Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
6,763 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Thank you for choosing Pie Tap. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on pie-tap.com. When you arrive, please go to the Pie on the Fly Pickup area. Locate your order on the Pie on the Fly shelf, confirm your name, check your order, and enjoy. If you have any questions or need help, please ask any available Pie Tap staff.
Location
1212 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas, TX 75207
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Bolero - Design District - El Bolero Oaklawn
4.3 • 859
1201 Oak Lawn Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
N’awlins Seafood & Sports Bar - 1400 Hi Line Dr 116
No Reviews
1400 Hi Line Dr 116 Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant