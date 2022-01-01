Charlotte restaurants you'll love
Charlotte's top cuisines
Must-try Charlotte restaurants
Ilios Crafted Greek
1514 S. Church St., Charlotte
|Popular items
|1/2 Greek Chicken
|$13.95
|Tzatziki extra /side
|$1.00
|Lamb Gyro Sandwich
|$9.95
El Puro Cuban Restaurant
5033 South Blvd STE H, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Masitas de La Loma
|$26.00
fried pork chunks, house mojo, caramelized onions
|Tamal en Cazuela
|$13.00
Freshly grated corn meal, rich garlic, pork belly
|Empanadas
|$4.00
handmade pastries stuffed with choice of chicken or beef picadillo
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Street Skewers - Bulgogi Beef
|$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
|Basil Fried Rice
|$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
|Korean Twice Fried Wings
|$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
12th Man Sports Pub
12206 Copper way, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Pizza Nachos
|$7.00
House Pizza Chips topped with red sauce and cheese.
|Chicka-ra-raones
|$9.00
DELECTABLE FRIED CHICKEN THIGHS
SERVED WITH AN INSPIRING SAUCE.
CHOOSE FROM A MILD, HOT, BBQ, OR COMEBACK SAUCE.
|10" If You Build It Pizza
|$13.00
this is your pizza! Choose tomato
sauce, olive oil, barbecue or pesto
sauce. Choose mozzarella or
five-cheese blend. Then choose 4 toppings: pepperoni, sausage sauté, barbecue pork, artichoke hearts,
banana pepper rings, red onion,
red & green pepper, tomato.
Leah & Louise
301 Camp Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Mud Island
|$23.00
BLACKENED CATFISH, SMOKED CATFISH STEW, RICE GRITS, PICKLES FIELD PEA, CANDIED PEPPER
|River Chips
|$10.00
CHICKEN SKINS, VOODOO CHIP STYLE, & GRANCH
|Leah’s Cabbage
|$10.00
SLOW ROASTED CABBAGE, PEPPER HONEY, SMOKED SAUSAGE, PORK NECK BISQUE
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Slammin' Salmon
|$18.00
STATS signature salmon fillet seasoned and fire grilled served over rice or mashed potatoes with your choice of broccoli, spinach, or fresh seasonal mixed vegetables.
|STATS Cajun Alfredo
|$12.00
Choose cajun spiced veggies, broccoli, spinach, chicken, shrimp, or salmon in a house-made creamy cajun Alfredo sauce served over penne pasta.
|Cast Iron Lamb Chops
|$24.00
Cast Iron Lamb Chops seasoned, seared and finished on the grill.
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chaufa Chicken
|$12.00
Stir fried rice, cooked in a wok with snow peas, red peppers, onions, ginger, garlic, scallions, dark soy, jasmine rice and garnished with toasted sesame seeds.
|Lomo Saltado
|$15.00
Stir fried strips of marinated sirlion, red onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, cilantro, french fries, ginger and white rice.
|Cuban Fried Rice
|$10.00
Roasted lechon, bacon, caramelized pineapple, plantains, onions, red peppers, scallions, garlic, egg and dark soy. Stir fried with jasmine rice and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and Sol sauce.
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Cali Wrap
|$5.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, sliced avocado, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and ranch dressing. Served on your choice of a flour or spinach tortilla
Please choose choice of Side: french fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of fruit, apple or banana
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.00
-Choice of Sourdough, English muffin or multigrain bread
-Choice of egg scrambled or fried
-Choice of American, Provolone, Swiss or Pepper Jack Cheese
-Choice of bacon, turkey sausage or pork sausage
|Create Your Own Omelet
|$3.00
Toppings:
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mixed or Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
1115 N Brevard St Suite 203, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Vada Pav
|$10.99
Spicy potato dumplings (2) fried in a curried chickpea batter. Served w/ green and tamarind chutneys on two toasted buns.
|Paneer Tikka Roll
|$11.99
Paneer (Indian farmer's cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices, chargrilled with onions and bell peppers. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, cilantro, and chutney. Served w/ raita.
|Lamb Boti Kabab Roll
|$12.99
All natural lamb marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic, and vinegar. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney. Served w/ Raita. (NOT HALAL)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bang Bang Burgers
2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Burger Bowl
|$13.80
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
|Single TNT
|$8.50
GHOST PEPPER CHEESE, sliced jalapeños, crispy onion strings and homemade green Sriracha sauce on the side
|Single Cowboy
|$8.50
CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bowl
|$9.50
Potato crunks, two over medium free range egg, avocado, sautéed kale, caramelized onions + peppers, and parsley pesto
|Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit
|$13.50
Panko fried chicken dressed with Nashville Hot Rub, Ashe County cheddar, free range fried egg, and pickles on our house made buttermilk biscuit. Served with crunks.
|Grilled Chicken Avocado Melt
|$13.00
Pasture raised local chicken breast, smashed avocado, Provolone + Muenster cheeses and herb aioli on grilled country sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese
|Corn Bread Muffin (1)
|$0.50
|Half Baby Rack
|$19.99
DIM SUM • NOODLES
The Dumpling Lady
1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Side Rice
|$3.24
Steamed Jasmine rice
|Veggie (Pan-Fried)
|$11.08
Vegetarian (Vegan) – Shitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, vegetable oil, ginger, 5 spices, cumin
|Pork & Chives
|$10.40
Pork, Chinese chives, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg, Chinese 5-spice, cooking wine
Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte
10101 Claude Freeman Dr, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Salad
|Grits
|$2.00
|Burger
|$6.00
Yamazaru
2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|GINGER SALAD
|$3.75
GREEN LEAF,CUCUMBER, RED CABBAGE, HOUSE GINGER DRESSING
|SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
|$6.50
W/AVOCADO / SPICY MAYO
|SPICY TUNA ROLL *
|$6.50
W/CUCUMBER
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Baked Wings
|$11.00
6 spice rubbed wings, served with a side of mild honey sauce or burn notice honey & your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Juicy Jay Bahn Mi
|$10.00
Juicy Jay marinated Asian pork, pickled veggies, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber and Siracha aioli on a baguette
|Pimento Bacon Flatbread
|$13.00
Pickled Red Onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, and mozzarella topped with Burn Notice honey.
Island Fin Poké Company
4833 Berewick Town center dr, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
|Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)
|$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
Umami PokeRito
7510 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Sunrise
|$10.00
Salmon, crab, avocado, mix green, red onion, carrot, red cabbage, fukujinzuke, yum yum sauce. No Substitutions.
|Zen
|$13.25
Spicy tuna, spicy crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy and chipotle aioli. No Substitutions.
|Tuna Poke
|$12.50
Tuna, seaweed salad, red onion, mango, avocado, goma, poke sauce. No Substitutions.
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$13.00
fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and hand-crushed tomato sauce
|6 Wings
|$9.50
six large (mild buffalo sauced or dry) wings served with celery, carrot sticks and ranch dipping sauce on the side
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$13.00
pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and hand-crushed tomato sauce
GRILL
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Clutch Cheese Burger
|$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, melted American cheese with sliced pickles and our signature clutch sauce
|Clutch Chopped Salad
|$10.00
chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
hand breaded tenders served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Living Kitchen
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|AVOCADO BASIL
|$14.00
avocado, basil, tomato, red onion, cashew sour cream, basil hummus and sprouts on your choice of bread or collard leaf wrap with a side
|CAESAR SALAD LG
|$13.00
choice of kale or romaine, tomatoes, brazil nuts "parm", and house made creamy caesar dressing
|NACHO BURGER
|$14.50
gluten-free quinoa and millet burger patty, chipotle sunflower seed hummus, spicy butternut squash queso, pico de gallo, avocado, and jalapeno with a side
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Rio Grande Bowl
|$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Bowl. Carolina Rice, Choice of [Adobo Chicken or Adobo Tofu], Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema
|South End Bowl
|$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Carolina Rice, Choice of Herb Pulled Chicken or Roasted Tofu], Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue Sauce
|Two-Pack Gluten-Free Salted Caramel Brownies
|$5.99
GF
Suffolk Punch
2911 Griffith St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Chicken Biscuit
|$16.00
Scratch Biscuit, Fried Chicken Breast, Scrambled Egg, Caramelized Onion Gravy, Served With Roasted Breakfast Potatoes.
|Handcut Fries
|$8.00
Belgian Style Fries, Comeback Sauce, Honey Mustard, Non-GMO ketchup
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.00
Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers, Hand Cut Fries
GWRNoDa
610 Anderson Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Half Hot Pizza
|$13.95
4 Cheese, pizza sauce, banana peppers, Italian Sausage, ground beef
|BBQ Chicken
|$14.95
4 cheese, chicken, BBQ swirl, banana peppers, onions, shredded chedder cheese
|Meat Lovers Pizza
|$14.95
4 cheese, Salamander Vodka Marinara, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, ground beef, ham
SUSHI
Prime Fish
11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Truffle Edamame
|$7.00
Steamed edamame, truffle salt
|Osaki
|$13.00
Crispy shrimp, avocado. Top: Crabstick, spicy aioli.
|Prime Salmon*
|$15.00
Salmon, avocado. Top: seared salmon, spicy aioli, dill, lemon zest, smoked roe.
PIZZA
Wolfman Pizza
8504 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|10" Big Bad Wolf
|$10.99
|16" Big Bad Wolf
|$20.99
|10" Classico
|$10.99
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Snickerdoodle Cookies
|$2.50
Fresh Baked Sugar Cookies Rolled In Cinnamon Sugar. Individual Cookie.
|The B.B.
|$12.50
GF. House Mixed Greens, Herb Pulled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, Roasted Garlic Buttermilk Dressing
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.50
House Made & Fresh Baked. Individual Cookie.
Hot Tamale Food Truck
6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Quesadillas
|$9.99
choice of meat , flower tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa.
|Torta Sandwich
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cheese, mayo, avocado
|Burrito
|$9.99
choice of meat ,rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños , Avocado slices and chips salsa.
Just Fresh
5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|California Turkey
|$8.79
All natural freshly sliced turkey breast, avocado, provolone cheese, arugula, spinach, tomatoes, and pesto aioli on whole wheat bread
|Blue Cobb
|$8.99
Organic field greens, all natural freshly roasted chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, and Applewood smoked bacon with balsamic vinaigrette.
|Little Red Rooster
|$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
Pinky's Westside Grill
1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.75
Served fried or grilled, tossed in buffalo sauce, spicy ranch, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla
|Crab Puppies
|$8.95
Claw crab meat folded into a dozen fried hush puppies and served with tartar sauce
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.25
Served with honey mustard