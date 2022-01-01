The Salty Donut (Bishop Arts)

Main picView gallery

Kolache Specials

Terry Blacks BBQ Brisket + Cheddar Kolache

Terry Blacks BBQ Brisket + Cheddar Kolache

$5.00

24 hr. brioche stuffed with Terry Black’s BBQ Brisket + Cheddar Cheese. Served fresh until 2pm or sold out

Jalapeño Sausage + Cheese Kolache

Jalapeño Sausage + Cheese Kolache

$5.00

24 hr brioche stuffed with jalapeno sausage + cheddar cheese

Donuts

Bourbon Caramel Mustache Donut

Bourbon Caramel Mustache Donut

$4.95

24hr mustache-shaped brioche filled with bourbon caramel cheesecake, cocoa glaze, topped with crushed shortbread cookies + a chocolate shortbread mustache. **Portion of proceeds donated to the Movember Foundation

Traditional Glazed

Traditional Glazed

$3.35

24 hr brioche, vanilla bean glaze.

Horchata Donut

Horchata Donut

$4.50

24 hr brioche soaked in a homemade horchata mixture, bottom crusted with Valrhona Caramelia chocolate + finished with torched cinnamon-meringue.

Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake

Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake

$4.00

Chocolate cake donut with chocolate glaze.

Churro + Dulce De Leche Star

Churro + Dulce De Leche Star

$4.00

24hr star shaped brioche covered in cinnamon sugar, filled with whipped dulce de leche.

Brown Butter + Salt

Brown Butter + Salt

$4.00

Vanilla bean cake donut, brown butter glaze, topped with maldon sea salt.

Cookies + Cream Cake

Cookies + Cream Cake

$4.50

Vanilla bean cake donut with homemade oreos folded into the dough, vanilla glaze + topped with crushed homemade oreos

Dulce De Leche + Sea Salt

Dulce De Leche + Sea Salt

$4.75

24 hr brioche filled with caramel custard, dulce de leche glaze, topped with brown butter crumble + Maldon salt

Pumpkin Spice French Toast

Pumpkin Spice French Toast

$4.65

24 hr brioche filled with pumpkin spice french toast cream, maple glaze + topped with biscoff cookie crumbs

S'mores

S’mores

$4.35

24 hr brioche coated in dark chocolate + crushed graham crackers with a toasted marshmallow glaze.

Vegan Cinnamon Roll Donut

Vegan Cinnamon Roll Donut

$4.25

Vegan donut tossed in cinnamon sugar, topped with icing + cinnamon crumble

GF Sticky Toffee

GF Sticky Toffee

$4.50

Baked brown sugar gluten-free cake, butterscotch glaze, topped with vanilla buttercream + candied pecans.

Traditional Glazed Donut Holes (Half Dozen)

Traditional Glazed Donut Holes (Half Dozen)

$3.00

Traditional glazed brioche donut holes (half dozen)

Oreo Cake Donut Holes (Half Dozen)

Oreo Cake Donut Holes (Half Dozen)

$3.00

Crushed oreo covered vanilla cake donut holes (half dozen)

Traditional Glazed Chocolate Cake Donut Holes (Half Dozen)

Traditional Glazed Chocolate Cake Donut Holes (Half Dozen)

$3.00

Traditional glazed chocolate cake donut holes (half dozen)

Coffee

Batch Brew

Batch Brew

$4.00

Hot brewed coffee made from our Salty Donut blend by Intelligentsia. (available in 12oz or 16oz sizes) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Espresso

Espresso

$3.75

A double shot of Intelligentsia's Black Cat espresso. **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Americano

Americano

$3.75

A double shot of espresso combined with water, served hot or iced (6oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk. (4oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk, can be served dry at request. (6oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Nothing says Fall like a Pumpkin Spice Latte! Our PSL is back again with the same great homemade pumpkin spice syrup, making it vegan-friendly! This year the PSL is only available the month of October.

Latte

Latte

$5.25

A double shot of espresso combined with steamed milk, served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Cinnamon Cereal Milk Latte

Cinnamon Cereal Milk Latte

$6.00

A double shot of espresso combined with our house-made cinnamon cereal milk syrup. *Vegan-friendly! Available with alternative milk substitutions. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Salted Caramel Latte

Salted Caramel Latte

$6.25

Our latte combined with a homemade silky salted caramel. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). The salted caramel contains a small amount of dairy!

Vanilla Bean Latte

Vanilla Bean Latte

$6.25

Our latte combined with a homemade silky salted caramel. Served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). The salted caramel contains a small amount of dairy! **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$6.25

Our latte combined with a rich dark chocolate fudge, served hot (12oz) or iced (16oz). Vegan friendly! **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

Our Salty Donut Blend brewed overnight, creating a smooth, balanced cold coffee. Served over ice. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Maple + Brown Sugar Cold Brew

Maple + Brown Sugar Cold Brew

$6.25

Our Salty Donut Blend brewed at room temperature overnight, creating a smooth, balanced cold coffee. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Cold Brew + Lemonade

Cold Brew + Lemonade

$5.75

A house favorite, our cold brew combined with lemonade and shaken over ice. (16oz) **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance), to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks that are freshly prepared. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

(64oz) Cold Brew + Growler

(64oz) Cold Brew + Growler

$38.00

64oz custom engraved, reusable, recyclable growler. Be sure to bring it back in store for only a $28 refill.

(32oz) Cold Brew + Growler

(32oz) Cold Brew + Growler

$20.00

32oz custom engraved, reusable, recyclable growler. Be sure to bring it back in store for only a $14 refill.

96oz Batch Brew Traveler

96oz Batch Brew Traveler

$28.00

96oz Fetco Traveler with 12 (8oz) hot coffee cups, 12 lids, 12oz of creamer (Whole, 2%, Almond Milk or Oat Milk), 24 sugars, and 12 stir sticks. **Please note that coffee orders are prepared at the time of your arrival (and not in advance) to ensure that all guests receive the highest quality drinks. Please expect a few minutes for your coffee to be ready after arriving for your pickup order.

Salty Donut Blend (12oz Bag)

Salty Donut Blend (12oz Bag)

$18.00
Black Cat Espresso (12oz Bag)

Black Cat Espresso (12oz Bag)

$17.00Out of stock

Tea

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.00

Our in-house blend of spices perfectly paired with our organic black tea creates a flavorful and aromatic Chai tea base for our all new Chai tea Latte!

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.75

(12oz hot / 16oz iced)

Matcha + Lemonade

Matcha + Lemonade

$6.00

Our beloved, finely ground matcha green tea combined with our in-house lemonade and served over ice to create a refreshingly sweet, delicious drink. (16oz)

King Crimson + Lemonade

King Crimson + Lemonade

$4.50

Refreshing signature hibiscus blend tea from Kilogram Tea mixed with lemonade. (16oz)

Black Tea + Lemonade

Black Tea + Lemonade

$4.50

Kilogram Tea's black tea chilled and mixed with lemonade. (16oz)

Organic Chamomile

Organic Chamomile

$4.00

(12oz hot / 16oz iced)

Organic King Crimson

Organic King Crimson

$4.00

(12oz hot / 16oz iced)

Organic Jasmine Green

Organic Jasmine Green

$4.00

(12oz hot / 16oz iced)

Organic Breakfast Blend

Organic Breakfast Blend

$4.00

(12oz hot / 16oz iced)

Organic Breakfast Blend Box

$9.99

(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) A late-summer harvesting Yunnan black tea that is perfect with milk and sugar or on its own. The slow growth of the da yeh cultivar that occurs at 1600-1800 meters develops sweet malty flavors, accented with notes of caramelized sugar, baking spices, and cocoa.

Organic Chamomile Box

$9.99

(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Our Croatian Chamomile blossoms are a great caffeine-free herbal alternative to our teas. The buttery body and apple-like aroma can be enhanced with a touch of honey for a soothing beverage that can be enjoyed throughout the day.

Organic Jasmine Green Box

$9.99

(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Blending tea dates back thousands of years to a time when flowers, such as jasmine, and rose, were blended with tea to heighten the medicinal properties. Some of the more popular flavors are still commonplace today. Our Jasmine Green is a blend of spring-harvested green tea from Hubei, China scented with fresh jasmine flower grown in Fujian, China. This aromatic blend seamlessly combines the two flavors for a blend greater than the sum of its parts.

Organic King Crimson Box

$9.99

(Box of 15 individual wrapped bags) Kilogram's signature hibiscus blend is a combination of rosehips, lemongrass, orange peel, licorice root, and essential tangerine oil. Tart and fruity, the layered flavor matches the intensity of the bright red infusion for a great, naturally-caffeine free cup.

Organic Matcha Travel Sticks

$20.00

(Box of 12) An exceptionally sweet, powdered green tea due to a several week shading process. Our matcha is made from the first harvest leaf, that was picked April 2019 in Kagoshima, Japan. It was carefully stone-ground to preserve the delicate aroma and flavor. It features fresh flavors of sakura blossom, berry, and wild herbs. Our Organic Matcha can be served as usucha (thin tea), over ice, or blended with steamed milk to create a green tea latte.

Drinks

Lime Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Lime Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.75Out of stock
Topo Chico Sparkling Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.75
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00
Glass Bottle Coke

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.00
Coke Can

Coke Can

$3.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25
Cup of Milk

Cup of Milk

$2.25
Homemade Cold Chocolate Milk

Homemade Cold Chocolate Milk

$3.00

6oz / 12oz

Homemade Hot Chocolate Milk

Homemade Hot Chocolate Milk

$3.00

6oz / 12oz

Lemonade (16oz)

Lemonade (16oz)

$4.00

Beer + Wine

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA

$6.00Out of stock
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$5.00
Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider

Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider

$5.00
Four Corners Mango Ale

Four Corners Mango Ale

$6.00Out of stock
Minuty Rose

Minuty Rose

$20.00Out of stock
Perrier Jouet Champagne

Perrier Jouet Champagne

$57.00
Torresella Prosecco

Torresella Prosecco

$20.00
Langlois Sancerre

Langlois Sancerre

$25.00

Merch

Donut Beanie

Donut Beanie

$22.00Out of stock
Blue 5 Panel Donut Hat

Blue 5 Panel Donut Hat

$24.00

Five-panel, donut pattern hat with embossed leather patch. A very cool-looking hat. No bias here. One size fits all (adjustable).

Kids Water Bottle

Kids Water Bottle

$26.00

Small size, big adventure. Great for school, sports and travel, our Kids Water Bottle is crafted of BPA-free stainless steel with a leak-proof lid and a handy built-in straw.

Toddler Peace Sign Tee

Toddler Peace Sign Tee

$18.00

Toddler Tee. Front: Donuts coffee vibes. Back: Donut peace sign character.

Donut Landscape Long Sleeve

Donut Landscape Long Sleeve

$28.00
The Salty Denim Hat

The Salty Denim Hat

$20.00

The Salty Keychain

$8.00Out of stock

Take The Salty with you wherever you go, with our first ever keychain! Available in Blue or Pink.

The Salty Bandana

$12.00Out of stock

Generously sized bandana, so you make the rules! Wear one around your neck, use one as a handkerchief—they're whatever you want them to be!

Biker Water Bottle

$9.00

Stay hydrated while on the go with our Biker Water Bottle! Front: Donut character. Back: "Sweat Now, Donuts Later."​

Cycling Club Insulated Water Bottle

Cycling Club Insulated Water Bottle

$16.00

Ride in style with our custom Specialized Cycling Club Insulated Bottle! This durable, 23oz bottle features a proprietary insulating liner that keeps your beverages either piping hot or icy cold, and has a 100% leak-proof cap when closed.

Peace Sign MIIR Thermos

$25.00Out of stock

Adult Character Tee

$22.00

Unisex, true to size. Front: THE SALTY. Back: Donut character. Also available in matching Toddler Tee sizes.

Toddler Character Tee

$16.00

Toddler Tee matching the available adult Character Tee! Front: THE SALTY. Back: Donut character.

THE SALTY Socks

$10.00

Made in collaboration with FRNDS+FMLY, a portion of proceeds from all sales of these socks will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit whose mission is to provide meals to those in need around the world.

Dallas Thermos

Dallas Thermos

$22.00
Glass Can

Glass Can

$12.00Out of stock

SALTY + FRNDS Tee

$22.00Out of stock

Made in collaboration with FRNDS+FMLY, a portion of proceeds from all sales of this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit whose mission is to provide meals to those in need around the world. *The 5 donut characters designed on the shirt represent each of our 5 locations. Which character is your fave!?

The Salty - Dallas Tee

$22.00
Salty Sunday Shopping Tote

Salty Sunday Shopping Tote

$12.00Out of stock

Limited edition 'Salty Sunday' shopping tote to store all your donuts, baked goods, and other items!

Stacked Boxes Sticker

Stacked Boxes Sticker

$2.00

Stickers sold individually!

D Letter Sticker

D Letter Sticker

$2.00

Stickers sold individually!

Dallas Boot Sticker

$2.00

Donut Cowboy Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

THE SALTY sticker

$2.00

SALTY + FRNDS Tee

$22.00Out of stock

Made in collaboration with FRNDS+FMLY, a portion of proceeds from all sales of this shirt will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a non-profit whose mission is to provide meals to those in need around the world. *The 5 donut characters designed on the shirt represent each of our 5 locations. Which character is your fave!?

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

DONUTS • COFFEE • VIBES

Location

414 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

