Nashville cafés you'll love

Carrie's Coffee etc
3102 West End Ave #130, Nashville
|Popular items
|Candy Bar
|$1.28
|Gourmet Chips
|$1.83
|Hard Boiled Eggs
|$1.98
12SOUTH - Frothy Monkey
2509 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chai
Firepot masala chai with steamed milk
|Havana Latte
Steamed milk, espresso, house-made condensed milk, vanilla, star anise, cinnamon sauce.
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville
|Popular items
|The D'onut
|$4.75
Sugar-covered brioche donut filled with vanilla pastry cream
|Veggie Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Free range egg, smashed avocado, white cheddar, roasted tomato, arugula, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll
|Chicken & Avocado Sandwich
|$9.75
Lemon chicken breast, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread
Ladybird Taco
2229 10th Ave South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Queso & Chips
|$6.00
with pico de gallo
|#1 Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Tenderbelly bacon, scrambled eggs, and monterey jack cheese
|#5 Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, potato - vegetarian
NATIONS - Frothy Monkey
1400 51st Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Farm Burger
|$13.00
Grilled TN Grassfed Farm beef topped with pimento cheese, mixed greens, tomato, banana peppers, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Bourbon Butterscotch Latte
Espresso + steamed milk + house-made bourbon butterscotch sauce.
Donut Distillery
311 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Donut 3 Pack
|$3.50
3 mini donuts - any flavors!
|Special Packs
|$24.00
Please click on the "Special Pack" to choose your pack
|Blueberry Liqueur Boozie Toot
|$1.00
Pair with cinnamon sugar donuts!
Crafted from the Great Lakes blueberries and an array of natural botanicals. (24%ABV)
Just Love Coffee
1528 Demonbreun Street, Nashville
|Popular items
|Sausage Egg & Cheese Biscuit
|$4.95
Sausage, egg, and cheese
wrapped in a biscuit and served
with a side of sausage gravy.
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
|wOmelette
|$8.95
Eggs, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions,
peppers, tomatoes, tots, sprinkled
with black pepper.
Nashville Sunflower Cafe
2834 Azalea Pl, Nashville
|Popular items
|Tahini Ginger Tofu Bowl
|$13.50
Sesame roasted tofu & carrots in a tahini ginger sauce with sesame kale. Served over Sunflower brown rice or quinoa. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
|Famous BBQ Bowl
|$13.50
Savory BBQ, BBQ sauce, Asian slaw & smoky collard greens. Served over Sunflower brown rice or quinoa. Vegan.
|Roasted Root Bowl
|$12.99
Roasted and seasoned sweet potatoes, parsnip & carrots served over sesame kale, with your choice of sunflower brown rice or quinoa and topped with basil aioli. Vegan. Gluten-Free.
Barista Parlor
519B Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
|Gifford's Bacon + Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$8.00
House Made Biscuit / Gifford's Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
Ruby Sunshine
1800 21st Avenue South, Nashville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
NY Style Breakfast Sandwich with choice of meat, cheese and egg served on a Brioche Bun with choice of side
|French Truck Coffee
|$2.75
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
|Southern BLT
|$12.00
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche bread, served with choice of side.
Hearts
914 Gallatin Ave, Nashville
|Popular items
|The "Godmother"
|$12.00
Brioche bun, mayo, Godmother chili, tomato jam, folded eggs, bacon.
|Spiced Cauliflower
|$13.50
Ancient grains, pinenuts, shallot, chili, pomegranate, goats curd.
|Smashed Avo Toast
|$11.00
Goats curd, heirloom radish, preserved lemon, Ornette seed loaf
Barista Parlor
610 Magazine St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Whiskey Caramel
Milk / Espresso / Caramel Sauce
|Burrito
|$8.50
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
|Egg + Cheese Biscuit
|$7.00
House Made Biscuit / Egg / White Cheddar.
Bongo Belmont
2007 Belmont Blvd, Nashville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Scrambled eggs, grilled onions and green peppers with chipotle cream cheese and cheddar jack cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with hash, sour cream and house made salsa
|Breakfast Bagel
|$5.00
Your choice of bagel with 2 scrambled eggs and your choice of cheddar or provolone cheese
|Egg McBongo
|$3.00
A fried egg with cheddar jack cheese on an English muffin
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee & Social
7113 CHARLOTTE PIKE STE 2, Nashville
|Popular items
|Mocha Latte
|$5.50
Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.
|Latte
|$5.50
Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.
|Bombo Chill
|$6.50
"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet.
Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.
Carrie's Coffee etc
150 3rd Ave S #750, Nashville
|Popular items
|Yogurt
|$1.75
|Half Sandwich
|$5.49
|Whole Container Tuna
|$7.99
Caliber Coffee Co.
