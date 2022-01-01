Spartanburg restaurants you'll love
Spartanburg's top cuisines
Must-try Spartanburg restaurants
More about CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
774 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|Fisherman's Platter
|$26.00
FLOUNDER & SHRIMP, SEASONED, BATTERED & DEEP-FRIED WITH CAPER TARTAR SAUCE, SLAW AND FRIES
|Mini Crab Cake
|$13.00
BITE SIZE LUMP CRAB CAKES, MEYER LEMON AIOLI AND DRESSED FIELD GREENS
|Crab Bisque Cup
|$7.00
Blue crab, sherry cayenne butter, spring onions
More about Main Street Pub
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Main Street Pub
252 West Main Street, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
One pound of our hand-cut, breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of two of our homemade sauces or dry rubs. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|Tots
|$6.00
Just like mom used to.......buy. Mom told us where she bought them though, so we do them up right! We suggest house queso, chili, and cheddar jack!
|Smoked Turkey BLT
|$12.00
House-smoked turkey breast, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a spicy brown mustard. Served on Texas toast.
More about Cribb's Kitchen on Main
Cribb's Kitchen on Main
226B West Main Street, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|Pear Salad
|$10.00
Mixed greens, caramelized Asian pear, red pepper, pickled red onion, candied pecan, goat cheese, tarragon vinaigrette
|Asian Noodle Salad
|$10.00
Shaved Romaine, rice noodles, red pepper, carrot, red onion, cucumber, scallion, broccoli, cashew, sweet soy, crispy wonton, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
|Jamiepoo
|$13.00
Frizzled onion, applewood smoked bacon, pepperjack, Cannonball BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about The Kennedy
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
The Kennedy
221 E. Kennedy Street, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy cutlet, Red sauce, Pulled Mozz, Arugula, Basil.
|Grain Bowl
|$11.00
Roasted heirloom squash, Charred brussels, Farro verde, Pumpkin seed salsa, Arugula, Raven Cliff cheese.
|Crispy Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
Black Garlic Chili Paste, Cucumber, Lime
More about John's Cafe & Catering
John's Cafe & Catering
311 Bennett Dairy Road, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$6.95
Iceberg Lettuce w/ a Bell Pepper, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon & Egg
|Cheeseburger
|$5.25
mustard, chili, onions
|Chicken Wrap
|$4.50
lettuce & tomato
More about Willy Taco
TACOS
Willy Taco
930 East Main St, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|Burrito Bowl 3.0
|$10.00
Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions
|Tres Amigos
|$11.50
Mild salsa, queso blanco, & guacamole with chips
|Tacos 101 Beef
|$3.90
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sidewall Pizza Company
187 N Church Street Suite 107/Unit D, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|-Half and Half Pizza*
Signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$20.50
chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives
|4 Breadsticks
|$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
More about FR8yard Spartanburg
FR8yard Spartanburg
125 E. Main St., Spartanburg
|Popular items
|Lg Chix
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken on a stick with your choice of sauce - Gochuchang, Jalapeno maple bacon, Bulliet BBQ, or Buffalo Cream
|Pretzel
|$9.00
Jumbo pretzel, beer cheese
|Sm Chix
|$4.00
More about Sam's Little Pigs BBQ
Sam's Little Pigs BBQ
840 S Pine St, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|Sam’s Regular Sandwich
|$4.89
The Sam’s Regular is a regular sized chopped pork sandwich, with your choice of sauce.
|Sam’s Regular Plate
|$8.59
Regular sized bbq sandwich with your choice of sauce served with two sides
|Chop Pork Plate
|$10.49
Loose chopped pork with a bun on the side and your choice of sauce served with two sides.
More about Flock Shop - Spartanburg
Flock Shop - Spartanburg
970 South Pine Street, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|Down South
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun, with house made pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, smoked bacon, B&B pickles and Alabama white sauce. Served with krinkle cut fries
|Quarter White
|$11.50
1/4 chicken (breast & wing) dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat
|Freebird
|$11.00
Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun with B&B pickles. Served with krinkle cut fries
More about The Tulip Tree
The Tulip Tree
121 W Main St, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
|$5.00
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
More about * Eggs Up Grill*
* Eggs Up Grill*
551 East Main Street, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill
176 Liberty St, Spartanburg
More about Spaced Out Pizzeria
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Spaced Out Pizzeria
351 Whitney Rd, Spartanburg
|Popular items
|Sides & Sauces
|$0.50
|Large BYO Pizza (14")
|$12.99
|Space Balls
|$5.99