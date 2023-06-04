Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

MoMo Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

8989 Forest Lane

Dallas, TX 75243

Popular Items

Pork Milianese

$24.00

Panko breaded pork loin topped with arugula and shaved parmesan

Tortelli di Spinaci

$22.00

House-made tortelli pasta filled with spinach, Ricotta and pancetta served in a creamy Bechamel sauce, accompanied by tomato sauce.

Pappardelle Integrale Bolognese

$24.00

House-made wide flat whole wheat pasta in ragu' of beef, pork, mushroom and red wine with a touch of cream.


Antipasti

Acciughe

$7.00

Italian cured anchovy filets dressed in olive oil and parsley.

Antipasto Board

$20.00

Rotating selection of cured meats, nuts and cornichons.

Carpaccio di Manzo

$17.50

Raw beef tenderloin, aioli dressing, arugula and shaved Parmigiano.

Formaggi (V)

$13.00

Cheese plate consisting of Parmigiano, Fontina, Gruyere, Gorgonzola. Selections may vary.

Funghi Freschi (V) (Large)

$25.00

A light salad made with frsh button mushrooms, artichokes and hearts of palm in olive oil and lemon juice.

Funghi Freschi (V) (Regular)

$13.00

A light salad made with frsh button mushrooms, artichokes and hearts of palm in olive oil and lemon juice.

Lamb Meatballs

$20.00

Served with house yogurt sauce, mint pesto and pink peppercorns.

Marcona Almonds

$6.50

Marinated Olives

$6.50

Mozzarella con Pomodoro (V)

$15.00

Vine-ripe tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with a light pesto dressing.

Mussels

$21.00

Olive e Noci

$13.00

House-marinated Castelvertrano olives and Marcona almonds.

Salad Beet Salad

$15.00

Pesto marinated feta cheese & beets tossed with mixed greens, topped with roasted sunflower seeds.

Escargot

$15.00

Salads

Large Insalata Fantasia

$27.00

Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, mixed vegetables, hearts of palm, artichokes, Gruyere, walnuts, hard-boiled eggs, creamy caper dressing.

Regular Insalata Fantasia

$15.00

Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, mixed vegetables, hearts of palm, artichokes, Gruyere, walnuts, hard-boiled eggs, creamy caper dressing.

Large Insalata Primavera

$21.00

Green leaf Lettuce, vine-ripe tomatoes, Fontina cheese, tomato-garlic dressing.

Regular Insalata Primavera)

$11.00

Green leaf Lettuce, vine-ripe tomatoes, Fontina cheese, tomato-garlic dressing.

Large Insalata Verde (V)

$20.00

Green leaf lettuce, walnuts, radish, bell peppers and tomatoes with a caper dressing.

Regular Insalata Verde (V)

$11.00

Green leaf lettuce, walnuts, radish, bell peppers and tomatoes with a caper dressing.

Pasta

Capelli d’Angelo alla MoMo

$28.00

Shrimp & smoked salmon tossed in a pink cream sauce with Marsala wine and chili peppers.

Conchiglie a Modo Mio

$23.00

Shells in a hearty pink sauce with chicken, pork, Genoa salame, Ricotta and aged Gruyere cheese.

Conchiglie ai Quattro Formaggi (V)

$22.00

Shells in a cream sauce with imported cheeses: Fontina, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Parmigiano.

Fettucine alla Santalloro

$23.00

House-made spicy and plain noodles with chicken and spinach in a cream sauce.

Gnocchi alla Salsiccia

$23.00

House-made potato dumplings in an Italian sausage Ragu of pork, turkey, tomato and Italian spices.

Gnocchi de Spinaci

$22.00

Maccheroni alla Vesuviana (V)

$21.00

House-made pasta with fresh pear tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, garlic, basil, Pecorino and red pepper for a slight kick.

Pappardelle Integrale Bolognese

$24.00

House-made wide flat whole wheat pasta in ragu' of beef, pork, mushroom and red wine with a touch of cream.

Ravioli di Carne

$23.00

House-made small ravioli filled with pork, chicken and mortadella, served in a Prosciutto, mushroom cream sauce.

Tortelli di Spinaci

$22.00

House-made tortelli pasta filled with spinach, Ricotta and pancetta served in a creamy Bechamel sauce, accompanied by tomato sauce.

Trenette alla MoMo

$31.00

Succulent Texas Gulf shrimp and smoked salmon in a brandy cream sauce with a pinch of bird's-eye peppers, served in a nest of house-made trenette pasta.

Trenette alla Putanesca

$21.00

Noodles in tomato sauce with Nicoise olives, capers, onions, red pepper, garlic, olive oil and a touch of anchovies.

Carne Fettuccine

$25.00

Mandilli di Seta

$20.50

Tuoni e Lampi

$19.50Out of stock

Lasagne e Pasta al Forno

Lasagna al Forno Mild

$23.50

Layers of house-made pasta with beef, pork, mushrooms, Parmigiano and Mozzarella. Available mild or spicy.

Lasagna Spicy

$23.50
Verdue Lasagna (V)

Verdue Lasagna (V)

$21.00

Grilled eggplant layered with sheets of house-made pasta, tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Available mild or spicy.

Rotolo Verde (V)

Rotolo Verde (V)

$21.00Out of stock

House-made pasta rolled with spinach, cut into medallions and baked with Marscapone and Gruyere cheese served with tomato sauce.

Rice and Risotto

Ris in Cagnon Pork Roll

Ris in Cagnon Pork Roll

$28.00Out of stock

A wedding dish from Northern Italy: Boiled Carnaroli rice with imported cheeses and served with veal rolls and a creamy prosciutto mushroom sauce.

Risotto ai Funghi

Risotto ai Funghi

$26.00

Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth and served with wild mushrooms and prosciutto crudo.

Risotto alla Veneziana

Risotto alla Veneziana

$30.00

Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth with scallops, shrimp, and calamari.

Risotto all'Gamberi

$29.00Out of stock

Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth and served with lobster and pancetta.

Meat and Fish

Gamberi alla Momo

$31.00

Succulent Texas Gulf shrimp and smoked salmon in a brandy cream sauce with a pinch of bird's-eye peppers, served with a side of your choice.

Pollo all Marchigiana

Pollo all Marchigiana

$24.00

Lightly-battered chicken breast sauteed with brandy cream sauce and prosciutto crudo, served on a bed of sauteed spinach.

Scaloppine al Limone

$27.00

Thinly-sliced veal sautee'd and topped with a slice of prosciutto and a lemon-parsley cream sauce, accompanied by a side of peas in cream sauce.

Beef Tenderloin

$33.50

Pork Milianese

$24.00

Panko breaded pork loin topped with arugula and shaved parmesan

Branzino

$35.00

Side Items

Side Of Gnocchi Spinaci

$9.00

Side of Spinach and Ricotta Dumplings

Side of Peas

$9.00

Sauteed Spinaci

$9.00

Extra Focaccia

$6.00

Extra San Giovani (The Green Spread)

$5.00

Extra Focaccia and San Giovani

$12.00

Side of Pasta

$9.00

Side of Sauce

$3.50

Side of Dressing Small

$2.00

Side of Dressing Large

$5.00

Pizzas and Calzones

Boscaiola

$13.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, ham, mushrooms.

Capricciosa

$14.50

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, ham, Nicoise olives, arthichoke hearts and mushrooms.

Cheese Pizza (V)

$11.00

Tomato sauce, shredded Mozzarella, basil.

Pizza ai Frutti di Mare (12")

$30.00

Tomato sauce, shrimp, mussels, scallops, garlic and chili.

Pizza Margherita

$13.00

Cheese pizza with fresh Mozzarella.

Pizza ai Quattro Formaggi (V)

$14.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmigiano and Gorganzola.

Rustico

$16.00

Mozzarella, salame, pork, chicken and Marscapone cheese.

Salsiccia

$14.00

Tomato sauce, Mozzarella and mild homemade sausage.

Children's Menu

Kid Fettuccine alla Panna

$8.00

Fettuccine with cream sauce.

Kid Gnocchi al Ragu

$9.00

Gnocchi with meat sauce.

Kid Penne al Pomodoro (V)

$8.00

House-made tube pasta in a tomato sauce.

Kid Ravioli di Carne alla Panna

$8.50

Meat Ravioli in a cream sauce.

Family Style (Feeds 6-8)

Family Lamb Meatballs

$56.00

Served with house yogurt sauce, mint pesto and pink peppercorns.

Family Insalata Fantasia

$76.00

Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, mixed vegetables, hearts of palm, artichokes, Gruyere, walnuts, hard-boiled eggs, creamy caper dressing.

Family Insalata Primavera

$60.00

Green leaf Lettuce, vine-ripe tomatoes, Fontina cheese, tomato-garlic dressing.

Family Insalata Verde (V)

$56.00

Green leaf lettuce, walnuts, radish, bell peppers and tomatoes with a caper dressing.

Family Conchiglie a Modo Mio

$86.00

Shells in a hearty pink sauce with chicken, pork, Genoa salame, Ricotta and aged Gruyere cheese.

Family Fettucine alla Santalloro

$86.00

House-made spicy and plain noodles with chicken and spinach in a cream sauce.

