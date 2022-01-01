Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Mexican Design District

1401 Turtle Creek Blvd

Dallas, TX 75207

Order Again

Soups + Ensaladas

Ancho Chile Caesar

$17.00

gem lettuce, toasted garlic croutons, manchego, chile pepitas, ancho caesar dressing

The Mexican Chopped Salad

$17.00

gem, kale, corn, avocado, sweet peppers, heirloom tomatoes, tajin cashews, cotija, manchego, cilantro-limón vinaigrette

Tortilla Soup

$12.00

roasted pulled chicken, avocado, cilantro, limón, crisp tortilla strips

Raw Bar

Ahi Tuna Mexicano

$26.00

yellow fin, mango, cilantro, avocado, citrus, tortilla chips

Hamachi Sashimi

$25.00

fresh hamachi, toasted serrano, chives, yuzu citrus, truffle oil

Oysters Rasurados

half or full dozen east coast oysters, rasurada sauce, salsa serrano, mexican cocktail sauce, fresh horseradish, lemon

Sea Bass Ceviche

$27.00

pineapple, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, avocado, cilantro, citrus, serrano, salsa morita cremosa, tortilla chips

Cortes From The Grill

Cowboy Ribeye

$69.00

18 oz american wagyu bone-in, chamuco sauce

Filet Mignon

$49.00

8 oz american wagyu, cremosa de arbol

Milagro Boneless Ribeye

$52.00

9 oz american wagyu center cut, bone marrow, piquín roja sauce

NY Strip

$47.00

14 oz prime, roja habanero sauce

Spinalis

$49.00

10 oz american wagyu, roasted garlic chamuco sauce

Tomahawk Ribeye

$135.00

35 oz prime, sea salts, cremosa de árbol

Del Mar

Ahi Tuna Jardin

$38.00

pan seared sushi grade yellow fin, fresno chile dust, vegetable-kale slaw, serrano-avocado vinaigrette

Jumbo Scallops and Camarones

$46.00

pan seared, sautéed pearl onions, grilled asparagus, ajillo sauce

Salmón Piquín

$39.00

ora king salmón, lime rice, grilled asparagus, mostaza piquín sauce

Sea Bass Regio

$46.00

swiss chard, charred corn, zarandeado sauce

A La Roca

Roca American Wagyu

$39.00

6 oz filet

Roca Free-Range Chicken

$28.00

8 oz chile-limón marinated chicken breast

Roca White Prawns

$34.00

5 - U6 garlic-herbed jumbo shrimp

Enchiladas

Bistec Enchiladas

$32.00

braised beef brisket arrachera, queso fresco, salsa del charro

Camarones Enchiladas

$34.00

sauteéd gulf shrimp, toasted garlic, grilled onions, queso oaxaca, queso fresco, ranchera salsa

Hongos y Rajas Enchiladas

$28.00

local mushrooms, smoked corn, poblano, queso fresco, morita-jitomate salsa

Langosta Enchiladas

$38.00

maine lobster, toasted garlic, grilled onions, bacon, oaxaca cheese, queso fresco, tequila, salsa chiapanaca

Suizas de Pollo Enchiladas

$30.00

roasted free range chicken, queso cotija, salsa verde cremosa

Tacos

Black Angus Tacos

$24.00

beef tenderloin, crisped oaxaca cheese, avocado salsa

Camarones Gobernador Tacos

$23.00

sauteéd shrimp, bacon, toasted red pepper, oaxaca cheese, salsa chamuco, corn tortillas

Filet and Bone Marrow Tacos

$26.00

beef tenderloin, bone marrow, piquín limón, chives, onions, cilantro, corn tortillas

Hongos Tacos

$18.00

local mushrooms, arugula, roasted corn, poblano, salsa roja asadero, corn tortillas

Pescado Culichi Tacos

$25.00

crispy red snapper, tangy slaw, red onion, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, chile morita mayo, flour tortillas

For The Table

ADD (1) Jumbo Scallop $

$10.00

pan seared jumbo scallops

ADD (3) Jumbo Shrimp $

$21.00

3 - U6 jumbo shrimp

ADD Maine Lobster Tail $

$85.00Out of stock

maine lobster tail with ceniza habanero sauce

Beans

$8.00

Confit Wild Mushrooms

$18.00

Grilled Jumbo Asparagus

$12.00

grilled jumbo asparagus with spicy citrus aioli

Lobster Elote

$28.00

Manchego Whipped Potatoes

$13.00

manchego whipped potatoes with chorizo gravy

Parmesan Truflle Papas Fritas

$12.00

Rice

$8.00

Rice & Beans

$8.00

Roasted Bone Marrow

$21.00

roasted bone marrow with smoked sea salt

Tomates Heirloom Veneno

$12.00

Whole Roasted Beet

$10.00

Dessert

Campechana

$13.00

Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, flaky sweet pastry, pistachio, cajeta quemada

Chocolate y Pepitas

$13.00

dark chocolate cake, chocolate fudge frosting, guajillo enlivened ganache, candied pepitas

Cuatro Leches

$13.00

elderflower-soaked berries, rompope, licor 43 cream

Ice Cream Gelato

$7.00

Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, flaky sweet pastry, pistachio, cajeta quemada

Ice Cream Specialty

$7.00

dark chocolate cake, chocolate fudge frosting, guajillo enlivened ganache, candied pepitas

Ice Cream Vanilla

$7.00

elderflower-soaked berries, rompope, licor 43 cream

Tarta de Nueces

$13.00

roasted macadamia, walnut, and pecan torte, caramel ice cream

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for choosing The Mexican. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on themexican.com.

Website

Location

1401 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

