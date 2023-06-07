Restaurant header imageView gallery

Seoul Bites Korean Cuisine

No reviews yet

533 East Roosevelt Road

Lombard, IL 60148

Appetizers

Fried Vegetable Dumpling

$7.00
Shrimp Tempura

$14.00
Seafood Pancake

$14.00
Loaded Fries

$15.00

Fries topped with cheese , slow cooked bulgogi, kimchi, fried onion rings. Topped with Scallions and sauce.

Regular Fries

$8.00

Entrees

Kalbi

$27.00

Grilled thin cut marinade short ribs. Served with rice.

BULDAK (FIRE CHICKEN)

$17.00

Bite size pieces of chicken doused in our in house FIRE sauce with or without cheese.

Chicken Cheese Tteokbokki

$16.00

Chicken and molten mozzarella with tender rice cakes, smothered in our sweet and spicy in house sauce. Served in corn syrup.

Tteokbokki

$18.00
Korean Fried Chicken Wings

$14.00

Double fried chicken wings with batter and smothered in our in house sweet and sour sauce (6).

Dolsot Bibimbap

$18.00

Korean Rice topped with servings of Bulgogi, royal fern, mushrooms, spinach, carrots, zucchini, egg, and gochujang sauce all served in a hot stone bowl.

Japchae

$20.00

A stirred glass noodles with scallions, onions, spinach and carrots. Served with a choice of bulgogi(thin sliced beef).

Desserts

Korean Bingsu(Shaved ice)

$8.00Out of stock
Mochi Ice Cream (3ct)

$6.00

Drinks

MILKIS

$3.00
RICE PUNCH

$3.00
Aloe Vera

$3.00
Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00
Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock
Water Bottle

$1.00
Sprite

$2.00
Canada Dry (Ginger Ale)

$2.00

Sides

Extra Rice

$2.00

Bubble Teas

Taro Milk Tea

$7.00+

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$7.00+Out of stock

Roasted Brown Sugar Milk tea

$7.00+

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$7.00+

Passion Green Tea

$7.00+

Lotus Frappe

$7.00+

Mango Frappe

$7.00+

Cookies n' Cream Frappe

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Seoul Bites! Discover the best of Korean cuisine. Enjoy shrimp tempura, seafood pancake, veggie dumplings, loaded fries, dolsot bibimbap, buldak, sashimi rice bowl, japchae, cheese tteokbokki, KFC wings, kalbi, and bulgogi.

Location

533 East Roosevelt Road, Lombard, IL 60148

Directions

