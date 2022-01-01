Martin restaurants you'll love
Martin's top cuisines
Must-try Martin restaurants
More about The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar
The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar
112 Lovelace St, Martin
|Popular items
|Chicky Chicky Parm Parm
|$9.99
Recipe, fried chicken breast topped with pepperoni, fresh marinara and fried mozzarella cheese steaks on our brioche bun. You might just want to use a food rake. Includes a horde of our hand cut fries.
|Spicy Buffalo Wings
|$9.99
8 drummies and flappers. Always fresh, never frozen, breaded in house & fried to crispy, golden perfection. Comes with house made Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Chicken Mac Alfredo
|$9.99
Tender cavatappi pasta, tossed with our creamy Alfredo sauce and chicken. Smothered with melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
More about Crave
Crave
129A Neal St, Martin
|Popular items
|South of the Border Wrap
|$8.99
Chicken or Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Beans, Mexicorn and Ranchero
400Cals - 35G Protein -38G Carbs
|Grilled Veggie White Pizza
|$7.99
Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomato, Cheese, Garlic Aioli
250 - 380Cals - 20G Protein - 20 - 55Carbs
|Mediterranean White Pizza
|$7.99
Marinated Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheese, Side of Tzatziki Sauce
240 - 450Cals - 32G Protein -
20 - 50Carbs
More about Martin's Coffee and Bakery
Martin's Coffee and Bakery
407 South Lindell Street, Martin
|Popular items
|#4 2-Egg Burrito
|$4.00
Bacon and Sausage burritos come with meat, cheddar cheese, and 2 scrambled eggs.
Fresco John burrito comes with sautéed spinach, Italian cheese, black beans, and 2 scrambled eggs.
|Franklin
|$7.50
Our fresh baked croissant, stacked with smoked turkey, melted pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our special sauce, this sandwich is coined The Franklin.
|#1 Tennessee Biscuit
|$4.50
Our fresh baked biscuit, topped with sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese.
More about Higher Ground Coffee Co.
Higher Ground Coffee Co.
147 Commons Drive, Martin
|Popular items
|16oz Caramel Macchiato
|$4.60
|20oz Caramel Macchiato
|$5.10
|20oz Iced Cold Brew Coffee
|$3.40
More about Sammie's
Sammie's
117 Lovelace st, Martin
|Popular items
|Skins
|$4.29
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO ORDER! Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chives, on 3 Delicious Potato Skins w/ a Side of Ranch or Honey Mustard
|Chips
|$1.29
CLICK HERE TO ADD TO YOUR ORDER!
|Americana Steak
Tender Ribeye Steak, Smothered w/ Melted Provolone, A-1 Steak Sauce, Savory Steak Seasoning, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo
More about Vantage Coffee Roasters
Vantage Coffee Roasters
129-B Neal Street, Martin
|Popular items
|Iced Kev
|$4.00
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|Protein, Egg, Cheese on English Muffin
|$5.00
More about Blake's at Southern Milling
Blake's at Southern Milling
109 S. Lindell Street, Martin