Memphis restaurants you'll love

TACOS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES
Railgarten
2166 Central Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pan-blackened chicken breast topped with melted cheddar & monterey jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, pic de gallo, and remoulade sauce on brioche bun.
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.25
Crispy Fried Chicken Tenders Served
with Fries and Honey Mustard
|Smoke House Burger
|$13.00
Blackened Angus Patty, Melted Cheddar
& Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo,
Lettuce, Bacon, Chipotle Aioli, on
Brioche Buns
SANDWICHES
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Breakfast Biscuit
|$4.00
House-made biscuit with an egg, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, turkey, or ham
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Burrito
|$7.30
Bacon, eggs, onion, tomato, honey, flour tortilla
|Latte
|$3.60
Espresso & steamed milk
(amounts vary by size)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
4720 Poplar Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Catfish
|$16.75
Grilled or blackened catfish served with choice of one side and cornbread
|Caesar
|$6.95
Crisp romaine with homemade croutons served with Caesar dressing
|Southwest Salad
|$8.95
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. With chipotle ranch dressing & homemade croutons
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
2935 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$5.50
Fresh and hand-pattied to order! Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and mayo and served on a toasted bun.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
|12" Around the World
|$20.70
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Summer
4375 Summer Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Full Pork BBQ Nachos
|$12.00
fresh tortilla chips, choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
|Half Pork BBQ Nachos
|$8.00
Fresh tortilla chips, your choice of meat, bbq sauce, nacho cheese, shredded cheese, jalapenos and our shake seasoning.
|Pork Plate
|$12.00
Half pound of smoked pulled pork, your choice of two sides, bread and sauce.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Alfred's on Beale
197 Beale St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Alfred's Full Rack of Ribs
|$38.00
Slow smoked and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.
|BBQ Nachos
|$13.00
Slow cooked pulled pork, on a mound of tortilla chips, topped with rotel cheese, BBQ sauce, jalapenos and our famous seasoning.
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.00
Slow smoked pork, pulled off the bone and topped with Alfred's BBQ sauce and Alfred's famous BBQ seasoning. Served with BBQ beans, slaw and Texas toast.
Tops Bar-B-Q
3970 Rhodes Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$6.99
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce
|Pork Combos
|$8.39
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
|Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries
|$8.99
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Soul Fish Cafe
8413 Hwy 64, Memphis
|Popular items
|Large Catfish
|$18.50
(4pc) US Farm raised catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal, fried golden brown and served with huspuppies and choice of two sides
|Southwest Salad
|$8.95
Mixed greens, black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and guacamole. With chipotle ranch dressing & homemade croutons
|Whole Catfish
|$16.25
Two Whole Catfish dusted with seasoned cornmeal and fried golden brown, served with hushpuppies and choice of two sides
Farm Burger
1350 Concourse Ave Ste 175, Memphis
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Hushpuppies
|$3.50
Served with a side of Apple Butter.
|No. 6 Double Bacon Cheeseburger
|$10.99
Two patties of 50% beef/50% bacon grind, Tillamook yellow cheddar, pasture-raised bacon, grilled onions, house pickles,
dijon mustard.
|Build Your Own Chicken Burger!
|$7.25
Start with an antibiotic & hormone-free ground chicken patty. Add your favorite toppings and enjoy!
Loflin Yard
7 W Carolina Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.50
|Loflin Hot Chicken
|$11.50
|Smoked Wings
|$15.50
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
2801 Kirby Parkway, Memphis
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
|6" Around the World
|$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Perfectly seasoned chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
Tops Bar-B-Q
2748 Lamar Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Brisket Combos
|$10.59
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
|Cheese Fries
|$5.79
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso
|Fries - Large Order
|$2.49
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Arcade Restaurant
540 S Main St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Pancakes Plate
|$11.95
Two Eggs any Style, Bacon or Sausage, Hash Browns or Grits. Try them with Blueberries, Strawberries, Bananas, or Choc Chips! Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Gravy are also available to add on top of your pancakes!
|Eggs Redneck Breakfast Plate
|$11.95
Sausage, Chicken, or Bacon with Biscuits soaked in Gravy with Eggs and Hash Browns
|Cup - Oatmeal
|$3.25
FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise Memphis
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Dirty South
|$5.50
Fried green tomato, pimento cheese, Sunrise sauce (add egg +1, add bacon +1)
|McBetter
|$5.00
sausage, egg, american cheese
|The Kitchen Sink
|$10.00
2 eggs, sausage, bacon, hash browns, biscuit, hanna farm grits
Hustle & Dough
477 S Main St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Almond Speculaas
|$1.75
|4.5 oz
|$3.25
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Central BBQ
6201 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Popular items
|Pork Plate
|$12.00
|Fries (regular)
|$3.00
|Mac N’ Cheese (regular)
|$3.00
SANDWICHES
French Truck Coffee
1350 Concourse Ave Suite 167, Memphis
|Popular items
|Waffle & Fruit
|$10.00
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
|Iced Oji
|$4.50
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
|Chai Latte
|$5.00
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dyer’s Burgers
205 Beale St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Double Double
|$7.00
Two patty, two cheese burger
|Double Combo
|$10.00
Classic Double with fries and a drink
|Triple Triple Combo
|$12.00
3 meat, 3 cheese with fries and a drink
Tops Bar-B-Q
4183 Summer Ave, Memphis
|Popular items
|Tops Famous Burger
|$4.89
1/4 lb. patty grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
|Burger Combos
|$8.54
Tops famous burgers grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage.
|Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries
|$8.99
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
6250 Stage Rd, Memphis
|Popular items
|6" Around the World
|$7.75
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions.
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$10.95
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheese, egg, cucumber, bell pepper, radishes, celery, banana pepper, and green olive.
|12" Meat Muncher
|$24.70
Sausage, ground beef, pepperoni, BBQ, kielbasa, and ham.
Memphis Whistle
2299 Young Avenue, Memphis
|Popular items
|The Grizz
|$12.00
Smoked Cheddar, Bacon, Mane Street Pickles, Beer Mustard, Bourbon Onions, Mixed Greens
|Summer Ave
|$12.00
Pimento Cheese, Fried Onions, Fried Jalapenos with Chipotle Lime Aioli
|The Tiger
|$12.00
Bleu Cheese, Bourbon Onions, Candied Shrooms, Bacon, Mixed Greens with Garlic Peppercorn Aioli
Tops Bar-B-Q
5144 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$5.79
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.
|Burger Combos
|$8.54
Tops famous burgers grilled and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles. Comes with 2 sides and a beverage.
|Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
Cafe Eclectic
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|Popular items
|Chick'n -N- Waffles
|$9.75
Crispy fried boneless chicken breast on our traditional buttermilk waffle. Classic.
|Chai Latte
Oregon Chai with steamed milk, topped with froth & nutmeg.
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.25
Locally Sourced Marmilu Farms Bacon, farm fresh eggs with white cheddar nestled on one of our house made biscuits
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
110 Harbor Town Square, Memphis
|Popular items
|Commander Salad
|$11.00
An old favorite from Zinnie’s East - fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, grilled corn, & yellow cheddar served on a bed of fresh mixed greens with the dressing of your choice.
|Chicken Strips
|$8.50
Chicken strips, grilled or fried, with your choice of house made dipping sauce: Honey Mustard, or Ranch
|Cheddar Bacon Scone
|$4.00
A signature item. Sharp cheddar, locally sourced bacon & black pepper folded into a fluffy buttermilk batter.
Sweet Grass
937 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
bleu cheese, apples, pecans, grilled red onion. balsamic
|Pimento Cheeseburger
|$14.00
angus beef, lettuce, tomato, house pickles,
milk bun, hand cut fries
|Green Goddess Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
radish, parsley
Tops Bar-B-Q
3023 Thomas St., Memphis
|Popular items
|Brisket Combos
|$10.59
Smoked beef brisket, sliced and served with Tops slaw and sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides and a beverage.
|Tops Famous Bar-B-Q Beans
|$3.99
Tops original recipe with smoked, pork shoulder in various sizes
|Tops Classic Pork Sandwich
|$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
Tops Bar-B-Q
2288 Frayser Blvd., Memphis
|Popular items
|Tops Classic Pork Sandwich
|$4.79
Direct fire smoked pork shoulder, chopped and served with Tops slaw and original mild BBQ sauce
|Bar-B-Q Cheese Fries
|$8.99
A basket of Tops crinkle cut fries drizzled with white queso and topped with smoked pork shoulder, original mild BBQ sauce and signature rub.
|Fries - Regular Order
|$1.89
Tops signature crinkle cut fries
Central BBQ Catering
239 JEFFERSON, Memphis
|Popular items
|Box Lunch with Wings
|$14.00
Each Box Lunch with comes standard with 3 whole wings, ranch dressing, cutlery, napkins, and a cookie.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich Package
|$5.99
Sandwich Packages are made for family style sharing and include meat, buns, mild BBQ sauce, cutlery kits, serving utensils, plates, napkins, and your choice of two sides. Comes ready to serve in disposable aluminum pans. For substitutions and custom orders call 901-527-9990.
|Family Style Banana Pudding
|$2.25
Home made with fresh bananas and Pecan Sandies, just like mom's. Comes in a disposable aluminum dish with serving utensils.
Southall Cafe
669 S Mendenhall Road, Memphis
|Popular items
|Bacon
|$2.00
|Pancake (1)
|$4.00
|Breakfast Tacos
|$7.00
Tops Bar-B-Q
6130 Macon Road, Memphis
|Popular items
|Loaded Bar-B-Q Nachos
|$10.99
Smoked, chopped pork shoulder on a bed of tortilla chips topped with white queso, Tops famous BBQ beans, lettuce, tomatos, onions, jalapenos, original mild BBQ sauce, and our signature rub.
|Potato Salad
|$1.99
Tops signature potato salad
|Turkey Burger
|$5.79
Ground turkey patty grilled to perfection and served with mayo, tomato, lettuce, white onions, and pickles.