2513 Lebanon Pike, Nashville
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$6.00
Mashed avocado on toasted fresh baked, house-made bread topped with a choice of: sunflower shoots, goat cheese, bacon, egg, or tomato.
|The Austin
|$8.00
It's everything. Sausage, bacon, white cheddar cheese, eggs, creamy avocado and tomato on artisan bread. Make it GF with our gluten-free bread!
|The Oxford
|$5.00
Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese on a toasted English Muffin.
Crieve Hall Bagel Co.
4825 Trousdale Dr Suite 228, Nashville
|Popular items
|Baker's Dozen
|$22.00
12 sourdough bagels + 1 free plain bagel to make a baker’s dozen.
|Half Dozen
|$12.00
6 sourdough bagels
|3oz Flavored Schmear
|$2.50
Roundabout Market & Cafe
1600 Division St Suite 120, Nashville
|Popular items
|Whole Sandwich
|$9.49
|Strawberry & Mango Smoothie
|$3.75
|Bottled Tea / Juice
|$2.25
Barista Parlor
1230 4th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$3.50
Rotating selection of batch-brewed coffee.
|BEC Bagel
|$9.00
Toasted Bagel / Giffords Bacon / Egg / White Cheddar
|Burrito
|$8.50
Eggs / Porter Road Chorizo / White Cheddar / Tots w/ side of sriracha lime sour cream.
EAST NASHVILLE - Frothy Monkey
1701 Fatherland St, Nashville
|Popular items
|Rosemary Honey Latte
espresso, steamed milk, house infused rosemary honey
|Matcha Latte
Firepot Amai Matcha (sweetened) with steamed milk
|Salmon Sandwich
|$14.00
Pan-seared salmon fillet on BAKERY by frothy monkey bun with lemon dill dijon sauce, lettuce, and tomato, served with herb-roasted red potatoes.
The Cookery
1827 12th Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Wrap
|$8.95
Grilled peppers & onions, scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, sauteed potatoes and cheese in a flour tortilla.
|Aussie Style Meat Pie
|$10.95
Tender braised choice beef stewed in mild Thyme gravy in our own short crust pastry. Served with Cookery baked fries. An Aussie favorite!
|Breakfast Bowl
|$8.25
All of the ingredients in the Breakfast Wrap without the tortilla! Grilled peppers & onions scrambled eggs, béchamel sauce, and sautéed potatoes, topped with cheese and chives.
NashHouse Southern Spoon & Saloon
114 8th Ave. S., Nashville
|Popular items
|Nash Burger
|$14.99
Fresh Ground Smash Burger cooked pink or no pink, with sharp cheddar cheese, hickory bacon, and a fried farm egg, topped with a bourbon maple mustard. All burgers are served on a toasted brioche bun with a thick sliced house pickle and a side of french fries.
|Avocado Toast
|$8.99
Thick cut wheatberry toast, fresh avocado, sliced strawberries, praline pecans and creamy goat cheese, drizzled with honey vinaigrette.
|Southern Cobb
|$14.99
Smoked turkey, hickory bacon, fresh avocado, farm eggs, white cheddar, and diced tomato. Buttermilk Ranch is suggested.
Fido
1812 21st Ave S, Nashville
|Popular items
|Local Latte
|$4.75
Honey, Cinnamon, Espresso & Milk
|Pete's Breakfast
|$12.00
two eggs scrambled with tomatillo salsa, Monterey Jack + cheddar cheese, your choice of chorizo, local sausage, OR veggies sausage, served with hash browns, salsa, sour cream + flour tortillas
|Milkbone
|$4.75
Honey, Vanilla, Espresso & Milk
Bongo East + Game Point
107 S. 11th, Nashville
|Popular items
|The East Side
|$6.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar on toasted bagel or sourdough
|Warm & Fuzzy
|$5.00
Honey, vanilla, espresso, and milk.
Hot or iced; one size.
|Cold Brew
|$3.50
16 oz. Smooth, cold brewed coffee. (Cold brew is not available in Decaf at this time!)
Barista Parlor
1200 Clinton St #25, Nashville
|Popular items
|Bagel
|$5.00
Build your own bagel.
|Mocha
Milk / Espresso / Chocolate Ganache
|Superfood Latte
|$5.00
Oat Milk / Vanilla Syrup / Your Choice of Superfood.
Tin Cup Coffee - Gulch
1201 Demonbreun St., Nashville
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.95
tortilla, eggs, cheddar, house made pico, chipotle aioli, and your choice of either sausage or bacon
|Hot Latte
|$4.00
The Graduate
101 20th Ave N, Nashville
|Popular items
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
|Burger
|$10.00