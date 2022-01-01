Charlotte burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Charlotte
More about Bang Bang Burgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bang Bang Burgers
2001 E 7th Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Burger Bowl
|$13.80
Mixed greens, bacon, tomato, red onion, guacamole, hard boiled egg, sweet potato dressed with lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil
|Single Hangover
|$9.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE, potato bacon hash, fried egg and Bang sauce on the side
|Single Cowboy
|$8.50
CHEDDAR CHEESE and bacon served with Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce on the side
More about BurgerIM
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
3320-C Potomac River Parkway, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Spanish Beef
|$7.99
|Duo
|$6.99
|Family Box
|$39.99
More about Harriet's Hamburgers | Hot & Fast
Harriet's Hamburgers | Hot & Fast
1115 N Brevard Street, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Hamburger + Cheese
|$11.45
All Natural, Premium Black Angus Patties from Creekstone Farms. Buttery Brioche Bun. House-made Pickles.
Ribbon Red Onions. Signature Sauce.
California Creamery White American Cheese.
Served to "Medium Right" Perfection.
|Kiddos Hamburger + Cheese
|$6.95
Single All Natural, Premium Single Patty by Creekstone Farms
California Creamery White American Cheese.
Served Naked.
More about Ace No. 3
Ace No. 3
829 Providence Rd., Charlotte
|Popular items
|Single Cheeseburger
|$5.85
a single patty with American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
|Double Cheeseburger
|$8.65
two patties with two slices of American cheese on a Brioche bun with your choice of toppings
|Sweet Potato Tater Tots
|$3.59
served with spicy Dijonnaise
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|23 Philly Chz Stk
|$10.99
Grilled Marinated Beef, Melted Provolone, Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms on Grilled Hoagie
|32 Rosemary Roastbeef
|$10.99
Rosemary Encrusted Roast Beef on a Toasted Garlic Hoagie with Melted Provolone & Mayo
Served with Au Jus for dipping
|17 Firecracker Wrap
|$9.99
Marinated Chicken, Jalapenos, Red Onion, Jack Cheese, Guacamole & Ranch in a Grilled Wrap
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Classic
|$11.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Cheddar cheese, Blacow sauce
|Summer Roll
|$13.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado top spicy salmon crunch w. spicy mayo & eel sauce
|Bento Box A
|$14.00
A combo meal featuring a classic burger slider, hand cut fries, Thai cucumbers, edamame, and choice of a six piece sushi roll (California, spicy tuna, vegetarian or Philly roll.)
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Popular items
|Chili Cheeser
|$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH CINCY CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, CHEDDAR.
|Carolina Chili Dog
|$4.00
ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH RED CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, SLAW.
|Small Crispy French Fries (V)
|$4.00
Seasoned with salt & pepper.
More about Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
Moo & Brew Restaurant and Bar
1300 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Hot Chick
|$9.00
Fried Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, Applewood bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch. No substitutions online, otherwise build your own. THX
|Peter Piper
|$9.00
Jalapeño Bacon Firecrackers, Pepper Jack,
House Pickled Jalapeño, Diablo Mayo
No Substitutions online.
|Farmers Daughter
|$10.00
Farm Egg, Peppered Applewood Bacon, Cheddar, Tomato, Bibb Lettuce, M&B Sauce
No substituions online.
More about Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
Patty and The Dogs Food Truck
3500 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Classic Patty
1/4 lb. Angus Beef Patty, P&D’s Throwback Sauce, House Dill Pickles, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun
|Brown Lab
|$6.75
1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Chili, Shredded White Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onion on a Toasted Split Top Bun
|BYO Dog
|$5.35
1/6lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped The Way You Want!
More about American Burger
American Burger
14130 Rivergate Parkway, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Carolina Dog
|$6.50
Chili, Slaw, Onions and Mustard
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
|Cookies & Cream Shake
|$5.00
More about Hot Box Food Truck
Hot Box Food Truck
216 State St, Charlotte
|Popular items
|All American Burger
|$13.00
Chef’s Blend Ground Beef / House Made B&B Pickles / Cheddar / Lettuce / Tomato / Everything Sauce / house made chips
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
House Smoked Chicken / B&B Pickles / Lettuce & Tomato Cheddar / Roasted Garlic & Pepper Aioli / house made chips
|Tijuana Mac
|$13.00
Caramelized Onions / Spinach / Chorizo / cirtus ginger shrimp skewer/ HBX 3 Cheese Mac
More about Bocado CLT
Bocado CLT
2000 South Blvd, Charlotte
|Popular items
|Serves Two
|$66.00
Airline Roasted Chicken with Urban Farm mushroom gravy *Warm Brussels & Kale Salad *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with Caramel & whipped cream
|Serves Four
|$148.20
Brasstown Beef Tenderloin, sous vide, *Asher Blue Cheese Wedge with Beeler's smoked bacon, pickled tomato & buttermilk blue dressing *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf, *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with caramel & whipped cream
|Serves Four
|$125.40
Airline Roasted Chicken with Urban Farm mushroom gravy *Warm Brussels & Kale Salad *Roasted Herb Fingerling Potatoes *Comte Cheese Fondue & Broccoli *Housemade Country Loaf *Warm Granny Smith Apple Pie with Caramel & whipped cream