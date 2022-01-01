Charlotte restaurants you'll love

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Charlotte

Charlotte's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Indian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Vietnamese
Ramen
Ramen
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
French
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Southern
Latin American
Korean
Soul Food
Scroll right

Must-try Charlotte restaurants

Ilios Crafted Greek image

 

Ilios Crafted Greek

1514 S. Church St., Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Greek Chicken$13.95
Tzatziki extra /side$1.00
Lamb Gyro Sandwich$9.95
More about Ilios Crafted Greek
El Puro Cuban Restaurant image

 

El Puro Cuban Restaurant

5033 South Blvd STE H, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Masitas de La Loma$26.00
fried pork chunks, house mojo, caramelized onions
Tamal en Cazuela$13.00
Freshly grated corn meal, rich garlic, pork belly
Empanadas$4.00
handmade pastries stuffed with choice of chicken or beef picadillo
More about El Puro Cuban Restaurant
Hawkers Asian Street Food image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

1930 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Beef$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
Basil Fried Rice$7.00
A herbal take on a classic fave. Eggs, onions, and fresh basil wok-seared with white rice and soy sauce
Korean Twice Fried Wings$8.50
Twice fried chicken wings tossed in a garlic gochujang sauce and topped with peanuts, sesame seeds and cilantro | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
12th Man Sports Pub image

 

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza Nachos$7.00
House Pizza Chips topped with red sauce and cheese.
Chicka-ra-raones$9.00
DELECTABLE FRIED CHICKEN THIGHS
SERVED WITH AN INSPIRING SAUCE.
CHOOSE FROM A MILD, HOT, BBQ, OR COMEBACK SAUCE.
10" If You Build It Pizza$13.00
this is your pizza! Choose tomato
sauce, olive oil, barbecue or pesto
sauce. Choose mozzarella or
five-cheese blend. Then choose 4 toppings: pepperoni, sausage sauté, barbecue pork, artichoke hearts,
banana pepper rings, red onion,
red & green pepper, tomato.
More about 12th Man Sports Pub
Leah & Louise image

 

Leah & Louise

301 Camp Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mud Island$23.00
BLACKENED CATFISH, SMOKED CATFISH STEW, RICE GRITS, PICKLES FIELD PEA, CANDIED PEPPER
River Chips$10.00
CHICKEN SKINS, VOODOO CHIP STYLE, & GRANCH
Leah’s Cabbage$10.00
SLOW ROASTED CABBAGE, PEPPER HONEY, SMOKED SAUSAGE, PORK NECK BISQUE
More about Leah & Louise
STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Slammin' Salmon$18.00
STATS signature salmon fillet seasoned and fire grilled served over rice or mashed potatoes with your choice of broccoli, spinach, or fresh seasonal mixed vegetables.
STATS Cajun Alfredo$12.00
Choose cajun spiced veggies, broccoli, spinach, chicken, shrimp, or salmon in a house-made creamy cajun Alfredo sauce served over penne pasta.
Cast Iron Lamb Chops$24.00
Cast Iron Lamb Chops seasoned, seared and finished on the grill.
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Calle Sol image

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chaufa Chicken$12.00
Stir fried rice, cooked in a wok with snow peas, red peppers, onions, ginger, garlic, scallions, dark soy, jasmine rice and garnished with toasted sesame seeds.
Lomo Saltado$15.00
Stir fried strips of marinated sirlion, red onions, tomatoes, soy sauce, cilantro, french fries, ginger and white rice.
Cuban Fried Rice$10.00
Roasted lechon, bacon, caramelized pineapple, plantains, onions, red peppers, scallions, garlic, egg and dark soy. Stir fried with jasmine rice and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and Sol sauce.
More about Calle Sol
Ilios Cafe at CPI image

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cali Wrap$5.00
Roasted turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, sliced avocado, mixed greens, tomatoes, onions and ranch dressing. Served on your choice of a flour or spinach tortilla
Please choose choice of Side: french fries, homemade chips, bag of chips, side salad, cup of fruit, apple or banana
Breakfast Sandwich$3.00
-Choice of Sourdough, English muffin or multigrain bread
-Choice of egg scrambled or fried
-Choice of American, Provolone, Swiss or Pepper Jack Cheese
-Choice of bacon, turkey sausage or pork sausage
Create Your Own Omelet$3.00
Toppings:
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mixed or Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Botiwalla - Optimist Hall image

 

