Seoul Bites Korean Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Seoul Bites! Discover the best of Korean cuisine. Enjoy shrimp tempura, seafood pancake, veggie dumplings, loaded fries, dolsot bibimbap, buldak, sashimi rice bowl, japchae, cheese tteokbokki, KFC wings, kalbi, and bulgogi.
Location
533 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard, IL 60148
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard - 498 E Roosevelt Rd
4.3 • 423
498 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant
Bones N Chefs - 219 East Roosevelt Road
No Reviews
219 East Roosevelt Road Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lombard
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard - 498 E Roosevelt Rd
4.3 • 423
498 E Roosevelt Rd Lombard, IL 60148
View restaurant