Family Gnocchi alla Salsiccia

$86.00

House-made potato dumplings in an Italian sausage Ragu of pork, turkey, tomato and Italian spices.

Family Lasagna al Forno

$88.00

Layers of house-made pasta with beef, pork, mushrooms, Parmigiano and Mozzarella. Available mild or spicy.

Family Maccheroni alla Vesuviana (V)

$80.00

House-made pasta with fresh pear tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, garlic, basil, Pecorino and red pepper for a slight kick.

Family Ravioli di Carne

$82.00

House-made small ravioli filled with pork, chicken and mortadella, served in a Prosciutto, mushroom cream sauce.

Family Rotolo Verde (V)

$80.00Out of stock

House-made pasta rolled with spinach, cut into medallions and baked with Marscapone and Gruyere cheese served with tomato sauce.

Family Tortelli di Spinaci

$82.00

House-made tortelli pasta filled with spinach, Ricotta and pancetta served in a creamy Bechamel sauce, accompanied by tomato sauce.

Family Gnocchi di Spinaci (Side Dish)

$34.00

Spinach dumplings.

Family Piselli al Prosciutto (Side Dish)

$34.00

Peas in prosciutto cream.

Desserts

Formaggi (V)

$11.00

Cheese plate consisting of Parmigiano, Fontina, Gruyere, Gorgonzola. Selections may vary.

Affogato

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream "drowned" in Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters espresso and coffee liqueur.

Amarenata

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream with imported Italian Black Amarena Cherries in syrup, topped with whipped cream.

Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream - 1, 2 or 3 scoops

Panna Cotta

$8.00

"Cooked Cream" - Creamy vanilla bean custard with chocolate.

Sciuscia'

$8.00

Chocolate ice cream with house-made Vov liqueur, sprinkled with crushed Amaretto cookies.

Tiramisu

$9.00

Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Rum, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters Espresso.

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.00

Momo's Sweet Tea

$4.00

1/2 Gallon MoMo Italian Tea

$12.00

When one glass just isn't enough

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Bergotto Italian Bergamont Soda

$5.00

Italian Sparkling Water

$5.00

500ml

Tomarchio All-Natural Italian Blood Orange Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Tomarchio All-Natural Italian Lemon Soda

$5.00Out of stock

Gift Certificates

$10.00 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$25.00 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$50.00 Gift Certificate

$50.00

MoMo Market

Marcona Almonds 8 oz.

$8.00

Pizza Dough Ball Small

$3.00

Pizza Dough Ball Large

$4.00

Fontina Fontal Cheese Cubed $15 lb sold per 1/2 pound

$7.50

Aged Guyere Cheese Shredded $20 lb sold per 1/2 lb

$10.00

Bersola Sliced $24 lb sold in 1/2 lb

$6.00

Genoa Salumi sliced $16 lb sold in 1/4 lb

$4.50

Kosher Salt 1 lb

$3.95

AP Flour 5 lb bag

$4.95

MoMo Pomodoro Tomato Sauce 24 oz

$10.00

Beer List TO GO

ANXO Dry Cider

ANXO Dry Cider

$3.00

330ml

Untitled Art Seltzer

$2.50
Montuckey Cold Snacks

Montuckey Cold Snacks

$2.00

330ml

Oak Highlands Kolsch - Lake Highlands Texas

Oak Highlands Kolsch - Lake Highlands Texas

$3.00

330ml

Live Oak Heffe

$3.50

Baladin Blonde

$5.50

750ml

Baladin Isaac Wit Birra

Baladin Isaac Wit Birra

$4.00

500ml

Lone Pint Yellow Rose IPA

$3.00

330ml

Flensberger Dunkel

$3.50

500ml

Friends & Allies Pils

$3.00

330ml

Turbo Bam by Jolly Pumpkin Brewery

Turbo Bam by Jolly Pumpkin Brewery

$10.00

Turbo Bam was Conceptualized to be the perfect beer to pair with a delicious slice of pizza, A hefty portion of rye malt gives an underlying spice that allows the coriander and Szechuan peppercorns to build upon, hopped w/ cascade and crystal hops are accentuated with the inclusion lemon peel.

Jester King Audio Palate Saison

Jester King Audio Palate Saison

$16.00
Jester King Estival Dichotomous

Jester King Estival Dichotomous

$20.00

750ml

Drie Fonteinen Armond & Gaston

$17.00
Drie Fonteinen Intens Rood PX

Drie Fonteinen Intens Rood PX

$46.00
Tilquin Gewurtz

Tilquin Gewurtz

$37.00
Tilquin Riesling

Tilquin Riesling

$37.00

Fair Isle Jean

$9.00

Fair Isle Waltrude

$7.00

Hopewell NEON

$23.00

Wine Rose Sparkling (Copy)

Lanson 1/2 Bottle Champagne (Copy)

$24.00
Bervini 1955 Millesimato Glera Prosecco Extra Dry - Veneto, Italy

Bervini 1955 Millesimato Glera Prosecco Extra Dry - Veneto, Italy

$18.00

2018

Cantina della Volta Rose' - Emiligia Romana, Italy

Cantina della Volta Rose' - Emiligia Romana, Italy

$27.00

2014

Molo 8 Lambrusco

$18.00
Moscato Bianco Dulce (Sweet White) - Italy

Moscato Bianco Dulce (Sweet White) - Italy

$11.00

NV

Rose' Paladin Romato

$15.00Out of stock

Rose' Clos Cibonne

$36.00Out of stock
Pecorino Unami Ronchi

Pecorino Unami Ronchi

$20.00

2018

Fiano Lapilli

Fiano Lapilli

$24.00

2018

Pinot Grigio Matteo Braidot - Veneto, Italy

Pinot Grigio Matteo Braidot - Veneto, Italy

$15.00

2018

Pinot Grigio Livon Single Vineyard

Pinot Grigio Livon Single Vineyard

$34.00

2018

Gavi Villa Sparina

Gavi Villa Sparina

$22.00

2018

Sauvignon Pas de Proboleme

$22.00
Chardonnay Bortoluzzi

Chardonnay Bortoluzzi

$20.00

2018

Chardonnay Rombauer

Chardonnay Rombauer

$40.00

Le Sabbie Etna Bianco

$21.00

Red Wine List Retail

Pinot Noir Lavis

Pinot Noir Lavis

$18.00

2017

Pinot Noir Castelfeder

Pinot Noir Castelfeder

$26.00

Ghiaia Nero Etna Rosso

$22.00

Umani Ronchi Lacrima (Copy)

$25.00
Nero Mascalese Erse

Nero Mascalese Erse

$38.00

2018

Gulfi Nero d'Avola/Frappato (Copy)

$27.00

Nebbiolo Cab Mer Terreni Sparsi

$20.00

2006

Nebbiolo GD Vajra

Nebbiolo GD Vajra

$19.00

2017

Nebbiolo Barbaresco Deforville

Nebbiolo Barbaresco Deforville

$48.00

2015

Borolo Nebbiolo Costa Di Bussia - Piedmont, Italy

Borolo Nebbiolo Costa Di Bussia - Piedmont, Italy

$56.00

2013

Barolo Roberto Voerzio (Copy)

$190.00

Il Monticello Rupestro

$20.00
Sangiovese Syrah Ciacci Piccolomini

Sangiovese Syrah Ciacci Piccolomini

$24.00

2016

Villa Cerna Chianti Classico

Villa Cerna Chianti Classico

$42.00

2015

Chianti Grand Castelvecchi (Copy)

$48.00
Sangiovese Brunello Tricerchi

Sangiovese Brunello Tricerchi

$85.00

2010

Grenache SM Clos Pegau

Grenache SM Clos Pegau

$26.00

Syrah Merlot Cabernet Savignon Petit Verdot Blend

Tenuta Argentiera

Tenuta Argentiera

$35.00
Alacante Poggio Verano 3

Alacante Poggio Verano 3

$28.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Alicante

Syrah Petit Verdot Romotorio

Syrah Petit Verdot Romotorio

$24.00

NV

Pinot Noir Delaporte

Pinot Noir Delaporte

$36.00

2017

Bordeaux Chat Quintus (Copy)

$32.00
Goss Cabernet Sauvignon

Goss Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Sangiovese Cab Merlot Sportoletti

$18.00

Pietro Caciorgna Guardoilvento

$46.00

Dolcetto Brezza

$27.00

Montepulciano Jasci

$20.00

Bordeaux Chat Duzac

$65.00

2019 Rosso di Montalcino

$16.00

2011 Brunello di Montalcino

$90.00

2015 Brunello di Montalcino

$75.00

2016 Brunello di Montalcino

$75.00

2017 Brunello di Montalcino

$75.00

2015 Reserva

$120.00

2016 Diletta

$140.00

Tempranillio Altos Ibericos

$20.00

Retail Dinner

Groppolo

$19.00

Argille Rosso/Grigle

$34.00

Rosata

$16.00

Rupestro

$18.00

Poggio

$30.00

Events

SPIRIT NIGHT

We support our local schools, clubs, and charities. If it happens to be a spirit night, click on this to let us know to donate a bit of your bill towards today's organization (it won't cost you a thing).

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8989 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243

Directions

Gallery
The MoMo Italian Kitchen image
The MoMo Italian Kitchen image
Main pic

