Stock & Barrel 316 W. Davis St.
649 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Kitchen Americana
Location
316 W. Davis St., Dallas, TX 75208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dallas Grilled Cheese Co - Bishop Arts - 310 W 7th Street
No Reviews
310 W 7th Street Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurant
Eno's Pizza Tavern - Bishop Arts District
4.3 • 2,682
407 N Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurant
White Rhino Coffee - Bishop Arts
No Reviews
233 W Seventh St Suite 120 Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurant
Casablanca - Casablanca - 200 N. Bishop Ave. Suite 113
No Reviews
200 N. Bishop Ave. Suite 113 Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurant