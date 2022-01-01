Village Burger Bar - West Village
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Village Burger Bar!
Location
3699 McKinney Ave, #325, Dallas, TX 75204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Dallas - Turtle Creek Village
No Reviews
3838 Oak Lawn Ave Suite P175 Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant