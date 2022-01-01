Nashville restaurants you'll love

Nashville restaurants
Toast
  Nashville

Nashville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Middle Eastern
Must-try Nashville restaurants

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave image

 

Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave

411 51st. Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tiramisu$7.00
This well-known treat is made with layers of coffee-infused mascarpone cheese scooped over delicate Italian cookies called Lady Fingers. It’s light and fluffy and a delicious way to top off your meal!
Italian Insalata$12.00
Spring mix with a blend of artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, spicy red onions & roasted red peppers. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
BOLOGNESE$15.00
Coco’s own 12 hour marinara and meat sauce with a dash of cream served over fettuccine. Also available in [GF] Penne
More about Coco's Italian Market - 51st Ave
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville

530 Church Street, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$5.99
Bacon, egg & shredded cheese wrapped tightly in a flour tortilla
Fish Taco$3.60
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Beef Taco$3.30
Choice of ground or shredded beef in a crispy corn tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
Saint Elle image

 

Saint Elle

1420 3rd Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Saint Elle Bottled Margarita- Single Serving$5.50
4 Bottle Mimosa Package- Limit One per Event$100.00
Bud Light 6 Pack$11.50
More about Saint Elle
Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Candy Bar$1.28
Gourmet Chips$1.83
Hard Boiled Eggs$1.98
More about Carrie's Coffee etc
Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park

3501 Park Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creamy Chicken Alfredo$8.95
Egg noodles smothered with a creamy Alfredo sauce and topped with baked chicken and broccoli and topped with a 3 cheese blend
Greek Salad$6.95
Fresh iceberg lettuce, spinach, red onion, black olives, garlic, feta cheese and crushed red pepper, tossed in Olive oil
Cheese Bread$6.45
comes with 1 marinara
More about Castrillos Pizza of Sylvan Park
STEAKS

The Southern Steak & Oyster

150 3rd Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (14484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Southern Burger$19.00
Bear Creek beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, pimento cheese, and crispy fried onions, served with sweet potato fries.
Southern Burger$19.00
Bear Creek beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, pimento cheese and crispy fried onions, served with sweet potato fries.
The Belle$50.00
8oz. filet mignon and fried onions, grilled asparagus, portabella, red wine-balsamic glaze and chive whipped potatoes.
More about The Southern Steak & Oyster
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey image

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
More about 12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
Pizza Perfect image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES

Pizza Perfect

357 Clofton Dr, Nashville

Avg 4.5 (920 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Deep Dish Cheese Bread$5.25
Six pieces served with marinara.
Homemade Garlic Bread$2.95
Six pieces served with marinara.
Pepperoni Roll$4.95
Served with marinara.
More about Pizza Perfect
TailGate Brewery image

 

TailGate Brewery

811 Gallatin Avenue, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Boneless Wings$8.99
1/2 lb of our boneless wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
Small House Salad$5.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, shredded mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers, and croutons
Small Traditional Wings$8.99
1/2 lb of our traditional bone-in wings. Choose your sauce and add dipping sauces!
More about TailGate Brewery
Husk - Nashville image

 

Husk - Nashville

37 Rutledge St, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$15.00
Field of Dreams Hickory Smoked Wings, Alabama White Sauce (6 pc.)
Watermelon Salad$14.00
Greener Roots Lettuce, Garden Herbs, Southland Strawberries, Kenny's Blue, Shaved Radish, Spring Onion Green Goddess
Fried Chicken Dinner$20.00
Husk Fried Chicken dinner served with two daily sides
Today's sides: Turnip Creamed Spinach with Crispy Shallot and a cold salad of Sprouted Beans, Apple & Lemon
More about Husk - Nashville
Pinewood image

 

Pinewood

33 Peabody St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Club Sandwich$15.00
turkey, bacon, ham, tomato, avocado, lettuce, herb mayo, multigrain bread
French Dip$19.00
shaved try-tip, caramelized onion, horseradish cream, gruyere cheese, au jus
Cheeseburger$16.00
bear creek farm beef, american cheese, lettuce, red onion, mayo, dijon mustard, and pickle
More about Pinewood
Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville image

 

Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville

2323 Elliston Place, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Korean BBQ Taco$3.75
Korean beef topped with cabbage, pickled onions and our own creamy siracha sauce
Fish Taco$3.35
Deep fried battered flounder fillets topped with cabbage, pico de gallo & Oscar's secret sauce
Chicken Quesadilla$9.25
Marinated & grilled chicken with melted cheese & refried beans nestled between flour tortillas and grilled, side of guacamole & sour cream
More about Oscar's Taco Shop - Vandy Nashville
Local Taco image

 

Local Taco

4501 Murphy Road, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Signature Queso$3.50
Southern Fried Taco$3.00
Blackened Grouper Taco$3.00
More about Local Taco
The Eastern Peak image

 

The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Red Curry$15.00
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, lime leaves, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves
Crab Rangoon-$8.50
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Miso Soup$3.50
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
More about The Eastern Peak
Cock Of the Walk - Nashville image

 

Cock Of the Walk - Nashville

2624 Music Valley Drive, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Half Fried Down River Chicken$12.95
2 (4oz) pieces of fried chicken tenderloin. Served with river fries, hushpuppies, coleslaw, pickled onions, and skillet bread. (one skillet bread for every (2) keel boats) Served with honey mustard.
Skillet Bread$2.25
ea.
Pot-O-Greens$6.95
Feeds 4-6
More about Cock Of the Walk - Nashville
Dino's Restaurant image

 

Dino's Restaurant

411 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Cheese$5.00
Literally grilled cheese.
Basket of Fries$3.00
Known to be the best in the biz.
Dino's Cheeseburger$7.00
Our Famous Classic with cheese. Cooked Medium. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions + pickles on the side.
More about Dino's Restaurant
The Mockingbird Nashville image

 

The Mockingbird Nashville

121A 12th Ave North, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pasta la Vista$25.00
herb-lemon cream, roasted mushroom, caramelized onion, goat cheese
The Bird is the Word$26.00
Chicken fried chicken thighs, chorizo gravy, salsa verde mashed potatoes
The Mockingburger$15.00
Double cheeseburger, american cheese, charred onion, fancy sauce, fries
More about The Mockingbird Nashville
Sunflower Bakehouse image

 

Sunflower Bakehouse

2414 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.8 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chickpea$9.50
Spicy Roasted Chickpeas, Avocado, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Creamy Ranch (contains soy)
Sunflower Cali$7.95
Smashed Avocado, Lettuce, Radishes, Sprouts, Sunflower Seeds, Tomato, Red Onion, Lettuce, and Lemon-Thyme Aioli served on our house-made Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread
BBQ Sandwich$9.99
Our Traditional BBQ, straight from the Café (a blend of Soy and Wheat protein), Asian Slaw, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
More about Sunflower Bakehouse
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image

SUSHI

Nomzilla! sushi et cetera

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Shrimp$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and tempura crunchies
Gyoza$8.00
Pork or vegetable, spicy gyoza sauce
Crunchy Cabbage$8.00
Tofu, scallion, tempura napa cabbage, gochujang, ponzu
More about Nomzilla! sushi et cetera
Kalamata's image

 

Kalamata's

3764 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville

Avg 3.7 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Greek$13.00
Hummus & Pita$6.00
Grilled Chicken Pita$10.00
More about Kalamata's
Epice image

 

Epice

2902 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (4220 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mishwe$33.00
Sayadeya$28.00
Hummos$10.00
More about Epice
Peg Leg Porker image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Peg Leg Porker

903 Gleaves St, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (7772 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Rack Platter$28.95
1/2 Rack Platter$18.95
Full Rack Only$25.00
More about Peg Leg Porker
Pastaria image

PIZZA

Pastaria

8 City Blvd, Nashville

Avg 4.4 (2647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Risotto Balls$11.25
mozzarella, grana padano, herb aioli, marinara
Chopped Salad$8.25
with chickpeas, green olives, pistachio, pepperoni, oregano, red wine vinaigrette, and pecorino.
Pastaria "Chicken Parm"$25.95
chitarra, crispy chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, oregano, grana padano, chili
More about Pastaria
Pepperfire Hot Chicken image

 

Pepperfire Hot Chicken

5104 Centennial Blvd, Suite C, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
5 Tenders$12.99
5 perfectly cooked and crispy jumbo tenders Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get them as "Hot" as you will enjoy them! Served with white bread, pickles and one dressing of your choice. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.
Classic White$9.99
Breast and Wing perfectly cooked and crispy Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as "Hot" as you will enjoy! Served with white bread and pickles. Click "EXTRAS" for any additional items.
Tender Royale$13.49
This is our signature item. The Tender Royale is a deep fried grilled cheese sandwich, topped with 3 jumbo chicken tenders Nashville Hot Chicken style. Get it as HOT as you will enjoy it! Served with pickles and one dressing packet of your choice.
More about Pepperfire Hot Chicken
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale image

 

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale

1602 21st Ave South, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zeke The Greek$9.50
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
Grilled Chicken Platter$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
Dante's Grilled Wings$11.50
Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)
More about Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

166 2nd Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
3 Course Date Night In for 2$49.00
Get cozy with your sweetie and make it a date night at home! Includes choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.
Includes rose petals and 3 Signature Dipped Strawberries.
Chocolate for 2$20.00
Perfect for a fondue craving or quality time with your favorite person. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Caesar$5.95
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts
GF without croutons
(172 cal)
More about The Melting Pot

