Restaurant header imageView gallery

303 Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

303 W Davis Street

Dallas, TX 75208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

Fried Baskets

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.95

Fish & Chips Basket

$13.95

Combo Fried Shrimp and Fish & Chips

$16.95

Wings

303 Wings - 9 pcs

$12.95

Appetizers

Homemade Basil Hummus

$7.95

Guacamole & Chips

$8.95

Fried Pickle Fries

$9.95

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.95

Ground Beef Nachos

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Avocado Quesadilla

$12.95

Beef Quesadilla

$12.95

Loaded Fries

$14.95

Loaded Tots

$14.95

303 Nachos

$16.95

Cup Homemade Soups

Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Creamy Potato Soup

$7.00

Turkey Chili w/ Cheddar

$7.00

Big Salads w/ House Made Dressings

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

The Original Sauteed Shrimp 303 Salad

$14.95

Chicken & Pesto Pasta Salad

$14.95

Grilled Chicken & Sliced Apple Salad

$14.95

The Cobb Salad

$14.95

The Pan Seared Salmon Salad

$17.95

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.95

Wraps

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$13.95

California Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Southwestern Wrap

$12.95

Desserts

Brownie

$6.95

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Burgers

303 CharBroiled Burger

$10.95

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$11.95

Turkey Burger

$11.95

Butter Burger

$13.95

Birds Nest Burger

$13.95

Texas Cheddar Burger

$13.95

Avocado Burger

$13.95

BBQ Burger

$13.95

Whiskey Caramelized Onion Burger

$13.95

The Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$13.95

Cuban Burger

$13.95

Pulled Pork Burger

$13.95

Bacon Mac n Cheese Burger

$13.95

303 Dirty Burger

$13.95

Sandwiches

Veggie Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$12.95

Reuben

$12.95

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.95

Texas Cheesesteak

$12.95

The 303 Fried Chicken & Egg Sandwich

$12.95

The Big Buffalo Chicken & Bleu Cheese

$13.95

Triple Decker Turkey Club

$13.95

The Fried Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.95

Salmon BLT

$17.95

Entrees

Buttermilk Chicken Strips

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Bacon Mac N Cheese w/ Grilled Chicken

$14.95

Bacon Mac N Cheese w/ Hot Fried Chicken

$14.95

Bacon Mac N Cheese w/ Grilled Shrimp

$15.95

Meatloaf Mountain

$14.95

Chicken Breast w/ Lemon Sauce

$14.95

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.95

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.95

Tequila Chicken Breast

$13.95

Pan Seared Cod

$15.95

Pan Seared Tilapia

$15.95

Pan Seared Salmon

$18.95

Salmon w/ Lemon Sauce

$19.95

Blackened Salmon

$19.95

Pastas

Pasta Verde w/ Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.95

Blackened Shrimp Pasta

$17.95

North vs South

$18.95

Lunch Menu

Fried Baskets

Fried Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Fish & Chips Basket

$11.00

Combo Fried Shrimp and Fish & Chips

$14.00

Wings

303 Wings w/ Fries - 6 pcs

$9.95

Appetizers

Homemade Basil Hummus

$7.00

Guacamole & Chips

$8.00

Fried Pickle Fries

$8.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$10.00

Ground Beef Nachos

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Avocado Quesadilla

$10.00

Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Loaded Tots

$13.00

303 Nachos

$13.00

Cup Homemade Soups

Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Creamy Potato Soup

$6.00

Turkey Chili w/ Cheddar

$6.00

Big Salads w/ House Made Dressings

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

The Original Sauteed Shrimp 303 Salad

$12.00

Chicken & Pesto Pasta Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken & Sliced Apple Salad

$12.00

The Cobb Salad

$12.00

The Pan Seared Salmon Salad

$14.00

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$14.00

Wraps

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$12.00

California Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Southwestern Wrap

$11.00

Desserts

Brownie

$6.95

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Burgers

303 CharBroiled Burger

$9.00

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$10.95

Turkey Burger

$10.95

Butter Burger

$11.95

Birds Nest Burger

$11.95

Texas Cheddar Burger

$11.95

Avocado Burger

$11.95

BBQ Burger

$11.95

Whiskey Caramelized Onion Burger

$11.95

The Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$11.95

Cuban Burger

$11.95

Pulled Pork Burger

$11.95

Bacon Mac n Cheese Burger

$11.95

303 Dirty Burger

$11.95

Mexican Burger

$11.95

Sandwiches

Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$11.00

Reuben

$11.00

BBQ Pulled Pork

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$11.00

Texas Cheesesteak

$11.00

The 303 Fried Chicken & Egg Sandwich

$12.00

The Big Buffalo Chicken & Bleu Cheese

$12.00

Triple Decker Turkey Club

$12.00

The Fried Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Entrees

Buttermilk Chicken Strips

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$11.00

Bacon Mac N Cheese w/ Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Bacon Mac N Cheese w/ Hot Fried Chicken

$12.00

Bacon Mac N Cheese w/ Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Meatloaf Mountain

$12.00

Chicken Breast w/ Lemon Sauce

$12.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.00

Tequila Chicken Breast

$11.00

Pan Seared Cod

$11.00

Pan Seared Tilapia

$11.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$15.00

Salmon w/ Lemon Sauce

$16.00

Blackened Salmon

$16.00

Pastas

Pasta Verde w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Blackened Shrimp Pasta

$14.00

North vs South

$14.00

Brunch Menu

Brunch

Bisquits w/ Gravy & Scrambled Eggs

$9.95

Mexican Biscuits w/ Gravy & Scrambled Eggs

$10.95

Big Breakfast Tacos

$10.95

Avocado Toast

$11.95

Waffle w/ Bacon

$7.95

Two Large Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Bacon

$9.95

Two Large Buttermilk Blueberry Pancakes w/ Whip Cream & Bacon

$11.95

Two Large Sausage & Bacon Man Cakes

$13.95

303 Open Faced Waffle

$13.95

Eggs Any Way

$11.95

Three Egg 303 Omelet

$12.95

Three Egg White Omelet

$12.95

Migas

$12.95

Burrito

$12.95

Triple Decker

$13.95

House Made Corned Beef Hash

$13.95

Slow Roasted Double Pulled Pork Hash

$13.95

Banana & Strawberry French Toast

$13.95

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

$13.95

Chicken Fried Chicken Breakfast

$13.95

Mexican Frittata

$13.95

Veggie Frittata

$13.95

Salmon Frittata

$14.95

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$13.95

The Brunch Special

$15.95

303 Benedict

$12.95

Bacon & Sausage Benedict

$13.95

Cup Homemade Soups

Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Creamy Potato Soup

$6.00

Turkey Chili w/ Cheddar

$6.00

Big Salads w/ House Made Dressings

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Wraps

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$13.95

California Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Southwestern Wrap

$12.95

Desserts

Brownie

$6.95

Bread Pudding

$6.95

Burgers

303 CharBroiled Burger

$10.95

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$11.95

Turkey Burger

$11.95

Butter Burger

$13.95

Birds Nest Burger

$13.95

Texas Cheddar Burger

$13.95

Avocado Burger

$13.95

BBQ Burger

$13.95

Whiskey Caramelized Onion Burger

$13.95

The Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$13.95

Cuban Burger

$13.95

Pulled Pork Burger

$13.95

303 Dirty Burger

$13.95

Sandwiches

Veggie Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$12.95

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.95

The 303 Fried Chicken & Egg Sandwich

$12.95

The Big Buffalo Chicken & Bleu Cheese

$13.95

Inflation Busters

Two Large Sausage & Bacon Man Cakes (for 2)

