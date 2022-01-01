Dallas restaurants you'll love
El Taxqueño Taqueria
207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas
|Popular items
|Chorizo & Egg
|$2.25
Mexican Pork Sausage and Eggs.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$2.00
Pork with pineapple.
|Orange Juice
|$1.99
10 oz.
Zalat Pizza
4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180, Dallas
|Popular items
|14" Pepperoni Masterclass
|$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
|14" Pepperoni
|$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
|Cheesy App
|$9.99
Cheddar & mozzarella cheesy breadsticks with marinara, buffalo sauce and SriRANCHa™.
TACOS
Las Almas Rotas
3615 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, Dallas
|Popular items
|Frozen Mezcal Mangonada
|$14.00
Mezcal and mango puree with chamoy and tajin sprinkled on top. MUST BE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE AND ORDER WITH A FOOD ITEM. 12 oz.
|Frozen Margarita
|$12.00
Our award wining margarita made with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice and orange liqueur. MUST BE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE AND ORDER WITH A FOOD ITEM. 12oz.
|Taco Plate
|$12.00
plate of 4, served on house-made corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, lime & salsas on the side
Hei Hei
9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas
|Popular items
|Orange
sticky soy glaze with onion, broccoli, garlic, sesame seeds
|Bacon & Egg Fried Rice
|$8.95
smokey bacon and egg with garlic, ginger, scallions, sweet soy, sesame
|Veggie Egg Rolls (2)
|$5.95
cabbage, onion, carrot in a crispy shell
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Bowlski's
1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Popular items
|Taco Box
|$18.00
Box of 6 street style tacos on flour tortillas. Side of tortilla chips and homemade salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, onions, and cilantro. Everything on the side and comes in one handy box. Fresh lime slices. Perfect for 2 people. Add on Queso or Guacamole for $4.
|The Supremeski
|$18.00
Comes with Jalapenos, onions, bacon, and double pepperoni.
|Queso and Tortilla Chips
|$5.00
Homemade white melted cheese queso with fresh tortilla chips.
La Salsa Verde
14225 Coit Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA
|$9.99
|FAJIQUESO
|$2.15
|LENGUA
|$2.25
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Holy Crust
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Meat Lovers
|$16.00
ground sausage, pepperoni,
meatballs, hot coppa, mozzarella
|Crispy Pepperoni
|$15.00
crispy pepperoni, mozzarella,
parmesan, tomato sauce
|Calamari
|$12.00
Lighted dusted, Red sauce
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Popular items
|Guacamole Con Totopos
|$12.00
freshly made guacamole with house made chips
|Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo
|$16.00
pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa, tomato, lettuce, oaxaca cheese, roasted corn relish, queso fresco
|Queso Blanco
|$12.00
oaxaca/monterey cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, onion
Paradise Bakery
13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas
|Popular items
|Choose 2 - Signature
|$10.99
|Cali Turkey
|$8.59
|LG Southwest Chicken Caesar
|$9.99
Awake - Addison
15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas
|Popular items
|Bacon Avocado Scramble
|$10.99
Eggs scrambled with hardwood-smoked bacon, fresh spinach, house roasted onions and tomatoes. Topped with fresh avocado and pepper jack
|Cambridge Skillet
|$10.29
Smoked ham, hardwood-smoked bacon, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style, topped with creamy hollandaise.
|Avocado Toast
|$9.79
Our thick-cut, whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, Maldon sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made fresh to order.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|Popular items
|SOPA DE PESCADO MEDIUM
|$8.95
|CHICKEN FLAUTAS
|$12.95
|SOPA DE PESCADO BOWL
|$12.95
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Peppermint Mocha Latte
|$6.00
12oz. latte served with two shots of espresso, peppermint and chocolate syrup.
|Cinna-Honey Latte
|$5.50
|Caramanilla Latte
|$5.50
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
5301 Alpha Road., Dallas
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken
|$6.99
|Grilled Chicken
|$7.99
|The Cowboy
|$7.99
Sippin Santa
2816 Elm Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$10.00
|Pimento Cheese Fritters
|$7.00
|Double Cheeseburger
|$12.00
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Tortilla Soup
|$4.75
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
|Enchilada Dinner
|$11.95
Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice
|Beef Fajitas
|$18.50
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
J Wok Kitchen
13505 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|Sweet and Spicy Chicken (Dakgangjoeng)
|$12.00
Korean fried chicken coated in sticky, sweet, tangy and spicy sauce
|Grilled Pork Belly
|$13.00
Pork Belly marinade in Filipino BBQ Sauce
|Spicy Garlic Chicken
|$11.00
Korean Chinese fusion dish. Spicy garlic crispy fried chicken
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Popular items
|Brisket & Egg
|$3.19
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
|Quesadillas
|$6.99
A 12" flour tortilla lightly grilled with smixed cheese and garnished with a side of sour cream, guacamole and pico.
|MT - The Migas Taco
|$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|Thai Spring Roll (2)
|$2.99
Crispy spring rolls with shredded vegetables and glass noodles,
served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.
|Pad Thai
|$12.99
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, red and green onions, with a tangy and sweet sauce, flavored with lime and crunchy peanut.
|Steamed Dumplings (6)
|$5.99
Ground chicken or tofu, water chestnuts, fresh ginger, green onions, served with Thai sweet soy sauce.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|Popular items
|#1 Texas Size Breakfast
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits OR toast & gravy with
Chicken Fried Steak OR
6 oz. Top Sirloin OR
2 Pork Chops
|Hashbrowns
|$3.25
Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.
|Chicken Fried Chicken w/cream gravy
|$10.75
Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with cream gravy. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
Terilli's Restaurant
2815 Greenville Ave., Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Terilli
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Provolone Cheese on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta. Choice of Sauce.
|Pasta & Meatballs
|$18.50
Large Serving of Angel Hair Pasta & Italian Meatballs in Family Red Sauce
|Terilli's Picattas
|$18.80
Lightly Breaded Chicken or Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Butter
Fat Straws 3
11810 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Popular items
|Strawberry Black Tea
Strawberry juice infused black tea. Sweet and fruity.
|Strawberry Banana
OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended with ice cream for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy.
|Happy Tea
Sweet raspberries are perfectly balanced by tangy fresh hibiscus flowers while the indulgent, floral scent of jasmine carries this slightly stimulating guayusa tea blend to a place that could only be described as Happy! This uplifting tea is fruity and light, perfect for any time of day.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Republic Texas Tavern
12300 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|Ribeye Chicken Fried Steak
|$24.00
Green Beans, Yukon Gold Mashed, Jalapeno Bacon Gravy
|Wedge
|$11.00
Baby Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Crispy Garlic
|Steak Frites
|$26.00
8 Oz Flat Iron, House French Fries, Caramelized Onion, House Steak Sauce
Baboush
3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas
|Popular items
|BABOUSH MEZZA PLATTER
|$25.00
Hummus, Baba ganoush, olives & harrisa lebneh
|CLASSIC HUMMUS
|$8.00
Traditional style of blended chickpeas with tahini, lemon & olive oil
|BABA GANOUSH
|$8.00
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon juice & fresh garlic
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Popular items
|Dive Wrap
|$13.00
Chicken, grilled onions, cilantro rice, tomato, jack cheese & tahini dressing in a spinach tortilla
|Salad Sampler
|$15.00
Choose Three Salad
|Taco Trio
|$16.00
CHOOSE 3: CRISPY COD/SPICY SHRIMP/ GRILLED MAHI/ BLACKENED SALMON
Each topped with jicama slaw and served with salsa roja, tomatillo & spicy lime ranch
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Popular items
|Pan Seared Halibut
|$37.00
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
|Hawaiian Poke Bowl
|$19.00
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Banh Mi
|$6.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
|Orange Chicken
|$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, orange peels, and red chili peppers.
|Spring Rolls (2)
|$5.00
Wrap in rice paper with noodles, lettuce, cucumber, and carrots.
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Babb Brothers BBQ
3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas
|Popular items
|BBQ Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
A BBQ brisket sandwich on a potato roll served with a side of Crispy Fries.
|2 Meat Entrée
|$19.00
2 quarter pound meats, 2 sides, bread
|Potato Salad
Rustic & hearty, just like Mom made it.
Chelsea Corner
4830 McKinney Ave., Dallas
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib
|$18.00
grass-fed angus, garlic mashed potatoes, bordeaux wine reduction
|Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños
|$12.25
jalapeños stuffed with braised short rib, pepper jack, cream cheese, & wrapped in bacon. drizzled with chipotle raspberry jam
|Sprite
|$3.00
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Butter Croissant
|$4.00
Classic labor of love. Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy inside and packed with our 84% European style butter.
|Brioche Doughnut - Vanilla
|$3.00
Vanilla Glazed fluffy brioche. For the love of all things classic.
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Brown butter and Valrhona chocolate with hints of molasses and vanilla. Slight crunch on the outside, soft on the inside.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hook Line & Sinker
3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Whole Catfish Basket
|$13.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
|4 Jumbo Shrimp/ 2 Fillets Combo
|$14.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
|3 Fillet Basket
|$12.75
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.