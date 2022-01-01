Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Westmont

Westmont restaurants
Westmont restaurants that serve tacos

Neat Kitchen + Bar image

 

Neat Kitchen + Bar

246 N Cass Ave, Westmont

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mojo Shrimp Tacos$5.50
cilantro slaw, edamame and cilantro puree
Vegetarian Tacos$4.33
marinated portobello, cabbage, avocado, smoked pepper crema
Mojo Chicken Tacos$4.83
tomatillo and avocado salsa, pickled red onion
More about Neat Kitchen + Bar
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS

Standard Market

333 East Ogden Ave, Westmont

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Taco$5.00
smoked in house for fifteen hours, agave morita BBQ sauce, apple slaw, corn & wheat tortilla
Carnitas Taco$4.75
salsa morita, grilled pineapple, cilantro, onion
Blackened Fish Taco$5.00
agave lime slaw, avocado salsa
More about Standard Market

