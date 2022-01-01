Nashville cafés you'll love

Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Candy Bar$1.28
Gourmet Chips$1.83
Hard Boiled Eggs$1.98
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey image

 

12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey

2509 12th Ave S, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville

Avg 4.9 (466 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The D'onut$4.75
Sugar-covered brioche donut filled with vanilla pastry cream
Veggie Egg Sandwich$9.50
Free range egg, smashed avocado, white cheddar, roasted tomato, arugula, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
Chicken & Avocado Sandwich$9.75
Lemon chicken breast, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
Ladybird Taco image

TACOS

Ladybird Taco

2229 10th Ave South, Nashville

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Queso & Chips$6.00
with pico de gallo
#1 Breakfast Taco$3.50
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and monterey jack cheese
#5 Breakfast Taco$3.50
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey image

 

NATIONS - Frothy Monkey

1400 51st Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Farm Burger$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Bourbon Butterscotch Latte
Espresso + steamed milk + house-made bourbon butterscotch sauce.
Donut Distillery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • DONUTS

Donut Distillery

311 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.6 (771 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Donut 3 Pack$3.50
3 mini donuts - any flavors!
Special Packs$24.00
Please click on the "Special Pack" to choose your pack
Blueberry Liqueur Boozie Toot$1.00
Pair with cinnamon sugar donuts!
Crafted from the Great Lakes blueberries and an array of natural botanicals. (24%ABV)
Just Love Coffee image

 

Just Love Coffee

1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
wOmelette$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
Nashville Sunflower Cafe image

 

Nashville Sunflower Cafe

2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tahini Ginger Tofu Bowl$13.50
Sesame roasted tofu & carrots in a tahini ginger sauce with sesame kale. Served over Sunflower brown rice or quinoa. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
Famous BBQ Bowl$13.50
Savory BBQ, BBQ sauce, Asian slaw & smoky collard greens. Served over Sunflower brown rice or quinoa. Vegan.
Roasted Root Bowl$12.99
Roasted and seasoned sweet potatoes, parsnip & carrots served over sesame kale, with your choice of sunflower brown rice or quinoa and topped with basil aioli. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1258 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg + Cheese Biscuit$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit$8.00
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Drip Coffee$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
Ruby Sunshine image

SANDWICHES

Ruby Sunshine

1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville

Avg 4.1 (755 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
French Truck Coffee$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
Southern BLT$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Hearts image

 

Hearts

914 Gallatin Ave, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The "Godmother"$12.00
Brioche bun, mayo, Godmother chili, tomato jam, folded eggs, bacon.
Spiced Cauliflower$13.50
Ancient grains, pinenuts, shallot, chili, pomegranate, goats curd.
Smashed Avo Toast$11.00
Goats curd, heirloom radish, preserved lemon, Ornette seed loaf
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

610 Magazine St, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Whiskey Caramel
Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce
Burrito$8.50
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
Egg + Cheese Biscuit$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
Bongo Belmont image

 

Bongo Belmont

2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Scrambled eggs, grilled onions and green peppers with chipotle cream cheese and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with hash, sour cream and house made salsa
Breakfast Bagel$5.00
Your choice of bagel with 2 scrambled eggs and your choice of cheddar or provolone cheese
Egg McBongo$3.00
A fried egg with cheddar jack cheese on an English muffin
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social image

 

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social

7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mocha Latte$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
Latte$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
Bombo Chill$6.50
"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet.
Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
Carrie's Coffee etc image

 

Carrie's Coffee etc

150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yogurt$1.75
Half Sandwich$5.49
Whole Container Tuna$7.99
Caliber Coffee Co. image

SALADS

Caliber Coffee Co.

2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (845 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$6.00
Mashed avocado on toasted fresh baked, house-made bread topped with a choice of: sunflower shoots, goat cheese, bacon, egg, or tomato.
The Austin$8.00
It's everything. Sausage, bacon, white cheddar cheese, eggs, creamy avocado and tomato on artisan bread. Make it GF with our gluten-free bread!
The Oxford$5.00
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a toasted English Muffin.
Crieve Hall Bagel Co. image

 

Crieve Hall Bagel Co.

4825 Trousdale Dr Suite 228, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Baker's Dozen$22.00
12 sourdough bagels + 1 free plain bagel to make a baker’s dozen.
Half Dozen$12.00
6 sourdough bagels
3oz Flavored Schmear$2.50
Roundabout Market & Cafe image

 

Roundabout Market & Cafe

1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Sandwich$9.49
Strawberry & Mango Smoothie$3.75
Bottled Tea / Juice$2.25
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

1230 4th Ave N, Nashville

Avg 3.8 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Drip Coffee$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
BEC Bagel$9.00
Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
Burrito$8.50
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey image

 

EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey

1701 Fatherland St, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
Salmon Sandwich$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
The Cookery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Cookery

1827 12th Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.7 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Wrap$8.95
Grilled peppers & onions, scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, sauteed potatoes and cheese in a flour tortilla.
Aussie Style Meat Pie$10.95
Tender braised choice beef stewed in mild Thyme gravy in our own short crust pastry. Served with Cookery baked fries. An Aussie favorite!
Breakfast Bowl$8.25
All of the ingredients in the Breakfast Wrap without the tortilla! Grilled peppers & onions scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, and sautéed potatoes, topped with cheese and chives.
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon

114 8th Ave. S., Nashville

Avg 4.1 (1494 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nash Burger$14.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, and a fried farm egg, topped with a bourbon maple mustard. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.
Avocado Toast$8.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
Southern Cobb$14.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, fresh avocado, farm eggs, white cheddar, and diced tomato. Buttermilk Ranch is suggested.
*Gluten Free
Fido image

 

Fido

1812 21st Ave S, Nashville

Avg 4.3 (1854 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Local Latte$4.75
Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso & Milk
Pete's Breakfast$12.00
two eggs scrambled with tomatillo salsa, Monterey Jack + cheddar cheese, your choice of chorizo, local sausage, OR veggies sausage, served with hash browns, salsa, sour cream + flour tortillas
Milkbone$4.75
Honey, Vanilla, Espresso & Milk
Bongo East + Game Point image

 

Bongo East + Game Point

107 S. 11th, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The East Side$6.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar on toasted bagel or sourdough
Warm & Fuzzy$5.00
Honey, vanilla, espresso, and milk.
Hot or iced; one size.
Cold Brew$3.50
16 oz. Smooth, cold brewed coffee. (Cold brew is not available in Decaf at this time!)
Barista Parlor image

 

Barista Parlor

1200 Clinton St #25, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel$5.00
Build your own bagel.
Mocha
Milk / Espresso / Chocolate Ganache
Superfood Latte$5.00
Oat Milk / Vanilla Syrup / Your Choice of Superfood.
Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch image

 

Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch

1201 Demonbreun St., Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
tortilla, eggs, cheddar, house made pico, chipotle aioli, and your choice of either sausage or bacon
Hot Latte$4.00
Green Beans Coffee image

 

Green Beans Coffee

One Terminal Drive, Nashville

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Graduate

101 20th Ave N, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Burger$10.00
Poindexter Coffee image

 

Poindexter Coffee

101 20th Ave N Graduate Nashville, Nashville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

The Graduate

101 20th Ave. N, Nashville

No reviews yet
Takeout