$20.00

Non Alcoholic Menu

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Red Bull - Employee

$2.00

Lemonade - Flavored

$3.25

Tea - Flavored

$3.25

Tea - Hot

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Tea - Iced

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Water

Cocktail Menu

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa Brunch

$6.95

Poinsetta Brunch

$6.95

Margarita Rocks Brunch

$6.95

Frozen Margarita Brunch

$6.95

Bloody Mary Brunch

$6.95

Irish Coffee Brunch

$7.00

Liquor Upcharge Brunch

$2.00

Carafe Brunch

$19.95

Wine Menu

White Wine

Chardonnay Bottle

$20.00

Chardonnay Glass

$5.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$22.00

Pinot Grigio Glass

$6.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Bottle

$20.00

Cabernet Glass

$5.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.00

Pino Noir Glass

$5.00

Beer Menu

Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.95

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$6.00

Dallas Blonde

$6.95

Dos XX

$6.00

Goose IPA

$6.95

Guinness

$5.50

Heineken

$6.00

High Moon

$5.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

PBR

$3.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$6.95

Shiner Bock

$4.50

Stella

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Ultra Seltzer

$5.50

Victoria

$6.00

Draft Beer

Bishop Cider Draft

$6.95

Bud Light Draft

$4.95

Dos XX Draft

$6.95

Miller Lite Draft

$4.95

Beer Buckets

Import Bucket

$28.00

Domestic Bucket

$22.50

Liquor Menu

Liqueur

Disarrono Amarreto

$11.00

Baileys

$7.39

Fireball

$9.00

Goldschlagger

$9.00

Gran Gala

$8.31

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.39

Rumpleminze

$9.50

Tuaca

$9.50

Hypnotic

$10.00

X Rated

$10.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.50

Mezcal

Silencio

$14.00

Mezcal Margarita

$18.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.50

Scotch

Buchanan's

$10.00

Dewar's

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$13.00

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$12.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

Casa Migos Reposado

$15.00

Casa Migos Silver

$15.00

Casa Dragones

$20.00

Clase Azul

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Espolon

$12.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Well Tequila

$7.50

Vodka

42 Below

$8.50

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Apeach

$8.50

Absolut Pear

$8.50

Ciroc Apple

$13.00

Ciroc Coconut

$13.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$13.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$13.00

DE Cranberry

$9.00

DE Lemon

$9.00

DE Orange

$9.00

DE Ruby Red

$9.00

DE Sweet Tea

$9.00

Effen Cucumber

$11.00

Ciroc Apple - $5 Green Apple Special

$5.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka

$7.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Peach

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Vanilla

$12.00

Gentlemans Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$8.95

TX Whiskey

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Happy Hour Menu

Wells

Vodka Well

$4.00

Tequila Well

$4.00

Rum Well

$4.00

Whiskey Well

$4.00

Calls

Vodka Call

$6.00

Tequila Call

$6.00

Rum Call

$6.00

Whiskey Call

$6.00

Premiums

Vodka Premium

$8.00

Tequila Premium

$8.00

Rum Premium

$8.00

Whiskey Premium

$8.00

Super Premiums

Vodka Super Premium

$10.00

Tequila Super Premium

$10.00

Rum Super Premium

$10.00

Whiskey Super Premium

$10.00

Shooters

Shooters

$5.00

Mexican Candy

$5.00

Tajin Bae

$5.00

Vegas Bombs

$5.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Drinks

$6.00

Frozen Mexican Candy HH

$6.00

Frozen Tajin Be HH

$6.00

Oak Cliff HH

$6.00

Frozen Rita HH

$6.00

Flavor

$1.00

HH Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Lone Star

$3.50

PBR

$3.50

Sides Menu

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Pickle Fries

$4.00

Tator Tots

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

303 W Davis Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stock & Barrel - 316 W. Davis St.
orange star4.6 • 649
316 W. Davis St. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Chimichurri
orange star4.5 • 49
324 W 7TH ST DALLAS, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
White Rhino Coffee - Bishop Arts
orange starNo Reviews
233 W Seventh St Suite 120 Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
The Salty Donut - (Bishop Arts)
orange starNo Reviews
414 W Davis St Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Eno's Pizza Tavern - Bishop Arts District
orange star4.3 • 2,682
407 N Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Paradiso - Paradiso - 308 N. Bishop Ave.
orange star4.3 • 715
308 N. Bishop Ave. Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Matt's Rancho Martinez - Lakewood
orange star4.5 • 4,759
1904 Skillman Street Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (10 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston