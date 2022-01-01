Grand Rivers restaurants you'll love
Grand Rivers's top cuisines
Must-try Grand Rivers restaurants
More about Dockers on the Bay
Dockers on the Bay
269 Green Turtle Bay Dr, Grand Rivers
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST BURRITO - HASH
|$8.00
2 eggs cheese, choice of bacon, sausage or ham, with choice of american, swiss or cheddar cheese in wrap - served with salsa and hashbrowns - loaded hashbrowns additional charge
|BISCUITS - HASH
|$4.00
Fluffy biscuit with your choice of bacon or sausage
|VEGGIE LOVERS OMELETTE
|$9.00
3 egg omelette with American cheese and filled with green pepper, onion, mushrooms and served with your choice of biscuit and gravy or buttered toast - loaded hashbrowns additional charge
More about The Thirsty Turtle Tavern
The Thirsty Turtle Tavern
265 Nautical Dr, Grand Rivers
|Popular items
|Wings
|$9.00
Naked chicken wings served with your choice of dipping sauce: bleu cheese, ranch, buffalo or bar-b-que
|Meatlovers
Red sauce with pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, ground beef and bacon
|12 INCH BYO
Choice of: Pepperoni, Italian sausage, beef, bacon, ham, mushroom, black olives, bell peppers, jalapenos, pineapple, tomato, banana peppers, marinara and mozzarella cheese
More about Commonwealth Yacht Club
Commonwealth Yacht Club
263 Green Turtle Bay Dr, Grand Rivers
|Popular items
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.00
Chocolate cake filled with dark chocolate truffle and served with vanilla ice cream
|Fish and Chips
|$14.00
Catfish fillet served with choice of side, slaw, jalapeno cheddar hushpuppies and vinegar or tarter
|Banana Foster
|$9.00