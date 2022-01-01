Memphis restaurants you'll love

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Memphis

Memphis's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vegan
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Memphis restaurants

Railgarten image

TACOS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES

Railgarten

2166 Central Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pan-blackened chicken breast topped with melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, pic de gallo, and remoulade sauce on brioche bun.
Chicken Tenders$10.25
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders Served
with Fries and Honey Mustard
Smoke House Burger$13.00
Blackened Angus Patty, Melted Cheddar
& Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo,
Lettuce, Bacon, Chipotle Aioli, on
Brioche Buns
More about Railgarten
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio image

SANDWICHES

Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio

525 S Highland St, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (279 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Biscuit$4.00
House-made biscuit with an egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, turkey, or ham
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burrito$7.30
Bacon, eggs, onion, tomato, honey, flour tortilla
Latte$3.60
Espresso & steamed milk
(amounts vary by size)
More about Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis

Avg 5 (292 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish$16.75
Grilled or blackened catfish served with choice of one side and cornbread
Caesar$6.95
Crisp romaine with homemade croutons served with Caesar dressing
Southwest Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. With chipotle ranch dressing & homemade croutons
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

2935 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis

Avg 4.1 (1069 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$5.50
Fresh and hand-pattied to order! Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo and served on a toasted bun.
Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
12" Around the World$20.70
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
More about Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
Central BBQ - Summer image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Central BBQ - Summer

4375 Summer Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1763 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full Pork BBQ Nachos$12.00
fresh tortilla chips, choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Half Pork BBQ Nachos$8.00
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
Pork Plate$12.00
Half pound of smoked pulled pork, your choice of two sides, bread and sauce.
More about Central BBQ - Summer
Alfred's on Beale image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Alfred's on Beale

197 Beale St, Memphis

Avg 3.4 (669 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Alfred's Full Rack of Ribs$38.00
Slow smoked and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.
BBQ Nachos$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, on a mound of tortilla chips, topped with rotel cheese, BBQ sauce, jalapenos and our famous seasoning.
Pulled Pork Platter$16.00
Slow smoked pork, pulled off the bone and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.
More about Alfred's on Beale
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

3970 Rhodes Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Brisket Sandwich$6.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
Pork Combos$8.39
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries$8.99
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Soul Fish Cafe image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Soul Fish Cafe

8413 Hwy 64, Memphis

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Catfish$18.50
(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
Southwest Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. With chipotle ranch dressing & homemade croutons
Whole Catfish$16.25
Two Whole Catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
More about Soul Fish Cafe
Farm Burger image

 

Farm Burger

1350 Concourse Ave Ste 175, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sweet Potato Hushpuppies$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
Build Your Own Chicken Burger!$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
More about Farm Burger
Loflin Yard image

 

Loflin Yard

7 W Carolina Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.6 (589 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$13.50
Loflin Hot Chicken$11.50
Smoked Wings$15.50
More about Loflin Yard
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

 

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

2801 Kirby Parkway, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
6" Around the World$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.95
Perfectly seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
More about Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

2748 Lamar Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Combos$10.59
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Cheese Fries$5.79
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso
Fries - Large Order$2.49
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Arcade Restaurant image

 

Arcade Restaurant

540 S Main St, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Pancakes Plate$11.95
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
Eggs Redneck Breakfast Plate$11.95
Sausage, Chicken, or Bacon with Biscuits soaked in Gravy with Eggs and Hash Browns
Cup - Oatmeal$3.25
More about Arcade Restaurant
Sunrise Memphis image

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Memphis

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Dirty South$5.50
Fried green tomato, pimento cheese, Sunrise sauce (add egg +1, add bacon +1)
McBetter$5.00
sausage, egg, american cheese
The Kitchen Sink$10.00
2 eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, biscuit, hanna farm grits
More about Sunrise Memphis
Hustle & Dough image

 

Hustle & Dough

477 S Main St, Memphis

Avg 4.7 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Almond Speculaas$1.75
4.5 oz$3.25
Chai Latte$4.50
More about Hustle & Dough
Central BBQ image

 

Central BBQ

6201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Plate$12.00
Fries (regular)$3.00
Mac N’ Cheese (regular)$3.00
More about Central BBQ
French Truck Coffee image

