Martin restaurants you'll love

Martin restaurants
Must-try Martin restaurants

The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar image

 

The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar

112 Lovelace St, Martin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicky Chicky Parm Parm$9.99
Recipe, fried chicken breast topped with pepperoni, fresh marinara and fried mozzarella cheese steaks on our brioche bun. You might just want to use a food rake. Includes a horde of our hand cut fries.
Spicy Buffalo Wings$9.99
8 drummies and flappers. Always fresh, never frozen, breaded in house & fried to crispy, golden perfection. Comes with house made Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Chicken Mac Alfredo$9.99
Tender cavatappi pasta, tossed with our creamy Alfredo sauce and chicken. Smothered with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
More about The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar
Crave image

 

Crave

129A Neal St, Martin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
South of the Border Wrap$8.99
Chicken or Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Beans, Mexicorn and Ranchero
400Cals - 35G Protein -38G Carbs
Grilled Veggie White Pizza$7.99
Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato, Cheese, Garlic Aioli
250 - 380Cals - 20G Protein - 20 - 55Carbs
Mediterranean White Pizza$7.99
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheese, Side of Tzatziki Sauce
240 - 450Cals - 32G Protein -
20 - 50Carbs
More about Crave
Martin's Coffee and Bakery image

 

Martin's Coffee and Bakery

407 South Lindell Street, Martin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#4 2-Egg Burrito$4.00
Bacon and Sausage burritos come with meat, cheddar cheese, and 2 scrambled eggs.
Fresco John burrito comes with sautéed spinach, Italian cheese, black beans, and 2 scrambled eggs.
Franklin$7.50
Our fresh baked croissant, stacked with smoked turkey, melted pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our special sauce, this sandwich is coined The Franklin.
#1 Tennessee Biscuit$4.50
Our fresh baked biscuit, topped with sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese.
More about Martin's Coffee and Bakery
Higher Ground Coffee Co. image

 

Higher Ground Coffee Co.

147 Commons Drive, Martin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16oz Caramel Macchiato$4.60
20oz Caramel Macchiato$5.10
20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.40
More about Higher Ground Coffee Co.
Sammie's image

 

Sammie's

117 Lovelace st, Martin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Skins$4.29
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chives, on 3 Delicious Potato Skins w/ a Side of Ranch or Honey Mustard
Chips$1.29
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO YOUR ORDER!
Americana Steak
Tender Ribeye Steak, Smothered w/ Melted Provolone, A-1 Steak Sauce, Savory Steak Seasoning, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo
More about Sammie's
Vantage Coffee Roasters image

 

Vantage Coffee Roasters

129-B Neal Street, Martin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Kev$4.00
Iced Vanilla Latte
Protein, Egg, Cheese on English Muffin$5.00
More about Vantage Coffee Roasters
Restaurant banner

 

Blake's at Southern Milling

109 S. Lindell Street, Martin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Blake's at Southern Milling

