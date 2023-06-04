MoMo Italian Kitchen

Turbo Bam by Jolly Pumpkin Brewery

$10.00

Turbo Bam was Conceptualized to be the perfect beer to pair with a delicious slice of pizza, A hefty portion of rye malt gives an underlying spice that allows the coriander and Szechuan peppercorns to build upon, hopped w/ cascade and crystal hops are accentuated with the inclusion lemon peel.