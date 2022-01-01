Riverside restaurants you'll love
Riverside's top cuisines
Must-try Riverside restaurants
FRENCH FRIES
The Salted Pig
3750 Main St, Riverside
|Popular items
|Steak and Potatoes (GF/Dairy)
|$34.00
confit marble potato, sunchoke puree, demi glace
|Brussels (VG)
|$11.00
fennel, scallion, kimchi vinaigrette
|Pork Belly Sandwich (Nuts)
|$23.00
szechuan aioli, pickled vegetables, char siu glaze
Habanero Mexican Grill
2472 University Ave, Riverside
|Popular items
|Quesadilla Chapala Grilled Chicken
|$12.75
|Chile Verde Burrito
|$12.99
|Oaxaca Mole Enchiladas
|$13.50
Marie Callender’s
3505 Merrill St., Riverside
|Popular items
|Marie's Meatloaf
|$16.79
Slow-baked with Angus ground beef, onions, green peppers, carrots and special seasonings. Topped with mushroom cabernet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables.
|Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
|$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Razzleberry Pie
|$14.99
Raspberries and blackberries baked together, with a hint of apples.
Cafe Vista
3939 Thirteenth Street, Riverside
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$4.00
Charbroiled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing wrapped in flour tortilla.
|Small Burrito W/ Meat
|$3.00
Scrambled eggs, tater tots, bacon and shredded jack/cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla and served with salsa.
|Breakfast Bowl
|$3.00
Two scrambled eggs, tater tots, melted cheddar cheese, and your choice of (2) bacon, (2) ham, or (1) sausage.
HOT POT • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ten Ren's Tea Time
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103, Riverside
|Popular items
|26. Braised Pork Rice
|$8.85
|Milk Tea
|$3.85
|35. Tonkotsu Ramen
|$13.75
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pier 76 Fish Grill
3555 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside
|Popular items
|Crispy Fish Taco
|$3.99
chipotle cream, cabbage, cilantro, avocado salsa & tomato
|Smoked Fish Taco
|$3.99
mandarin salsa, chipotle cream & cabbage
|Beer Battered Fish & Chips
|$11.99
whitefish, cucumber tartar & lemon
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
El Patron Downtown Riverside
3204 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside
|Popular items
|Chicken Tamales
|$16.95
two delicious chicken tamales covered with our own Ranchera sauce and melted mixed cheese. served with our homemade rice, fresh beans and topped off with queso fresco & sour cream drizzle
|Flautas
|$10.95
Three hand-rolled flautas stuffed with our delicious chicken filling, wrapped in a crispy, golden flour tortilla, deep fried to perfection, drizzled with our signature red sauce, cotija cheese, cilantro, topped with guacamole & sour cream
|Diablito Fries
|$16.95
Generous portion of seasoned fries with your choice of carne asada / chicken / carnitas / soy meat topped with jack cheese, spiced up with julienned jalapeños, a dollop of pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1201 University Ave, Riverside
|Popular items
|DUO
|$9.78
Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|Trio
|$9.99
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
10088 Magnolia Ave, Riverside
|Popular items
|Tripa Tacos
|$2.09
Tripa in Handmade Corn Tortilla
|Chicken Tacos
|$2.09
Chicken in Handmade Corn Tortilla
|Corn Meat Mulita
|$3.99
2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle
NOODLES
Ocean Pho #4
4069 Chicago Ave, Riverside
|Popular items
|A-2. Shrimp & Pork Spring Rolls (2 Rolls)
|$4.00
|15. Pho With Steak
|$10.99
|6. Pho With Steak, Flank, & Fatty Brisket
|$10.99
GRILL
Wicks Brewing
11620 Sterling Ave, Riverside
|Popular items
|Original Pretzel Bites
|$7.99
Bite-size pretzels baked with grain from our brewhouse. Salted & served with homemade pesto aioli or Dijon mustard
*Tossed in Garlic Parmesan butter +1.00*
|Herding Kats 16 oz Can
|$6.00
ALL CANS ARE TO GO ONLY. They cannot be ordered for consumption on premise.
Hazy DIPA, 9.3% abv
Huge aromas of mango, peach, and tropical fruit, followed by a smooth body loaded with tropical fruit, melon, and orange.
|Meat Lovers
|$13.99
Pepperoni, bacon, italian sausage, mozzarella, marinara
M Tacos
4111 Main St, Riverside
|Popular items
|Taco de Chicken
|$2.10
|Reg Burrito
|$8.25
|BRC
|$6.49
DIABLOS MICHELADAS MEXICAN GRILL
8304 Limonite Avenue, Riverside
|Popular items
|TORTA DE BIRRIA
|$9.99
|Mulita
|$3.99
|TACO (1)
|$2.89
Slaters 50-50
3750 University Ave, Riverside
|Popular items
|1/3 The Original 50/50 Burger
|$14.00
Our signature 50/50 beef and bacon blend, pepper jack cheese, avocado, sunny-side up egg and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun.
|1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger
|$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
|1/3 B'B'B' Bacon Burger
|$15.00
50/50 beef and bacon blend, bacon American cheese, thick-cut bacon, sunny-side up egg and bacon island dressing on a brioche bun.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cactus Cantina
151 E. Alessandro Blvd, Riverside
|Popular items
|Sizzling Fajitas
|$12.99
|Fajitas for 2
|Fresh Atlantic Salmon
|$22.99
Ahipoki CA
3540 Riverside Plaza Drive, Riverside
|Popular items
|Salmon Bowl
|$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
|Spam Musubi (2)
|$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
|Kids Poke Bowl
|$6.95
One Scoop Kids Bowl with Choice of Protein and Toppings
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
ProAbition Whiskey Bar
3597 Main St, Riverside
Señor Baja - Riverside
6033 Magnolia Ave, Riverside
|Popular items
|Fish Taco
|$2.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled
|Combo 1
|$9.99
3 Choices
|Shrimp Taco
|$2.99
Choose between Baja or Grilled
Tacos Y Mas
10203 Hole Ave., Riverside
|Popular items
|Burrito Regular
|$8.99
Carne, Tortilla de Harina, Arroz, Frijoles,
Cebolla, Cilantro y Guacamole
|Birriongo
|$3.89
Birria de Res, Queso y Cebolla Morada
|Taco Birria
|$1.99
Burgerim Riverside
3522 Madison st#101, Riverside
|Popular items
|DUO
|$10.98
Two of our Mini-Burgers with a choice of side and drink
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.79
Coffee Court Bistro
-360. 7 Tenth St, Riverside
|Popular items
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$3.03
Bagel Flavors: Jalapeno Cheese, Cheese, Everything, Cinnamon Raisin, Plain, Berry
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.25
Cheese, Side of Salsa
|Build Your Own Half Sandwich
|$6.00
Choice of Bread, Choose a Condiment, Choose a Cheese, Choose a Meat
