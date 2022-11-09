- Home
- Made In Italy Trattoria - 476 Forest Ave
Made In Italy Trattoria 476 Forest Ave
632 Reviews
$$
476 Forest Ave
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
SPECIALS
ARANCINI 4 risotto balls with peas and mozz
THANKSGIVING TURKEY CAPPELLACI- MIREPOIX , CRANBERRY BROWN BUTTER CREAM
WHITEFISH-LEMON BUTTER CAPER ASPARAGUS
PUMPKIN CAPPELLACI BROWN BUTTER SAGE SAUCE
SHORT RIB CAPPELLACI
FILLET MIGNON -8oz CENTER CUT -side whole mushrooms garlic butter
APPS/SALAD/SOUP
BAKED CLAMS
1/2 dozen, seasoned breadcrumbs
BRUSCHETTA
Toasted crostini, diced tomatoes
BURRATA
burrata cheese with arugula, cherry tomatoes and prosciutto
CALAMARI
CAPRESE
fresh mozzarella, beefsteak tomatoes, basil, EVOO
CARPACCIO
raw filet mignon, marinated, sliced thin, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, olive oil
COZZE MARINARA-
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels in plum tomato sauce *a little spicy
SALAM FONTINELL CHEESE BOARD
SAUSAGE & SWEET MINI PEPPERS
Nonno’s homemade sausage with roasted red peppers
SHRIMP & ZUCCHINI GRATINATE
HOUSE SALAD
spring mix, tomato, house balsamic vinaigrette
MINESTRONE CUP
QUART MINESTRONE
SOUP OF DAY CUP
Soup Of Day Quart
EXTRA 1/2 LOAF BREAD
HOMEMADE PASTA
PASTA & FISH
SPAGHETTI CON FRUTTI DI MARE
Calamari, shrimp, clams, mussels, tomato or garlic and oil sauce
LINGUINE CON COZZE
Fresh Prince Edward island mussels, spicy red sauce
SPAGHETTI VONGOLE
Fresh manila Clams, , garlic EVOO, fresh tomato macchiato
LINGUINI CALAMARI
Red tomato sauce
ORECCHETTIE SHRIMP & BROCCOLI
Ear shaped pasta, shrimp, broccoli, garlic and oil sauce
TRADITIONAL PASTA
PENNE VODKA SAUCE
Tomato Sauce, touch of cream
SPAGHETTI POMODORO
Homemade tomato sauce
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
Pancetta, onions, Pecorino Romano, eggs
RIGATONI GENNARO
Baked rigatoni, ricotta and mozzarella
SPAGHETTI PUTTANESCA
Black olives, capers, tomato sauce