Botiwalla - Optimist Hall

1115 N Brevard St Suite 203, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vada Pav$10.99
Spicy potato dumplings (2) fried in a curried chickpea batter. Served w/ green and tamarind chutneys on two toasted buns.
Paneer Tikka Roll$11.99
Paneer (Indian farmer's cheese) marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices, chargrilled with onions and bell peppers. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, cilantro, and chutney. Served w/ raita.
Lamb Boti Kabab Roll$12.99
All natural lamb marinated in black pepper, curry leaf, dark soy, ginger, garlic, and vinegar. Wrapped in hot-buttered naan w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney. Served w/ Raita. (NOT HALAL)
More about Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
Bang Bang Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bang Bang Burgers

2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Bowl$13.80
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
Single TNT$8.50
GHOST PEPPER CHEESE, sliced jalapeños, crispy onion strings and homemade green Sriracha sauce on the side
Single Cowboy$8.50
CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side
More about Bang Bang Burgers
Eight + Sand Kitchen image

 

Eight + Sand Kitchen

135 New Bern Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Bowl$9.50
Potato crunks, two over medium free range egg, avocado, sautéed kale, caramelized onions + peppers, and parsley pesto
Nashville Hot Chicken Biscuit$13.50
Panko fried chicken dressed with Nashville Hot Rub, Ashe County cheddar, free range fried egg, and pickles on our house made buttermilk biscuit. Served with crunks.
Grilled Chicken Avocado Melt$13.00
Pasture raised local chicken breast, smashed avocado, Provolone + Muenster cheeses and herb aioli on grilled country sourdough. Served with pickle spear + kettle chips.
More about Eight + Sand Kitchen
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese
Corn Bread Muffin (1)$0.50
Half Baby Rack$19.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
The Dumpling Lady image

DIM SUM • NOODLES

The Dumpling Lady

1115 N Brevard St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (894 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Rice$3.24
Steamed Jasmine rice
Veggie (Pan-Fried)$11.08
Vegetarian (Vegan) – Shitake mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, vegetable oil, ginger, 5 spices, cumin
Pork & Chives$10.40
Pork, Chinese chives, ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg, Chinese 5-spice, cooking wine
More about The Dumpling Lady
Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte image

 

Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte

10101 Claude Freeman Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salad
Grits$2.00
Burger$6.00
More about Ilios Cafe at North Charlotte
Yamazaru image

 

Yamazaru

2173 Hawkins Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
GINGER SALAD$3.75
GREEN LEAF,CUCUMBER, RED CABBAGE, HOUSE GINGER DRESSING
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL$6.50
W/AVOCADO / SPICY MAYO
SPICY TUNA ROLL *$6.50
W/CUCUMBER
More about Yamazaru
Legion Brewing image

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Wings$11.00
6 spice rubbed wings, served with a side of mild honey sauce or burn notice honey & your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Juicy Jay Bahn Mi$10.00
Juicy Jay marinated Asian pork, pickled veggies, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber and Siracha aioli on a baguette
Pimento Bacon Flatbread$13.00
Pickled Red Onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, and mozzarella topped with Burn Notice honey.
More about Legion Brewing
Island Fin Poké Company image

 

Island Fin Poké Company

4833 Berewick Town center dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Build Your Own Bowl (3 Scoops of Protein)$11.00
Fresh to your bowl. Ridiculously delicious. Build Your Own Bowl with up to 3 Scoops of Protein
More about Island Fin Poké Company
Umami PokeRito image

 

Umami PokeRito

7510 Pineville Matthews Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sunrise$10.00
Salmon, crab, avocado, mix green, red onion, carrot, red cabbage, fukujinzuke, yum yum sauce. No Substitutions.
Zen$13.25
Spicy tuna, spicy crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy and chipotle aioli. No Substitutions.
Tuna Poke$12.50
Tuna, seaweed salad, red onion, mango, avocado, goma, poke sauce. No Substitutions.
More about Umami PokeRito
TRUE Crafted Pizza image

PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$13.00
fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and hand-crushed tomato sauce
6 Wings$9.50
six large (mild buffalo sauced or dry) wings served with celery, carrot sticks and ranch dipping sauce on the side
Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and hand-crushed tomato sauce
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House image

GRILL

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clutch Cheese Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, melted American cheese with sliced pickles and our signature clutch sauce
Clutch Chopped Salad$10.00
chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9
Chicken Tenders$12.00
hand breaded tenders served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce
More about Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
Living Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Living Kitchen

