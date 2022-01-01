Westmont restaurants you'll love

Westmont's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Must-try Westmont restaurants

Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar image

 

Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar

15 W Quincy St, Westmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pear And Gorgonzola$16.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Sea Salt & Pepper
Rigatoni Alla Norcina$23.00
Rigatoni Pasta, Spicy Pork, Wild Mushrooms, House 5 Spice, Pecorino, Breadcrumbs
Blackberry$16.00
Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sea Salt
More about Dolce Restaurant & Wine Bar
Standard Market image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS

Standard Market

333 E OGDEN AVE, Westmont

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
DELIGHTFUL THAI$12.00
FOUR FARMERS$13.00
GRILLED CHEESE$11.00
More about Standard Market
Eggstablished image

SANDWICHES

Eggstablished

128 N Cass Ave, Westmont

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Warm Flour Tortilla Filled with Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Onions, Tomatoes, Black Beans + Avocado, Served with Salsa, Sour Cream + Hash Browns
Bagel Sandwich$8.50
Two Scambled Eggs, Two Bacon Strips with choice of Cheese on a Toasted Bagel, Hash Browns
Home Style Biscuits & Gravy$5.50
Two Sliced Biscuits Smothered in our House Sausage Gravy
More about Eggstablished
Neat Kitchen + Bar image

 

Neat Kitchen + Bar

246 N Cass Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
American Wagyu Burger$16.00
havarti, roasted mushrooms, crispy shallots, cabernet reduction, truffle aioli
Potato Cheddar Soup$7.00
bacon, crouton, scallions
Neat Cobb Salad$15.50
blackened chicken, avocado, corn, tomato, blue, bacon, charred red pepper, garlic ranch
More about Neat Kitchen + Bar
Taste Greek Street Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste Greek Street Food

645 N Cass Ave, Westmont

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Gyro Plate$14.00
Hand stacked chicken gyro off the spit, tomatoes, onions, tzatziki
Salad Greek$9.00
Iceberg & romaine lettuce, feta, olives, pepperoncini, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, and house dressing (vinegar & extra virgin olive oil)
Chicken Gyro PITA$9.50
Homemade hand stacked chicken gyro off the spit, tomato, onion, lettuce, taste sauce (mayo & mustard based sauce) served on a pita.
More about Taste Greek Street Food
Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering

132 S Cass Ave, Westmont

Avg 4 (772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SLICED BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH$14.99
We start with locally sourced wet aged black angus brisket that we further trim, season with our beef rub blend, then slow smoked before hand carving and serving it topped with our award winning BBQ sauce.
CHICKEN STRIPS$7.99
Lightly breaded chicken strips, fried to a
golden brown.
HALF SLAB BABY BACK RIBS$19.99
Our award-winning recipe starts with only the highest quality premium grade pork back ribs, rubbed with our signature rib
seasoning; then slow-smoked until tender.
More about Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering
Delfin Bar and Grill image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Delfin Bar and Grill

6010 S Cass Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas de Camaron (4)$8.99
Camarones/Shrimp$16.99
More about Delfin Bar and Grill
Pompei of Westmont image

 

Pompei of Westmont

200 West Ogden, Westmont

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pompei of Westmont
Moskva Caffe

13 N Cass Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Moskva Caffe
Dough Daddy Pizza

649 N Cass St, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dough Daddy Pizza
