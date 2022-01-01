Main picView gallery

Village Burger Bar - West Village

review star

No reviews yet

3699 McKinney Ave

#325

Dallas, TX 75204

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Cheddar
Sweet Potato Fries

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Strips

Buffalo Chicken Strips
$7.25

$7.25

Grilled Chicken with Blue Cheese or Ranch and a side of Celery and Carrots

Warm Village Dip

Warm Village Dip
$7.25

$7.25

Blended cheeses, Bacon & Scallions. Served with tortillas chips and salsa

Spin-Art Dip

Spin-Art Dip
$7.25

$7.25

Spinach & Artichoke dip served with Tortilla Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips
$5.25

$5.25

Fried Pickle chips served with Lemon Aioli

Trio

Trio

$6.50

Shoestring Fries, Sweet Potato Fries and Onion Rings

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds
$9.75

$9.75
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast
$9.75

$9.75

Burgers

Cheddar

Cheddar

$7.95

Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles & Champagne Mustard

Swiss

Swiss

$7.95

Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles & Champagne Mustard

Blue

Blue

$8.50

Beef Patty with Blue Cheese Dressing & Crumbles, Bacon, Avocado, Baby Greens, Tomatoes

Dougie

Dougie

$8.50

Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Bacon, Red Onion, Cage Free Fried Egg and Village Sauce

Turkey

Turkey

$7.95

Ground Turkey Patty with Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Baby Greens, Tomato and Mayo

Southwest Turkey

Southwest Turkey
$7.95

$7.95

Turkey Patty with Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Baby Greens, Tomato and Mayo

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

Create your own option with your choice of any protein and toppings

Paninis

Zucchini & Goat Cheese

Zucchini & Goat Cheese
$10.95

$10.95

Goat Cheese Spread, Grilled Zucchini, Sweet Red Peppers, spinach

Mac & Cheese Pancetta

$10.95

Mac & Cheese, Crispy Pancetta and sharp cheddar cheese

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto
$9.25

$9.25

Grilled Chicken, Provolone Cheese, roasted red peppers and basil may

Four Cheese & Bacon

Four Cheese & Bacon
$8.50

$8.50

Jalapeno Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, bacon, avocado, tomato and basil mayo

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$9.25

Roasted Turkey, Jalapeno jack, bacon, tomatoes and basil mayo

Salads

Small House Salad

Small House Salad
$4.25

$4.25

Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, scallions, feta cheese, serve with our house vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$8.50

Mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomato, scallions, feta cheese, serve with our house vinaigrette

Kale Krunch

Kale Krunch

$9.75

Mixed Greens, avocado, almonds, cranberries, walnuts, red onions, grape tomatoes, jalapeno jack cheese with mustard vinaigrete

Baby Blue

Baby Blue

$9.75

Mixed Greens, Strawberries, Oranges, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Sweet & Spicy Pecans with Balsamic Vinaigrette

Village Cobb

Village Cobb

$10.75

Romaine lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Chopped Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles with House Vinaigrette

Chopped Medley

Chopped Medley
$10.75

$10.75

Mixed Greens, Pulled Chicken, Almonds, Cranberries, Waluts, Red Onions, Feta Chese, Sweet & Spicy Pecans, Grape Tomatoes and House Vinaigrette

Turkey & Goat Cheese

Turkey & Goat Cheese
$10.75

$10.75

Mixed Green, Sliced Turkey, Cranberries, Chives, Goat Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Pecans with House Vinaigrette

Ranch Chicken Salad

Ranch Chicken Salad
$10.75

$10.75

Fresh romaine hearts, buttermilk popcorn chicken, grape tomatoes, pancetta bits, fresh feta cheese, avocado with house light ranch dressing.

Veggie

Portobello Mushroom

Portobello Mushroom
$8.50

$8.50

Goat Cheese, Baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onion, basil mayo served on a portabello mushroom

Fries & Rings

Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries
$2.75

$2.75

Small Fries

Basket Shoestring Fries

Basket Shoestring Fries
$5.25

$5.25

Large Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries
$3.25

$3.25
Basket Sweet Potato Fries

Basket Sweet Potato Fries
$6.25

$6.25

Large Size

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries
$3.95

$3.95
Basket Truffle Fries

Basket Truffle Fries
$7.25

$7.25
Double Sweet Potato Fries

Double Sweet Potato Fries
$3.95

$3.95

Sweet potato fries tossed with cinnamon & local honey

Basket Double Sweet Potato Fries

Basket Double Sweet Potato Fries
$7.25

$7.25

Large sweet potato fries tossed with cinnamon & local honey

Combo Fries

Combo Fries

$5.50

Sweet potato fries & shoestring fries

Trio

Trio

$6.50

Shoestring fries, sweet potato fries & onion rings

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.25
Basket Onion Rings

Basket Onion Rings
$6.00

$6.00

Large Size

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Wings

5 Pcs Wing

5 Pcs Wing

$7.50
10 Pcs Wing

10 Pcs Wing

$14.00
Boneless

Boneless

$10.00
Shareable Platter (Togo)

Shareable Platter (Togo)
$35.00

$35.00

20 piece chicken wings, comes with an order of Fried Pickles and Onion Rings.

30 Pcs Wings (Togo)

30 Pcs Wings (Togo)
$40.00

$40.00
40 Pcs Wings (Togo)

40 Pcs Wings (Togo)
$54.00

$54.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger
$5.50

$5.50

Small burger with just beef and cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese
$5.50

$5.50

Toasted bread with melted amerian cheese

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog
$5.50

$5.50

All Beef hot dog

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders
$5.50

$5.50

Breaded chicken strips

Kids Turkey & Cheese

$5.50
Kids Chicken Panini

Kids Chicken Panini
$5.50

$5.50
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips
$5.50

$5.50

Grilled Chicken

Desserts

Vanilla Shake

$5.50

Chocolate Shake

$5.50

Strawberry Shake

$5.50

Oreo Cookie Shake

$6.50

Reese's Shake

$6.50

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$3.50Out of stock

NA BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Draft Root Beer

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.50

La Vazza Italian Coffee

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to Village Burger Bar!

3699 McKinney Ave, #325, Dallas, TX 75204

Main pic

