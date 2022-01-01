Tacos in Westmont
Westmont restaurants that serve tacos
Neat Kitchen + Bar
246 N Cass Ave, Westmont
|Mojo Shrimp Tacos
|$5.50
cilantro slaw, edamame and cilantro puree
|Vegetarian Tacos
|$4.33
marinated portobello, cabbage, avocado, smoked pepper crema
|Mojo Chicken Tacos
|$4.83
tomatillo and avocado salsa, pickled red onion
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS
Standard Market
333 East Ogden Ave, Westmont
|Brisket Taco
|$5.00
smoked in house for fifteen hours, agave morita BBQ sauce, apple slaw, corn & wheat tortilla
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.75
salsa morita, grilled pineapple, cilantro, onion
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$5.00
agave lime slaw, avocado salsa