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
AVOCADO BASIL$14.00
avocado, basil, tomato, red onion, cashew sour cream, basil hummus and sprouts on your choice of bread or collard leaf wrap with a side
CAESAR SALAD LG$13.00
choice of kale or romaine, tomatoes, brazil nuts "parm", and house made creamy caesar dressing
NACHO BURGER$14.50
gluten-free quinoa and millet burger patty, chipotle sunflower seed hummus, spicy butternut squash queso, pico de gallo, avocado, and jalapeno with a side
More about Living Kitchen
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals image

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rio Grande Bowl$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Bowl. Carolina Rice, Choice of [Adobo Chicken or Adobo Tofu], Smashed Avocado, Zucchini, Marinated Tomatoes, Chipotle-Cilantro Crema
South End Bowl$14.00
GF, can be VT. Individual Carolina Rice, Choice of Herb Pulled Chicken or Roasted Tofu], Smoked Cauliflower, Butternut Squash, Sautéed Greens, Buttermilk Slaw, Aji Dulce Barbecue Sauce
Two-Pack Gluten-Free Salted Caramel Brownies$5.99
GF
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Suffolk Punch image

 

Suffolk Punch

2911 Griffith St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Biscuit$16.00
Scratch Biscuit, Fried Chicken Breast, Scrambled Egg, Caramelized Onion Gravy, Served With Roasted Breakfast Potatoes.
Handcut Fries$8.00
Belgian Style Fries, Comeback Sauce, Honey Mustard, Non-GMO ketchup
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers, Hand Cut Fries
More about Suffolk Punch
GWRNoDa image

 

GWRNoDa

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Half Hot Pizza$13.95
4 Cheese, pizza sauce, banana peppers, Italian Sausage, ground beef
BBQ Chicken$14.95
4 cheese, chicken, BBQ swirl, banana peppers, onions, shredded chedder cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza$14.95
4 cheese, Salamander Vodka Marinara, pepperoni, Italian Sausage, ground beef, ham
More about GWRNoDa
Prime Fish image

SUSHI

Prime Fish

11212 providence rd w Unit B, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Edamame$7.00
Steamed edamame, truffle salt
Osaki$13.00
Crispy shrimp, avocado. Top: Crabstick, spicy aioli.
Prime Salmon*$15.00
Salmon, avocado. Top: seared salmon, spicy aioli, dill, lemon zest, smoked roe.
More about Prime Fish
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

8504 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10" Big Bad Wolf$10.99
16" Big Bad Wolf$20.99
10" Classico$10.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Snickerdoodle Cookies$2.50
Fresh Baked Sugar Cookies Rolled In Cinnamon Sugar. Individual Cookie.
The B.B.$12.50
GF. House Mixed Greens, Herb Pulled Chicken, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots, Tomatoes, Croutons, Roasted Garlic Buttermilk Dressing
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
House Made & Fresh Baked. Individual Cookie.
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
Hot Tamale Food Truck image

 

Hot Tamale Food Truck

6601 lynmont dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadillas$9.99
choice of meat , flower tortilla, mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, onions, cilantro , side of sour cream chips and salsa.
Torta Sandwich$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, cheese, mayo, avocado
Burrito$9.99
choice of meat ,rice and black beans, mozzarella cheese, onions, cilantro, jalapeños , Avocado slices and chips salsa.
More about Hot Tamale Food Truck
Just Fresh image

 

Just Fresh

5900 Quail Hollow Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Turkey$8.79
All natural freshly sliced turkey breast, avocado, provolone cheese, arugula, spinach, tomatoes, and pesto aioli on whole wheat bread
Blue Cobb$8.99
Organic field greens, all natural freshly roasted chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, avocado, and Applewood smoked bacon with balsamic vinaigrette.
Little Red Rooster$7.79
All natural freshly roasted chicken breast, ham, Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and honey mustard toasted in a tomato basil tortilla
More about Just Fresh
Pinky's Westside Grill image

 

Pinky's Westside Grill

1600 W Morehead St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.75
Served fried or grilled, tossed in buffalo sauce, spicy ranch, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and bacon wrapped in a flour tortilla
Crab Puppies$8.95
Claw crab meat folded into a dozen fried hush puppies and served with tartar sauce
Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
Served with honey mustard
More about Pinky's Westside Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Charlotte

Pudding

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Banana Pudding

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Nachos

Quesadillas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

NoDa

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston