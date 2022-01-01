Lucia imageView gallery
Italian

Lucia

6,740 Reviews

$$$

287 North Bishop Avenue

Dallas, TX 75208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sunday To Go Dinner

Sunday To Go Dinner

$100.00

Sunday Bread

$12.00

Sunday Salumi

$30.00

Bottle of Prosecco

$50.00

Bottle of Red Wine

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef-owned and operated Italian restaurant. Fresh pasta made daily. Meats cured in-house. Bread baked in-house.

Location

287 North Bishop Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery
Lucia image

Similar restaurants in your area

Strada in the Grove
orange star4.4 • 1,182
3176 Commodore Plaza Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille - Hopkins
orange star4.5 • 643
100 E Main St Hopkins, MI 49316
View restaurantnext
Sansotta's Fresh Italian Marion
orange starNo Reviews
1292 Delware Ave. Marion, OH 43302
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Coco's Italian Market & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
411 51st. Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
JOJA
orange starNo Reviews
725 Kapiolani Blvd Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Stock & Barrel - 316 W. Davis St.
orange star4.6 • 649
316 W. Davis St. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
East Dallas
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Deep Ellum
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Victory Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Design District
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston