MoMo Italian Kitchen
No reviews yet
8989 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Popular Items
Pork Milianese
Panko breaded pork loin topped with arugula and shaved parmesan
Tortelli di Spinaci
House-made tortelli pasta filled with spinach, Ricotta and pancetta served in a creamy Bechamel sauce, accompanied by tomato sauce.
Pappardelle Integrale Bolognese
House-made wide flat whole wheat pasta in ragu' of beef, pork, mushroom and red wine with a touch of cream.
Antipasti
Acciughe
Italian cured anchovy filets dressed in olive oil and parsley.
Antipasto Board
Rotating selection of cured meats, nuts and cornichons.
Carpaccio di Manzo
Raw beef tenderloin, aioli dressing, arugula and shaved Parmigiano.
Formaggi (V)
Cheese plate consisting of Parmigiano, Fontina, Gruyere, Gorgonzola. Selections may vary.
Funghi Freschi (V) (Large)
A light salad made with frsh button mushrooms, artichokes and hearts of palm in olive oil and lemon juice.
Funghi Freschi (V) (Regular)
A light salad made with frsh button mushrooms, artichokes and hearts of palm in olive oil and lemon juice.
Lamb Meatballs
Served with house yogurt sauce, mint pesto and pink peppercorns.
Marcona Almonds
Marinated Olives
Mozzarella con Pomodoro (V)
Vine-ripe tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella with a light pesto dressing.
Mussels
Olive e Noci
House-marinated Castelvertrano olives and Marcona almonds.
Salad Beet Salad
Pesto marinated feta cheese & beets tossed with mixed greens, topped with roasted sunflower seeds.
Escargot
Salads
Large Insalata Fantasia
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, mixed vegetables, hearts of palm, artichokes, Gruyere, walnuts, hard-boiled eggs, creamy caper dressing.
Regular Insalata Fantasia
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, mixed vegetables, hearts of palm, artichokes, Gruyere, walnuts, hard-boiled eggs, creamy caper dressing.
Large Insalata Primavera
Green leaf Lettuce, vine-ripe tomatoes, Fontina cheese, tomato-garlic dressing.
Regular Insalata Primavera)
Green leaf Lettuce, vine-ripe tomatoes, Fontina cheese, tomato-garlic dressing.
Large Insalata Verde (V)
Green leaf lettuce, walnuts, radish, bell peppers and tomatoes with a caper dressing.
Regular Insalata Verde (V)
Green leaf lettuce, walnuts, radish, bell peppers and tomatoes with a caper dressing.
Pasta
Capelli d’Angelo alla MoMo
Shrimp & smoked salmon tossed in a pink cream sauce with Marsala wine and chili peppers.
Conchiglie a Modo Mio
Shells in a hearty pink sauce with chicken, pork, Genoa salame, Ricotta and aged Gruyere cheese.
Conchiglie ai Quattro Formaggi (V)
Shells in a cream sauce with imported cheeses: Fontina, Gruyere, Mozzarella, Parmigiano.
Fettucine alla Santalloro
House-made spicy and plain noodles with chicken and spinach in a cream sauce.
Gnocchi alla Salsiccia
House-made potato dumplings in an Italian sausage Ragu of pork, turkey, tomato and Italian spices.
Gnocchi de Spinaci
Maccheroni alla Vesuviana (V)
House-made pasta with fresh pear tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, garlic, basil, Pecorino and red pepper for a slight kick.
Pappardelle Integrale Bolognese
House-made wide flat whole wheat pasta in ragu' of beef, pork, mushroom and red wine with a touch of cream.
Ravioli di Carne
House-made small ravioli filled with pork, chicken and mortadella, served in a Prosciutto, mushroom cream sauce.
Tortelli di Spinaci
House-made tortelli pasta filled with spinach, Ricotta and pancetta served in a creamy Bechamel sauce, accompanied by tomato sauce.
Trenette alla MoMo
Succulent Texas Gulf shrimp and smoked salmon in a brandy cream sauce with a pinch of bird's-eye peppers, served in a nest of house-made trenette pasta.
Trenette alla Putanesca
Noodles in tomato sauce with Nicoise olives, capers, onions, red pepper, garlic, olive oil and a touch of anchovies.
Carne Fettuccine
Mandilli di Seta
Tuoni e Lampi
Lasagne e Pasta al Forno
Lasagna al Forno Mild
Layers of house-made pasta with beef, pork, mushrooms, Parmigiano and Mozzarella. Available mild or spicy.
Lasagna Spicy
Verdue Lasagna (V)
Grilled eggplant layered with sheets of house-made pasta, tomato sauce and Mozzarella cheese. Available mild or spicy.
Rotolo Verde (V)
House-made pasta rolled with spinach, cut into medallions and baked with Marscapone and Gruyere cheese served with tomato sauce.
Rice and Risotto
Ris in Cagnon Pork Roll
A wedding dish from Northern Italy: Boiled Carnaroli rice with imported cheeses and served with veal rolls and a creamy prosciutto mushroom sauce.
Risotto ai Funghi
Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth and served with wild mushrooms and prosciutto crudo.
Risotto alla Veneziana
Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth with scallops, shrimp, and calamari.
Risotto all'Gamberi
Carnaroli rice cooked in chicken broth and served with lobster and pancetta.
Meat and Fish
Gamberi alla Momo
Succulent Texas Gulf shrimp and smoked salmon in a brandy cream sauce with a pinch of bird's-eye peppers, served with a side of your choice.
Pollo all Marchigiana
Lightly-battered chicken breast sauteed with brandy cream sauce and prosciutto crudo, served on a bed of sauteed spinach.
Scaloppine al Limone
Thinly-sliced veal sautee'd and topped with a slice of prosciutto and a lemon-parsley cream sauce, accompanied by a side of peas in cream sauce.
Beef Tenderloin
Pork Milianese
Panko breaded pork loin topped with arugula and shaved parmesan
Branzino
Side Items
Pizzas and Calzones
Boscaiola
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, ham, mushrooms.
Capricciosa
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella, ham, Nicoise olives, arthichoke hearts and mushrooms.
Cheese Pizza (V)
Tomato sauce, shredded Mozzarella, basil.
Pizza ai Frutti di Mare (12")
Tomato sauce, shrimp, mussels, scallops, garlic and chili.
Pizza Margherita
Cheese pizza with fresh Mozzarella.
Pizza ai Quattro Formaggi (V)
Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmigiano and Gorganzola.
Rustico
Mozzarella, salame, pork, chicken and Marscapone cheese.
Salsiccia
Tomato sauce, Mozzarella and mild homemade sausage.
Children's Menu
Family Style (Feeds 6-8)
Family Lamb Meatballs
Served with house yogurt sauce, mint pesto and pink peppercorns.
Family Insalata Fantasia
Green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, mixed vegetables, hearts of palm, artichokes, Gruyere, walnuts, hard-boiled eggs, creamy caper dressing.
Family Insalata Primavera
Green leaf Lettuce, vine-ripe tomatoes, Fontina cheese, tomato-garlic dressing.
Family Insalata Verde (V)
Green leaf lettuce, walnuts, radish, bell peppers and tomatoes with a caper dressing.
Family Conchiglie a Modo Mio
Shells in a hearty pink sauce with chicken, pork, Genoa salame, Ricotta and aged Gruyere cheese.
Family Fettucine alla Santalloro
House-made spicy and plain noodles with chicken and spinach in a cream sauce.
Family Gnocchi alla Salsiccia
House-made potato dumplings in an Italian sausage Ragu of pork, turkey, tomato and Italian spices.
Family Lasagna al Forno
Layers of house-made pasta with beef, pork, mushrooms, Parmigiano and Mozzarella. Available mild or spicy.
Family Maccheroni alla Vesuviana (V)
House-made pasta with fresh pear tomatoes, fresh Mozzarella, garlic, basil, Pecorino and red pepper for a slight kick.
Family Ravioli di Carne
House-made small ravioli filled with pork, chicken and mortadella, served in a Prosciutto, mushroom cream sauce.
Family Rotolo Verde (V)
House-made pasta rolled with spinach, cut into medallions and baked with Marscapone and Gruyere cheese served with tomato sauce.
Family Tortelli di Spinaci
House-made tortelli pasta filled with spinach, Ricotta and pancetta served in a creamy Bechamel sauce, accompanied by tomato sauce.
Family Gnocchi di Spinaci (Side Dish)
Spinach dumplings.
Family Piselli al Prosciutto (Side Dish)
Peas in prosciutto cream.
Desserts
Formaggi (V)
Cheese plate consisting of Parmigiano, Fontina, Gruyere, Gorgonzola. Selections may vary.
Affogato
Vanilla ice cream "drowned" in Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters espresso and coffee liqueur.
Amarenata
Vanilla ice cream with imported Italian Black Amarena Cherries in syrup, topped with whipped cream.
Ice Cream
Vanilla or Chocolate Ice Cream - 1, 2 or 3 scoops
Panna Cotta
"Cooked Cream" - Creamy vanilla bean custard with chocolate.
Sciuscia'
Chocolate ice cream with house-made Vov liqueur, sprinkled with crushed Amaretto cookies.
Tiramisu
Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Rum, Noble Coyote Coffee Roasters Espresso.
Beverages
Iced Tea
Momo's Sweet Tea
1/2 Gallon MoMo Italian Tea
When one glass just isn't enough
Hot Tea
Coke, Diet Coke, Dr. Pepper, Sprite
Milk
Bergotto Italian Bergamont Soda
Italian Sparkling Water
500ml
Tomarchio All-Natural Italian Blood Orange Soda
Tomarchio All-Natural Italian Lemon Soda
Gift Certificates
MoMo Market
Marcona Almonds 8 oz.
Pizza Dough Ball Small
Pizza Dough Ball Large
Fontina Fontal Cheese Cubed $15 lb sold per 1/2 pound
Aged Guyere Cheese Shredded $20 lb sold per 1/2 lb
Bersola Sliced $24 lb sold in 1/2 lb
Genoa Salumi sliced $16 lb sold in 1/4 lb
Kosher Salt 1 lb
AP Flour 5 lb bag
MoMo Pomodoro Tomato Sauce 24 oz
Beer List TO GO
ANXO Dry Cider
330ml
Untitled Art Seltzer
Montuckey Cold Snacks
330ml
Oak Highlands Kolsch - Lake Highlands Texas
330ml
Live Oak Heffe
Baladin Blonde
750ml
Baladin Isaac Wit Birra
500ml
Lone Pint Yellow Rose IPA
330ml
Flensberger Dunkel
500ml
Friends & Allies Pils
330ml
Turbo Bam by Jolly Pumpkin Brewery
Turbo Bam was Conceptualized to be the perfect beer to pair with a delicious slice of pizza, A hefty portion of rye malt gives an underlying spice that allows the coriander and Szechuan peppercorns to build upon, hopped w/ cascade and crystal hops are accentuated with the inclusion lemon peel.
Jester King Audio Palate Saison
Jester King Estival Dichotomous
750ml
Drie Fonteinen Armond & Gaston
Drie Fonteinen Intens Rood PX
Tilquin Gewurtz
Tilquin Riesling
Fair Isle Jean
Fair Isle Waltrude
Hopewell NEON
Wine Rose Sparkling (Copy)
Lanson 1/2 Bottle Champagne (Copy)
Bervini 1955 Millesimato Glera Prosecco Extra Dry - Veneto, Italy
2018
Cantina della Volta Rose' - Emiligia Romana, Italy
2014
Molo 8 Lambrusco
Moscato Bianco Dulce (Sweet White) - Italy
NV
Rose' Paladin Romato
Rose' Clos Cibonne
Pecorino Unami Ronchi
2018
Fiano Lapilli
2018
Pinot Grigio Matteo Braidot - Veneto, Italy
2018
Pinot Grigio Livon Single Vineyard
2018
Gavi Villa Sparina
2018
Sauvignon Pas de Proboleme
Chardonnay Bortoluzzi
2018
Chardonnay Rombauer
Le Sabbie Etna Bianco
Red Wine List Retail
Pinot Noir Lavis
2017
Pinot Noir Castelfeder
Ghiaia Nero Etna Rosso
Umani Ronchi Lacrima (Copy)
Nero Mascalese Erse
2018
Gulfi Nero d'Avola/Frappato (Copy)
Nebbiolo Cab Mer Terreni Sparsi
2006
Nebbiolo GD Vajra
2017
Nebbiolo Barbaresco Deforville
2015
Borolo Nebbiolo Costa Di Bussia - Piedmont, Italy
2013
Barolo Roberto Voerzio (Copy)
Il Monticello Rupestro
Sangiovese Syrah Ciacci Piccolomini
2016
Villa Cerna Chianti Classico
2015
Chianti Grand Castelvecchi (Copy)
Sangiovese Brunello Tricerchi
2010
Grenache SM Clos Pegau
Syrah Merlot Cabernet Savignon Petit Verdot Blend
Tenuta Argentiera
Alacante Poggio Verano 3
Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot Alicante
Syrah Petit Verdot Romotorio
NV
Pinot Noir Delaporte
2017
Bordeaux Chat Quintus (Copy)
Goss Cabernet Sauvignon
Sangiovese Cab Merlot Sportoletti
Pietro Caciorgna Guardoilvento
Dolcetto Brezza
Montepulciano Jasci
Bordeaux Chat Duzac
2019 Rosso di Montalcino
2011 Brunello di Montalcino
2015 Brunello di Montalcino
2016 Brunello di Montalcino
2017 Brunello di Montalcino
2015 Reserva
2016 Diletta
Tempranillio Altos Ibericos
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
8989 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75243