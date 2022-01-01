Nashville restaurants you'll love
Nashville's top cuisines
Must-try Nashville restaurants
Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
411 51st. Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Tiramisu
|$7.00
This well-known treat is made with layers of coffee-infused mascarpone cheese scooped over delicate Italian cookies called Lady Fingers. It’s light and fluffy and a delicious way to top off your meal!
|Italian Insalata
|$12.00
Spring mix with a blend of artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, spicy red onions & roasted red peppers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
|BOLOGNESE
|$15.00
Coco’s own 12 hour marinara and meat sauce with a dash of cream served over fettuccine. Also available in [GF] Penne
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
530 Church Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
|Fish Taco
|$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
|Beef Taco
|$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
Saint Elle
1420 3rd Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Saint Elle Bottled Margarita- Single Serving
|$5.50
|4 Bottle Mimosa Package- Limit One per Event
|$100.00
|Bud Light 6 Pack
|$11.50
Carrie's Coffee etc
3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville
|Popular items
|Candy Bar
|$1.28
|Gourmet Chips
|$1.83
|Hard Boiled Eggs
|$1.98
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park
3501 Park Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Creamy Chicken Alfredo
|$8.95
Egg noodles smothered with a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with baked chicken and broccoli and topped with a 3 cheese blend
|Greek Salad
|$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
|Cheese Bread
|$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
STEAKS
The Southern Steak & Oyster
150 3rd Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Southern Burger
|$19.00
Bear Creek beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, pimento cheese, and crispy fried onions, served with sweet potato fries.
|Southern Burger
|$19.00
Bear Creek beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, pimento cheese and crispy fried onions, served with sweet potato fries.
|The Belle
|$50.00
8oz. filet mignon and fried onions, grilled asparagus, portabella, red wine-balsamic glaze and chive whipped potatoes.
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
|Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|#12 Slow-Roasted Brisket
|$5.75
barbacoa style brisket, red chile mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte' cheese encrusted flour tortilla
|#1 Buffalo Chicken
|$4.85
crisp tenders, house buffalo sauce, carrots, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, micro celery, flour tortilla
|#3 Spicy Tikka
|$4.85
crisp tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES
Pizza Perfect
357 Clofton Dr, Nashville
|Popular items
|Deep Dish Cheese Bread
|$5.25
Six pieces served with marinara.
|Homemade Garlic Bread
|$2.95
Six pieces served with marinara.
|Pepperoni Roll
|$4.95
Served with marinara.
TailGate Brewery
811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville
|Popular items
|Small Boneless Wings
|$8.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
|Small House Salad
|$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
|Small Traditional Wings
|$8.99
1/2 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Husk - Nashville
37 Rutledge St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
|Watermelon Salad
|$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
|Fried Chicken Dinner
|$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
Pinewood
33 Peabody St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Club Sandwich
|$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
|French Dip
|$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
|Cheeseburger
|$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
2323 Elliston Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Korean BBQ Taco
|$3.75
Korean beef topped with cabbage, pickled onions and our own creamy siracha sauce
|Fish Taco
|$3.35
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.25
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
Local Taco
4501 Murphy Road, Nashville
|Popular items
|Signature Queso
|$3.50
|Southern Fried Taco
|$3.00
|Blackened Grouper Taco
|$3.00
The Eastern Peak
536 Thompson Lane, Nashville
|Popular items
|Red Curry
|$15.00
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, lime leaves, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves
|Crab Rangoon-
|$8.50
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
|Miso Soup
|$3.50
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
Cock Of the Walk - Nashville
2624 Music Valley Drive, Nashville
|Popular items
|Half Fried Down River Chicken
|$12.95
2 (4oz) pieces of fried chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.
|Skillet Bread
|$2.25
ea.
|Pot-O-Greens
|$6.95
Feeds 4-6
Dino's Restaurant
411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
|Basket of Fries
|$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
|Dino's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
The Mockingbird Nashville
121A 12th Ave North, Nashville
|Popular items
|Pasta la Vista
|$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
|The Bird is the Word
|$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
|The Mockingburger
|$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
Sunflower Bakehouse
2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chickpea
|$9.50
Spicy Roasted Chickpeas, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Creamy Ranch (contains soy)
|Sunflower Cali
|$7.95
Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Radishes, Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread
|BBQ Sandwich
|$9.99
Our Traditional BBQ, straight from the Café (a blend of Soy and Wheat protein), Asian Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
SUSHI
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville
|Popular items
|Crunchy Shrimp
|$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and tempura crunchies
|Gyoza
|$8.00
Pork or vegetable, spicy gyoza sauce
|Crunchy Cabbage
|$8.00
Tofu, scallion, tempura napa cabbage, gochujang, ponzu
Kalamata's
3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Greek
|$13.00
|Hummus & Pita
|$6.00
|Grilled Chicken Pita
|$10.00
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Paneang Curry wit Rice
|$14.00
Sweet, savory and creamy peanut with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and napa cabbage.
|Esane Fried Rice
|$12.00
Jasmin rice Wok with eggs, carrots, peas, onions, broccoli and house sauce
|Red Curry with Rice
|$14.00
Red Curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushrooms, bamboo and basil
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|Donut 25 Pack
|$24.00
|Cold Brew
|$3.75
|Donut 6 Pack
|$6.00
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Peg Leg Porker
903 Gleaves St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Full Rack Platter
|$28.95
|1/2 Rack Platter
|$18.95
|Full Rack Only
|$25.00
PIZZA
Pastaria
8 City Blvd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Crispy Risotto Balls
|$11.25
mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara
|Chopped Salad
|$8.25
with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.
|Pastaria "Chicken Parm"
|$25.95
chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili
Pepperfire Hot Chicken
5104 Centennial Blvd, Suite C, Nashville
|Popular items
|5 Tenders
|$12.99
5 perfectly cooked and crispy jumbo tenders Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get them as "Hot" as you will enjoy them! Served with white bread, pickles and one dressing of your choice. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.
|Classic White
|$9.99
Breast and Wing perfectly cooked and crispy Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as "Hot" as you will enjoy! Served with white bread and pickles. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.
|Tender Royale
|$13.49
This is our signature item. The Tender Royale is a deep fried grilled cheese sandwich, topped with 3 jumbo chicken tenders Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as HOT as you will enjoy it! Served with pickles and one dressing packet of your choice.
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
1602 21st Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Zeke The Greek
|$9.50
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
|Dante's Grilled Wings
|$11.50
Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)
Assembly Food Hall
5055 Broadway Place, Nashville
|Popular items
|9" PEPPERONI MARGHERITA DOPPIO
|$14.75
San Marzano tomato sauce, pepperoni, nickel pepperoni, garlic, scamorza, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano
|12" CLASSICA VPN MARGHERITA
|$18.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella di bufala, pecorino romano, olive oil, basil
|12" AMERICANA (N.Y. STYLE)
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, scamorza, oregano, garlic
The Melting Pot
166 2nd Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|3 Course Date Night In for 2
|$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
|Chocolate for 2
|$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Caesar
|$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)