Lombard restaurants you'll love

Lombard restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lombard

Lombard's top cuisines

American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Greek
Bagels
Must-try Lombard restaurants

BUMPER 2 BURGER image

 

BUMPER 2 BURGER

715 South Main Street, Lombard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bumper Burger$6.73
The Bumper Burger is our remix of a classic cheeseburger. It’s a mix of freshly-ground meat cuts blended into a juicy quarter pound beef patty with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, American cheese, and our signature Bumper sauce!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.98
Fresh grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayonnaise.
Fries
Fresh-cut Fries! Seasoned, salted, and plain. Available in small, regular, and large.
More about BUMPER 2 BURGER
Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp

908 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

Avg 4.2 (1078 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buy 1lb, Get 1/2 Free$20.00
January is for shrimp lovers. Every Thursday, get 1/2 lb of our original large shrimp FREE when you buy a full pound.
Large Shrimp Special$15.00
A full pound of our famous large shrimp at a deep discount for just $13! Includes choice of 2 sauces.
Corn Fritters$4.00
Sweet, savory and satisfying, about 9 per order.
More about Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp
Mr. Broast image

 

Mr. Broast

820 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Legs & Thigh (6 pcs)$9.99
Periperi Chicken Wrap$9.99
Bicuits
More about Mr. Broast
Shannon's Deli image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Shannon's Deli

11-15 S Park Ave, Lombard

Avg 4.6 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spinach Salad w/Chicken$11.95
Fresh spinach leaves, tossed with bacon, eggs, cucumbers and feta cheese. Served with a mustard curry vinaigrette.
Chopped Salad w/Chicken$11.95
A blend of romaine, iceberg, and greenleaf with chopped roasted red peppers, egg, goat cheese, walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers and cranberries. Served with an apple honey vinaigrette.
Black & Blue Salad$12.95
Marinated hanger steak, mixed greens, tomato wedges, cucumbers, bleu cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Shannon's Deli
Rosemary and Jeans image

 

Rosemary and Jeans

116 s main street, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Herb Crusted Salmon$21.00
Herb Crusted fresh salmon topped with a tomato, basil salsa and served with a side of pesto linguine
Linguini Alfredo$15.00
fresh made alfredo sauce with parmesan, garlic, heavy cream and herbs tossed with linguine
Pasta Ragu$16.00
our family recipe meat ragu made with ground beef, pork, plum tomatoes, garlic, onions, fresh herbs and red wine slow simmered for hours, linguine with butter and cheese
More about Rosemary and Jeans
Greek Islands - Lombard image

 

Greek Islands - Lombard

300 East 22nd Street, Lombard

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Greek Islands - Lombard
JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery

665 W Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

Avg 4.5 (1088 reviews)
Takeout
More about JT's Porch Saloon & Eatery
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard

498 E Roosevelt Rd, Lombard

Avg 4.3 (423 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Quart Rainbow$12.49
Quart of the Rainbow Cone flavors Chocolate / Strawberry / Palmer House / Pistachio / Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
Feature Cone$3.49
1, 2 or 3 scoops of our feature flavors!
12" Cake Roll$49.99
12" chocolate cake rolled with five flavors of the Rainbow Cone **Contains Nuts**
Note- we need a 24 hour notice for custom messages
More about Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard
Restaurant banner

 

Rebel Kitchen +Bar

229 West Saint Charles Rd, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bang Bang Cauliflower$11.00
Rebel Burger$14.00
Fried Calamari$14.00
More about Rebel Kitchen +Bar
Banner pic

 

Weber Grill Restaurants

2331 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Dinner for Two$95.00
A four-course meal for 2. Choose from 14oz NY Strip Steak or 7oz Filet Mignon. Each meal also comes with: Skillet Cornbread, Bacon and Blue Salad, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, and two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
(Note: Please select all the modifiers under D2 courses, this helps ensure everything is routed to our kitchen properly)
Classic Dinner for Two$55.00
A 4-course meal for two. Choose 2 entrees. Each meal also comes with: Skillet cornbread, Bacon and Blue Salad, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, and two freshly baked chocolate chip cookies.
(Note: Please select all the modifiers under D2 courses, this helps ensure everything is routed to our kitchen properly)
Crème Brulee Cheesecake$9.00
More about Weber Grill Restaurants
Restaurant banner

 

Nori Sushi

203 Yorktown Center, FC14, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Nori Sushi
Restaurant banner

 

CHI Tea Lombard

413 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about CHI Tea Lombard

