Westmont restaurants you'll love

Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar
15 W Quincy St, Westmont
|Pear And Gorgonzola
|$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sea Salt & Pepper
|Rigatoni Alla Norcina
|$23.00
Rigatoni Pasta, Spicy Pork, Wild Mushrooms, House 5 Spice, Pecorino, Breadcrumbs
|Blackberry
|$16.00
Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sea Salt
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS
Standard Market
333 E OGDEN AVE, Westmont
|DELIGHTFUL THAI
|$12.00
|FOUR FARMERS
|$13.00
|GRILLED CHEESE
|$11.00
SANDWICHES
Eggstablished
128 N Cass Ave, Westmont
|Breakfast Burrito
|$9.00
Warm Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans + Avocado, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream + Hash Browns
|Bagel Sandwich
|$8.50
Two Scambled Eggs, Two Bacon Strips with choice of Cheese on a Toasted Bagel, Hash Browns
|Home Style Biscuits & Gravy
|$5.50
Two Sliced Biscuits Smothered in our House Sausage Gravy
Neat Kitchen + Bar
246 N Cass Ave, Westmont
|American Wagyu Burger
|$16.00
havarti, roasted mushrooms, crispy shallots, cabernet reduction, truffle aioli
|Potato Cheddar Soup
|$7.00
bacon, crouton, scallions
|Neat Cobb Salad
|$15.50
blackened chicken, avocado, corn, tomato, blue, bacon, charred red pepper, garlic ranch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste Greek Street Food
645 N Cass Ave, Westmont
|Chicken Gyro Plate
|$14.00
Hand stacked chicken gyro off the spit, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki
|Salad Greek
|$9.00
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, feta, olives, pepperoncini, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and house dressing (vinegar & extra virgin olive oil)
|Chicken Gyro PITA
|$9.50
Homemade hand stacked chicken gyro off the spit, tomato, onion, lettuce, taste sauce (mayo & mustard based sauce) served on a pita.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering
132 S Cass Ave, Westmont
|SLICED BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH
|$14.99
We start with locally sourced wet aged black angus brisket that we further trim, season with our beef rub blend, then slow smoked before hand carving and serving it topped with our award winning BBQ sauce.
|CHICKEN STRIPS
|$7.99
Lightly breaded chicken strips, fried to a
golden brown.
|HALF SLAB BABY BACK RIBS
|$19.99
Our award-winning recipe starts with only the highest quality premium grade pork back ribs, rubbed with our signature rib
seasoning; then slow-smoked until tender.
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Delfin Bar and Grill
6010 S Cass Ave, Westmont
|Empanadas de Camaron (4)
|$8.99
|Camarones/Shrimp
|$16.99
Dough Daddy Pizza
649 N Cass St, Westmont
