach, mozzarella

CHICKEN PICCATA

CHICKEN PICCATA

$22.00

Capers, red pepper, wine sauce

VEAL

VEAL PARM

$26.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce

VEAL SORRENTINO

$26.00

Eggplant, prosciutto, mozzarella

VEAL MARSALA

VEAL MARSALA

$26.00

Wine, mushrooms, onions

VEAL PICCATA

VEAL PICCATA

$26.00