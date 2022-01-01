Grand Rivers restaurants you'll love

Must-try Grand Rivers restaurants

Dockers on the Bay image

 

Dockers on the Bay

269 Green Turtle Bay Dr, Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST BURRITO - HASH$8.00
2 eggs cheese, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, with choice of american, swiss or cheddar cheese in wrap - served with salsa and hashbrowns - loaded hashbrowns additional charge
BISCUITS - HASH$4.00
Fluffy biscuit with your choice of bacon or sausage
VEGGIE LOVERS OMELETTE$9.00
3 egg omelette with American cheese and filled with green pepper, onion, mushrooms and served with your choice of biscuit and gravy or buttered toast - loaded hashbrowns additional charge
More about Dockers on the Bay
The Thirsty Turtle Tavern image

 

The Thirsty Turtle Tavern

265 Nautical Dr, Grand Rivers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$9.00
Naked chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce: bleu cheese, ranch, buffalo or bar-b-que
Meatlovers
Red sauce with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef and bacon
12 INCH BYO
Choice of: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, ham, mushroom, black olives, bell peppers, jalapenos, pineapple, tomato, banana peppers, marinara and mozzarella cheese
More about The Thirsty Turtle Tavern
Commonwealth Yacht Club image

 

Commonwealth Yacht Club

263 Green Turtle Bay Dr, Grand Rivers

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.00
Chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate truffle and served with vanilla ice cream
Fish and Chips$14.00
Catfish fillet served with choice of side, slaw, jalapeno cheddar hushpuppies and vinegar or tarter
Banana Foster$9.00
More about Commonwealth Yacht Club
