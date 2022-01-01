Riverside restaurants you'll love

Go
Riverside restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Riverside

Riverside's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Cake
Bakeries
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Riverside restaurants

The Salted Pig image

FRENCH FRIES

The Salted Pig

3750 Main St, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak and Potatoes (GF/Dairy)$34.00
confit marble potato, sunchoke puree, demi glace
Brussels (VG)$11.00
fennel, scallion, kimchi vinaigrette
Pork Belly Sandwich (Nuts)$23.00
szechuan aioli, pickled vegetables, char siu glaze
More about The Salted Pig
Habanero Mexican Grill image

 

Habanero Mexican Grill

2472 University Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.6 (1521 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla Chapala Grilled Chicken$12.75
Chile Verde Burrito$12.99
Oaxaca Mole Enchiladas$13.50
More about Habanero Mexican Grill
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

3505 Merrill St., Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Marie's Meatloaf$16.79
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Razzleberry Pie$14.99
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
More about Marie Callender’s
Cafe Vista image

 

Cafe Vista

3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$4.00
Charbroiled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing wrapped in flour tortilla.
Small Burrito W/ Meat$3.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, bacon and shredded jack/cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with salsa.
Breakfast Bowl$3.00
Two scrambled eggs, tater tots, melted cheddar cheese, and your choice of (2) bacon, (2) ham, or (1) sausage.
More about Cafe Vista
Ten Ren's Tea Time image

HOT POT • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ten Ren's Tea Time

1400 University Ave. Ste. A103, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (3325 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
26. Braised Pork Rice$8.85
Milk Tea$3.85
35. Tonkotsu Ramen$13.75
More about Ten Ren's Tea Time
Pier 76 Fish Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pier 76 Fish Grill

3555 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Fish Taco$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
Smoked Fish Taco$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$11.99
whitefish, cucumber tartar & lemon
More about Pier 76 Fish Grill
El Patron Downtown Riverside image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

El Patron Downtown Riverside

3204 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside

Avg 4.5 (621 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tamales$16.95
two delicious chicken tamales covered with our own Ranchera sauce and melted mixed cheese. served with our homemade rice, fresh beans and topped off with queso fresco & sour cream drizzle
Flautas$10.95
Three hand-rolled flautas stuffed with our delicious chicken filling, wrapped in a crispy, golden flour tortilla, deep fried to perfection, drizzled with our signature red sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro, topped with guacamole & sour cream
Diablito Fries$16.95
Generous portion of seasoned fries with your choice of carne asada / chicken / carnitas / soy meat topped with jack cheese, spiced up with julienned jalapeños, a dollop of pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
More about El Patron Downtown Riverside
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1201 University Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.5 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Trio$9.99
More about BurgerIM
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside

10088 Magnolia Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (1577 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tripa Tacos$2.09
Tripa in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Chicken Tacos$2.09
Chicken in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Corn Meat Mulita$3.99
2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
Ocean Pho #4 image

NOODLES

Ocean Pho #4

4069 Chicago Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.4 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A-2. Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)$4.00
15. Pho With Steak$10.99
6. Pho With Steak, Flank, & Fatty Brisket$10.99
More about Ocean Pho #4
Wicks Brewing image

GRILL

Wicks Brewing

11620 Sterling Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.3 (1174 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Original Pretzel Bites$7.99
Bite-size pretzels baked with grain from our brewhouse. Salted & served with homemade pesto aioli or Dijon mustard
*Tossed in Garlic Parmesan butter +1.00*
Herding Kats 16 oz Can$6.00
ALL CANS ARE TO GO ONLY. They cannot be ordered for consumption on premise.
Hazy DIPA, 9.3% abv
Huge aromas of mango, peach, and tropical fruit, followed by a smooth body loaded with tropical fruit, melon, and orange.
Meat Lovers$13.99
Pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, mozzarella, marinara
More about Wicks Brewing
M Tacos image

 

M Tacos

4111 Main St, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Taco de Chicken$2.10
Reg Burrito$8.25
BRC$6.49
More about M Tacos
DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL image

 

DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL

8304 Limonite Avenue, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TORTA DE BIRRIA$9.99
Mulita$3.99
TACO (1)$2.89
More about DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL
Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

3750 University Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger$15.00
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
More about Slaters 50-50
Cactus Cantina image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cactus Cantina

151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside

Avg 4.1 (882 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sizzling Fajitas$12.99
Fajitas for 2
Fresh Atlantic Salmon$22.99
More about Cactus Cantina
Ahipoki CA image

 

Ahipoki CA

3540 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Bowl$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Spam Musubi (2)$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
Kids Poke Bowl$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
More about Ahipoki CA
Tastea image

 

Tastea

11130 Magnolia Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Tastea
Tastea image

 

Tastea

3860 S Marengo, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
More about Tastea
Fire Up Grill image

FRENCH FRIES

Fire Up Grill

3750 University Ave, Riverside

Avg 4.1 (210 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fire Up Grill
Surfin' Chicken image

 

Surfin' Chicken

6250 Valley Springs Pkwy, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Surfin' Chicken
ProAbition Whiskey Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

ProAbition Whiskey Bar

3597 Main St, Riverside

Avg 3.7 (3262 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about ProAbition Whiskey Bar
Laws Lunch and Dinner image

 

Laws Lunch and Dinner

9640 Indiana Avenue, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Laws Lunch and Dinner
Downtown Experiment image

 

Downtown Experiment

3601 University Avenue, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Downtown Experiment
Route 30 Brewing image

 

Route 30 Brewing

3740 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Route 30 Brewing
JD's Mission Steakhouse image

 

JD's Mission Steakhouse

4957 Felspar St, Jurupa Valley

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about JD's Mission Steakhouse
Restaurant banner

 

Señor Baja - Riverside

6033 Magnolia Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Taco$2.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled
Combo 1$9.99
3 Choices
Shrimp Taco$2.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled
More about Señor Baja - Riverside
Restaurant banner

 

Tacos Y Mas

10203 Hole Ave., Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito Regular$8.99
Carne, Tortilla de Harina, Arroz, Frijoles,
Cebolla, Cilantro y Guacamole
Birriongo$3.89
Birria de Res, Queso y Cebolla Morada
Taco Birria$1.99
More about Tacos Y Mas
Restaurant banner

 

Burgerim Riverside

3522 Madison st#101, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
DUO$10.98
Two of our Mini-Burgers with a choice of side and drink
Sweet Potato Fries$3.79
More about Burgerim Riverside
George's Drive-In image

 

George's Drive-In

9910 Magnolia Ave, Riverside

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about George's Drive-In
Banner pic

 

Coffee Court Bistro

-360. 7 Tenth St, Riverside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.03
Bagel Flavors: Jalapeno Cheese, Cheese, Everything, Cinnamon Raisin, Plain, Berry
Cheese Quesadilla$5.25
Cheese, Side of Salsa
Build Your Own Half Sandwich$6.00
Choice of Bread, Choose a Condiment, Choose a Cheese, Choose a Meat
More about Coffee Court Bistro

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Riverside

Burritos

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Riverside to explore

Corona

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Norco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Moreno Valley

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Mira Loma

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston