Charlotte burger restaurants you'll love

Bang Bang Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bang Bang Burgers

2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Bowl$13.80
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
Single Hangover$9.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE, potato bacon hash, fried egg and Bang sauce on the side
Single Cowboy$8.50
CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side
More about Bang Bang Burgers
BurgerIM image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

3320-C Potomac River Parkway, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (134 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spanish Beef$7.99
Duo$6.99
Family Box$39.99
More about BurgerIM
Harriet's Hamburgers | Hot & Fast image

 

Harriet's Hamburgers | Hot & Fast

1115 N Brevard Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hamburger + Cheese$11.45
All Natural, Premium Black Angus Patties from Creekstone Farms. Buttery Brioche Bun. House-made Pickles.
Ribbon Red Onions. Signature Sauce.
California Creamery White American Cheese.
Served to "Medium Right" Perfection.
Kiddos Hamburger + Cheese$6.95
Single All Natural, Premium Single Patty by Creekstone Farms
California Creamery White American Cheese.
Served Naked.
Kiddos Hamburger + Cheese$5.95
Single All Natural, Premium Single Patty by Creekstone Farms
California Creamery White American Cheese.
Served Naked.
More about Harriet's Hamburgers | Hot & Fast
Ace No. 3 image

 

Ace No. 3

829 Providence Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single Cheeseburger$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Double Cheeseburger$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
Sweet Potato Tater Tots$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
More about Ace No. 3
Bang Bang Burgers image

 

Bang Bang Burgers

235 W Tremont ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Bowl$13.80
mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
Single Pimento$8.50
Topped with homemade Pimento cheese and tempura fried pickles served with homemade Ranch on the side
Single Bang Bang$8.30
AMERICAN CHEESE, lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade sliced pickles and Bang Sauce on the side
More about Bang Bang Burgers
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
23 Philly Chz Stk$10.99
Grilled Marinated Beef, Melted Provolone, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms on Grilled Hoagie
32 Rosemary Roastbeef$10.99
Rosemary Encrusted Roast Beef on a Toasted Garlic Hoagie with Melted Provolone & Mayo
Served with Au Jus for dipping
17 Firecracker Wrap$9.99
Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, Red Onion, Jack Cheese, Guacamole & Ranch in a Grilled Wrap
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
Summer Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
Bento Box A$14.00
A combo meal featuring a classic burger slider, hand cut fries, Thai cucumbers, edamame, and choice of a six piece sushi roll (California, spicy tuna, vegetarian or Philly roll.)
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Queen City Bites & Crafts image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chili Cheeser$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH CINCY CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, CHEDDAR.
Carolina Chili Dog$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH RED CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, SLAW.
Small Crispy French Fries (V)$4.00
Seasoned with salt & pepper.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar image

 

Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar

1300 Central Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chick$9.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX
Peter Piper$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack,
House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo
No Substitutions online.
Farmers Daughter$10.00
Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce
No substituions online.
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
BG pic

 

Patty and The Dogs Food Truck

3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Patty
1/4 lb. Angus Beef Patty, P&D’s Throwback Sauce, House Dill Pickles, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Brown Lab$6.75
1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Chili, Shredded White Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onion on a Toasted Split Top Bun
BYO Dog$5.35
1/6lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped The Way You Want!
More about Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
American Burger image

 

American Burger

14130 Rivergate Parkway, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Carolina Dog$6.50
Chili, Slaw, Onions and Mustard
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Cookies & Cream Shake$5.00
More about American Burger
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Summer Roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
Classic$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
Blacow$15.00
Wagyu patty, Lettuce, Tempra avocado, Nori furikake, Mayo, Teriyaki sauce
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Restaurant banner

 

Hot Box Food Truck

216 State St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
All American Burger$13.00
Chef’s Blend Ground Beef / House Made B&B Pickles / Cheddar / Lettuce / Tomato / Everything Sauce / house made chips
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$10.00
House Smoked Chicken / B&B Pickles / Lettuce & Tomato Cheddar / Roasted Garlic & Pepper Aioli / house made chips
Tijuana Mac$13.00
Caramelized Onions / Spinach / Chorizo / cirtus ginger shrimp skewer/ HBX 3 Cheese Mac
More about Hot Box Food Truck
Restaurant banner

 

Bocado CLT

2000 South Blvd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Serves Two$66.00
Airline Roasted Chicken with Urban Farm mushroom gravy *Warm Brussels & Kale Salad *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with Caramel & whipped cream
Serves Four$148.20
Brasstown Beef Tenderloin, sous vide, *Asher Blue Cheese Wedge with Beeler's smoked bacon, pickled tomato & buttermilk blue dressing *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf, *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with caramel & whipped cream
Serves Four$125.40
Airline Roasted Chicken with Urban Farm mushroom gravy *Warm Brussels & Kale Salad *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with Caramel & whipped cream
More about Bocado CLT

Map

