Lombard restaurants you'll love
Lombard's top cuisines
Must-try Lombard restaurants
More about BUMPER 2 BURGER
BUMPER 2 BURGER
715 South Main Street, Lombard
|Popular items
|Bumper Burger
|$6.73
The Bumper Burger is our remix of a classic cheeseburger. It’s a mix of freshly-ground meat cuts blended into a juicy quarter pound beef patty with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, and our signature Bumper sauce!
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.98
Fresh grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayonnaise.
|Fries
Fresh-cut Fries! Seasoned, salted, and plain. Available in small, regular, and large.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
908 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
|Popular items
|Buy 1lb, Get 1/2 Free
|$20.00
January is for shrimp lovers. Every Thursday, get 1/2 lb of our original large shrimp FREE when you buy a full pound.
|Large Shrimp Special
|$15.00
A full pound of our famous large shrimp at a deep discount for just $13! Includes choice of 2 sauces.
|Corn Fritters
|$4.00
Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.
More about Mr. Broast
Mr. Broast
820 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
|Popular items
|Legs & Thigh (6 pcs)
|$9.99
|Periperi Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
|Bicuits
More about Shannon's Deli
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Shannon's Deli
11-15 S Park Ave, Lombard
|Popular items
|Spinach Salad w/Chicken
|$11.95
Fresh spinach leaves, tossed with bacon, eggs, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served with a mustard curry vinaigrette.
|Chopped Salad w/Chicken
|$11.95
A blend of romaine, iceberg, and greenleaf with chopped roasted red peppers, egg, goat cheese, walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers and cranberries. Served with an apple honey vinaigrette.
|Black & Blue Salad
|$12.95
Marinated hanger steak, mixed greens, tomato wedges, cucumbers, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Rosemary and Jeans
Rosemary and Jeans
116 s main street, Lombard
|Popular items
|Herb Crusted Salmon
|$21.00
Herb Crusted fresh salmon topped with a tomato, basil salsa and served with a side of pesto linguine
|Linguini Alfredo
|$15.00
fresh made alfredo sauce with parmesan, garlic, heavy cream and herbs tossed with linguine
|Pasta Ragu
|$16.00
our family recipe meat ragu made with ground beef, pork, plum tomatoes, garlic, onions, fresh herbs and red wine slow simmered for hours, linguine with butter and cheese
More about JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery
665 W Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
More about Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard
498 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard
|Popular items
|Quart Rainbow
|$12.49
Quart of the Rainbow Cone flavors Chocolate / Strawberry / Palmer House / Pistachio / Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
|Feature Cone
|$3.49
1, 2 or 3 scoops of our feature flavors!
|12" Cake Roll
|$49.99
12" chocolate cake rolled with five flavors of the Rainbow Cone **Contains Nuts**
Note- we need a 24 hour notice for custom messages
More about Rebel Kitchen +Bar
Rebel Kitchen +Bar
229 West Saint Charles Rd, Lombard
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Cauliflower
|$11.00
|Rebel Burger
|$14.00
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Weber Grill Restaurants
2331 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard
|Popular items
|Steak Dinner for Two
|$95.00
A four-course meal for 2. Choose from 14oz NY Strip Steak or 7oz Filet Mignon. Each meal also comes with: Skillet Cornbread, Bacon and Blue Salad, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, and two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
(Note: Please select all the modifiers under D2 courses, this helps ensure everything is routed to our kitchen properly)
|Classic Dinner for Two
|$55.00
A 4-course meal for two. Choose 2 entrees. Each meal also comes with: Skillet cornbread, Bacon and Blue Salad, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, and two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
(Note: Please select all the modifiers under D2 courses, this helps ensure everything is routed to our kitchen properly)
|Crème Brulee Cheesecake
|$9.00
More about Nori Sushi
Nori Sushi
203 Yorktown Center, FC14, Lombard
More about CHI Tea Lombard
CHI Tea Lombard
413 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard