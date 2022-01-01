Dallas restaurants you'll love

Dallas restaurants
Toast
  Dallas

El Taxqueño Taqueria image

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chorizo & Egg$2.25
Mexican Pork Sausage and Eggs.
Al Pastor Taco$2.00
Pork with pineapple.
Orange Juice$1.99
10 oz.
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
Zalat Pizza image

 

Zalat Pizza

4980 Belt Line Rd, Suite 180, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
14" Pepperoni$13.99
Housemade crust, housemade marinara, and cheese, with all-beef pepperoni.
Cheesy App$9.99
Cheddar & mozzarella cheesy breadsticks with marinara, buffalo sauce and SriRANCHa™.
More about Zalat Pizza
Las Almas Rotas image

TACOS

Las Almas Rotas

3615 Parry Ave, Dallas, TX 75226, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (465 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frozen Mezcal Mangonada$14.00
Mezcal and mango puree with chamoy and tajin sprinkled on top. MUST BE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE AND ORDER WITH A FOOD ITEM. 12 oz.
Frozen Margarita$12.00
Our award wining margarita made with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice and orange liqueur. MUST BE OF LEGAL DRINKING AGE AND ORDER WITH A FOOD ITEM. 12oz.
Taco Plate$12.00
plate of 4, served on house-made corn tortillas with cilantro, onion, lime & salsas on the side
More about Las Almas Rotas
Hei Hei image

 

Hei Hei

9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Orange
sticky soy glaze with onion, broccoli, garlic, sesame seeds
Bacon & Egg Fried Rice$8.95
smokey bacon and egg with garlic, ginger, scallions, sweet soy, sesame
Veggie Egg Rolls (2)$5.95
cabbage, onion, carrot in a crispy shell
More about Hei Hei
Bowlski's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Bowlski's

1825 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Taco Box$18.00
Box of 6 street style tacos on flour tortillas. Side of tortilla chips and homemade salsa, sour cream, cheddar cheese, onions, and cilantro. Everything on the side and comes in one handy box. Fresh lime slices. Perfect for 2 people. Add on Queso or Guacamole for $4.
The Supremeski$18.00
Comes with Jalapenos, onions, bacon, and double pepperoni.
Queso and Tortilla Chips$5.00
Homemade white melted cheese queso with fresh tortilla chips.
More about Bowlski's
La Salsa Verde image

 

La Salsa Verde

14225 Coit Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA$9.99
FAJIQUESO$2.15
LENGUA$2.25
More about La Salsa Verde
Holy Crust image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Holy Crust

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Lovers$16.00
ground sausage, pepperoni,
meatballs, hot coppa, mozzarella
Crispy Pepperoni$15.00
crispy pepperoni, mozzarella,
parmesan, tomato sauce
Calamari$12.00
Lighted dusted, Red sauce
More about Holy Crust
El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Guacamole Con Totopos$12.00
freshly made guacamole with house made chips
Enchiladas Verdes De Pollo$16.00
pulled chicken, tomatillo salsa, tomato, lettuce, oaxaca cheese, roasted corn relish, queso fresco
Queso Blanco$12.00
oaxaca/monterey cheese, jalapeno, cilantro, onion
More about El Bolero - Design District
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Choose 2 - Signature$10.99
Cali Turkey$8.59
LG Southwest Chicken Caesar$9.99
More about Paradise Bakery
Awake - Addison image

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon Avocado Scramble$10.99
Eggs scrambled with hardwood-smoked bacon, fresh spinach, house roasted onions and tomatoes. Topped with fresh avocado and pepper jack
Cambridge Skillet$10.29
Smoked ham, hardwood-smoked bacon, Jack and Cheddar on seasoned ranch potatoes with two eggs any style, topped with creamy hollandaise.
Avocado Toast$9.79
Our thick-cut, whole-grain toast topped with fresh smashed avocado, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, Maldon sea salt and fresh herbs. Served with two eggs made fresh to order.
More about Awake - Addison
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SOPA DE PESCADO MEDIUM$8.95
CHICKEN FLAUTAS$12.95
SOPA DE PESCADO BOWL$12.95
More about La Calle Doce
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Deep Ellum image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Deep Ellum

2900 Canton Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Peppermint Mocha Latte$6.00
12oz. latte served with two shots of espresso, peppermint and chocolate syrup.
Cinna-Honey Latte$5.50
Caramanilla Latte$5.50
More about Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Deep Ellum
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

5301 Alpha Road., Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken$6.99
Grilled Chicken$7.99
The Cowboy$7.99
More about BurgerIM
Sippin Santa image

 

Sippin Santa

2816 Elm Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Gyro$10.00
Pimento Cheese Fritters$7.00
Double Cheeseburger$12.00
More about Sippin Santa
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tortilla Soup$4.75
Fresh vegetables, shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips & Monterrey Jack cheese in clear broth
Enchilada Dinner$11.95
Two beef or cheese & onion enchiladas smothered in chili & cheese. served w/ beans & rice
Beef Fajitas$18.50
Served w/ sour cream, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, shredded cheese, beans, rice & warm tortillas.
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
J Wok Kitchen image

 

J Wok Kitchen

13505 Inwood Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Sweet and Spicy Chicken (Dakgangjoeng)$12.00
Korean fried chicken coated in sticky, sweet, tangy and spicy sauce
Grilled Pork Belly$13.00
Pork Belly marinade in Filipino BBQ Sauce
Spicy Garlic Chicken$11.00
Korean Chinese fusion dish. Spicy garlic crispy fried chicken
More about J Wok Kitchen
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands image

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket & Egg$3.19
Soft flour tortilla with brisket, eggs, and cheese.
Quesadillas$6.99
A 12" flour tortilla lightly grilled with smixed cheese and garnished with a side of sour cream, guacamole and pico.
MT - The Migas Taco$2.99
Soft flour tortilla with eggs, tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, serrano, and cheese all scrambled together.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine image

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Thai Spring Roll (2)$2.99
Crispy spring rolls with shredded vegetables and glass noodles,
served with homemade sweet & sour sauce.
Pad Thai$12.99
Stir-fried rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, red and green onions, with a tangy and sweet sauce, flavored with lime and crunchy peanut.
Steamed Dumplings (6)$5.99
Ground chicken or tofu, water chestnuts, fresh ginger, green onions, served with Thai sweet soy sauce.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#1 Texas Size Breakfast
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits OR toast & gravy with
Chicken Fried Steak OR
6 oz. Top Sirloin OR
2 Pork Chops
Hashbrowns$3.25
Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.
Chicken Fried Chicken w/cream gravy$10.75
Hand breaded and fried to a golden brown, served with cream gravy. Choose 3 sides from todays menu. Comes with a diner made roll or cornbread.
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Terilli's Restaurant image

 

Terilli's Restaurant

2815 Greenville Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Terilli$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Provolone Cheese on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta. Choice of Sauce.
Pasta & Meatballs$18.50
Large Serving of Angel Hair Pasta & Italian Meatballs in Family Red Sauce
Terilli's Picattas$18.80
Lightly Breaded Chicken or Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Butter
More about Terilli's Restaurant
Fat Straws 3 image

 

Fat Straws 3

11810 Preston Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Black Tea
Strawberry juice infused black tea. Sweet and fruity.
Strawberry Banana
OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended with ice cream for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy.
Happy Tea
Sweet raspberries are perfectly balanced by tangy fresh hibiscus flowers while the indulgent, floral scent of jasmine carries this slightly stimulating guayusa tea blend to a place that could only be described as Happy! This uplifting tea is fruity and light, perfect for any time of day.
More about Fat Straws 3
Republic Texas Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Republic Texas Tavern

12300 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ribeye Chicken Fried Steak$24.00
Green Beans, Yukon Gold Mashed, Jalapeno Bacon Gravy
Wedge$11.00
Baby Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Crispy Garlic
Steak Frites$26.00
8 Oz Flat Iron, House French Fries, Caramelized Onion, House Steak Sauce
More about Republic Texas Tavern
Baboush image

 

Baboush

3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BABOUSH MEZZA PLATTER$25.00
Hummus, Baba ganoush, olives & harrisa lebneh
CLASSIC HUMMUS$8.00
Traditional style of blended chickpeas with tahini, lemon & olive oil
BABA GANOUSH$8.00
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon juice & fresh garlic
More about Baboush
Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dive Wrap$13.00
Chicken, grilled onions, cilantro rice, tomato, jack cheese & tahini dressing in a spinach tortilla
Salad Sampler$15.00
Choose Three Salad
Taco Trio$16.00
CHOOSE 3: CRISPY COD/SPICY SHRIMP/ GRILLED MAHI/ BLACKENED SALMON
Each topped with jicama slaw and served with salsa roja, tomatillo & spicy lime ranch
More about Dive Coastal
Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Seared Halibut$37.00
Fish Tacos$18.00
Hawaiian Poke Bowl$19.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum image

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Banh Mi$6.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
Orange Chicken$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, orange peels, and red chili peppers.
Spring Rolls (2)$5.00
Wrap in rice paper with noodles, lettuce, cucumber, and carrots.
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Babb Brothers BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Babb Brothers BBQ

3015 Gulden Ln #105, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BBQ Brisket Sandwich$12.00
A BBQ brisket sandwich on a potato roll served with a side of Crispy Fries.
2 Meat Entrée$19.00
2 quarter pound meats, 2 sides, bread
Potato Salad
Rustic & hearty, just like Mom made it.
More about Babb Brothers BBQ
Chelsea Corner image

 

Chelsea Corner

4830 McKinney Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Braised Short Rib$18.00
grass-fed angus, garlic mashed potatoes, bordeaux wine reduction
Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Jalapeños$12.25
jalapeños stuffed with braised short rib, pepper jack, cream cheese, & wrapped in bacon. drizzled with chipotle raspberry jam
Sprite$3.00
More about Chelsea Corner
Carte Blanche image

 

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Butter Croissant$4.00
Classic labor of love. Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy inside and packed with our 84% European style butter.
Brioche Doughnut - Vanilla$3.00
Vanilla Glazed fluffy brioche. For the love of all things classic.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Brown butter and Valrhona chocolate with hints of molasses and vanilla. Slight crunch on the outside, soft on the inside.
More about Carte Blanche
Hook Line & Sinker image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hook Line & Sinker

3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (950 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Catfish Basket$13.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
4 Jumbo Shrimp/ 2 Fillets Combo$14.95
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
3 Fillet Basket$12.75
Includes: Fries, Hush Puppies (3), Ketchup & Tarter.
More about Hook Line & Sinker

Tacos

Fried Rice

Brisket

Quesadillas

Fajitas

Chicken Sandwiches

Pad Thai

Migas

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Richardson

Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)

Irving

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Garland

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Rowlett

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