SANDWICHES

French Truck Coffee

1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167, Memphis

Avg 4 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Waffle & Fruit$10.00
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
Iced Oji$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
Chai Latte$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
More about French Truck Coffee
Dyer’s Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dyer’s Burgers

205 Beale St, Memphis

Avg 4.1 (2697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Double$7.00
Two patty, two cheese burger
Double Combo$10.00
Classic Double with fries and a drink
Triple Triple Combo$12.00
3 meat, 3 cheese with fries and a drink
More about Dyer’s Burgers
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

4183 Summer Ave, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tops Famous Burger$4.89
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Burger Combos$8.54
Tops famous burgers grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage.
Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries$8.99
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town image

 

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

6250 Stage Rd, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6" Around the World$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
Fried Chicken Salad$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
12" Meat Muncher$24.70
Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, BBQ, kielbasa, and ham.
More about Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
Memphis Whistle image

 

Memphis Whistle

2299 Young Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Grizz$12.00
Smoked Cheddar, Bacon, Mane Street Pickles, Beer Mustard, Bourbon Onions, Mixed Greens
Summer Ave$12.00
Pimento Cheese, Fried Onions, Fried Jalapenos with Chipotle Lime Aioli
The Tiger$12.00
Bleu Cheese, Bourbon Onions, Candied Shrooms, Bacon, Mixed Greens with Garlic Peppercorn Aioli
More about Memphis Whistle
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

5144 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Burger$5.79
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
Burger Combos$8.54
Tops famous burgers grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage.
Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Cafe Eclectic image

 

Cafe Eclectic

603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chick'n -N- Waffles$9.75
Crispy fried boneless chicken breast on our traditional buttermilk waffle. Classic.
Chai Latte
Oregon Chai with steamed milk, topped with froth & nutmeg.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.25
Locally Sourced Marmilu Farms Bacon, farm fresh eggs with white cheddar nestled on one of our house made biscuits
More about Cafe Eclectic
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town image

 

Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town

110 Harbor Town Square, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Commander Salad$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
Chicken Strips$8.50
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch
Cheddar Bacon Scone$4.00
A signature item. Sharp cheddar, locally sourced bacon & black pepper folded into a fluffy buttermilk batter.
More about Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
Sweet Grass image

 

Sweet Grass

937 S Cooper St, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (307 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arugula Salad$9.00
bleu cheese, apples, pecans, grilled red onion. balsamic
Pimento Cheeseburger$14.00
angus beef, lettuce, tomato, house pickles,
milk bun, hand cut fries
Green Goddess Deviled Eggs$7.00
radish, parsley
More about Sweet Grass
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

3023 Thomas St., Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Combos$10.59
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
Tops Famous Bar-B-Q Beans$3.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder in various sizes
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

2288 Frayser Blvd., Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tops Classic Pork Sandwich$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries$8.99
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.
Fries - Regular Order$1.89
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
More about Tops Bar-B-Q
Central BBQ Catering image

 

Central BBQ Catering

239 JEFFERSON, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Box Lunch with Wings$14.00
Each Box Lunch with comes standard with 3 whole wings, ranch dressing, cutlery, napkins, and a cookie.
Pulled Pork Sandwich Package$5.99
Sandwich Packages are made for family style sharing and include meat, buns, mild BBQ sauce, cutlery kits, serving utensils, plates, napkins, and your choice of two sides. Comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For substitutions and custom orders call 901-527-9990.
Family Style Banana Pudding$2.25
Home made with fresh bananas and Pecan Sandies, just like mom's. Comes in a disposable aluminum dish with serving utensils.
More about Central BBQ Catering
Southall Cafe image

 

Southall Cafe

669 S Mendenhall Road, Memphis

Avg 3.5 (45 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon$2.00
Pancake (1)$4.00
Breakfast Tacos$7.00
More about Southall Cafe
Tops Bar-B-Q image

 

Tops Bar-B-Q

6130 Macon Road, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Potato Salad$1.99
Tops signature potato salad
Turkey Burger$5.79
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
More about Tops Bar-B-Q

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Memphis

Nachos

Brisket

Cheese Fries

Turkey Burgers

Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chicken Nuggets

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Memphis to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Cooper-Young

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chickasaw Gardens

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Memphis to explore

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oxford

No reviews yet

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Southaven

Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)

Millington

No reviews yet

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxford

No reviews yet

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Martin

No reviews yet

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston