Spartanburg restaurants you'll love

Must-try Spartanburg restaurants

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg

774 Spartan Blvd, Spartanburg

Avg 4.2 (1753 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fisherman's Platter$26.00
FLOUNDER & SHRIMP, SEASONED, BATTERED & DEEP-FRIED WITH CAPER TARTAR SAUCE, SLAW AND FRIES
Mini Crab Cake$13.00
BITE SIZE LUMP CRAB CAKES, MEYER LEMON AIOLI AND DRESSED FIELD GREENS
Crab Bisque Cup$7.00
Blue crab, sherry cayenne butter, spring onions
More about CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
Main Street Pub image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Main Street Pub

252 West Main Street, Spartanburg

Avg 4.8 (268 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$14.00
One pound of our hand-cut, breaded boneless wings tossed in your choice of two of our homemade sauces or dry rubs. Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Tots$6.00
Just like mom used to.......buy. Mom told us where she bought them though, so we do them up right! We suggest house queso, chili, and cheddar jack!
Smoked Turkey BLT$12.00
House-smoked turkey breast, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a spicy brown mustard. Served on Texas toast.
More about Main Street Pub
Cribb's Kitchen on Main image

 

Cribb's Kitchen on Main

226B West Main Street, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pear Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, caramelized Asian pear, red pepper, pickled red onion, candied pecan, goat cheese, tarragon vinaigrette
Asian Noodle Salad$10.00
Shaved Romaine, rice noodles, red pepper, carrot, red onion, cucumber, scallion, broccoli, cashew, sweet soy, crispy wonton, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Jamiepoo$13.00
Frizzled onion, applewood smoked bacon, pepperjack, Cannonball BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Cribb's Kitchen on Main
The Kennedy image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

The Kennedy

221 E. Kennedy Street, Spartanburg

Avg 4.8 (973 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parm Sandwich$16.00
Crispy cutlet, Red sauce, Pulled Mozz, Arugula, Basil.
Grain Bowl$11.00
Roasted heirloom squash, Charred brussels, Farro verde, Pumpkin seed salsa, Arugula, Raven Cliff cheese.
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Black Garlic Chili Paste, Cucumber, Lime
More about The Kennedy
John's Cafe & Catering image

 

John's Cafe & Catering

311 Bennett Dairy Road, Spartanburg

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$6.95
Iceberg Lettuce w/ a Bell Pepper, Tomato, Cheese, Bacon & Egg
Cheeseburger$5.25
mustard, chili, onions
Chicken Wrap$4.50
lettuce & tomato
More about John's Cafe & Catering
Willy Taco image

TACOS

Willy Taco

930 East Main St, Spartanburg

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito Bowl 3.0$10.00
Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions
Tres Amigos$11.50
Mild salsa, queso blanco, & guacamole with chips
Tacos 101 Beef$3.90
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
More about Willy Taco
Sidewall Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sidewall Pizza Company

187 N Church Street Suite 107/Unit D, Spartanburg

Avg 4.1 (132 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
-Half and Half Pizza*
Signature crust - when choosing two halves, please choose (1) one sauce for entire pizza. This will override any sauce base stated in a pizza's description.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$20.50
chopped bacon, buttermilk ranch, white cheddar & mozzarella, chives
4 Breadsticks$5.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
FR8yard Spartanburg image

 

FR8yard Spartanburg

125 E. Main St., Spartanburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lg Chix$11.00
Grilled Chicken on a stick with your choice of sauce - Gochuchang, Jalapeno maple bacon, Bulliet BBQ, or Buffalo Cream
Pretzel$9.00
Jumbo pretzel, beer cheese
Sm Chix$4.00
More about FR8yard Spartanburg
Sam's Little Pigs BBQ image

 

Sam's Little Pigs BBQ

840 S Pine St, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sam’s Regular Sandwich$4.89
The Sam’s Regular is a regular sized chopped pork sandwich, with your choice of sauce.
Sam’s Regular Plate$8.59
Regular sized bbq sandwich with your choice of sauce served with two sides
Chop Pork Plate$10.49
Loose chopped pork with a bun on the side and your choice of sauce served with two sides.
More about Sam's Little Pigs BBQ
Flock Shop - Spartanburg image

 

Flock Shop - Spartanburg

970 South Pine Street, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Down South$13.00
Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun, with house made pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, smoked bacon, B&B pickles and Alabama white sauce. Served with krinkle cut fries
Quarter White$11.50
1/4 chicken (breast & wing) dry brined & buttermilk soaked, fried crispy with your choice of heat
Freebird$11.00
Marinated chicken breast crispy or grilled, served on a steamed bun with B&B pickles. Served with krinkle cut fries
More about Flock Shop - Spartanburg
The Tulip Tree image

 

The Tulip Tree

121 W Main St, Spartanburg

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes$5.00
Banana Pudding$8.00
More about The Tulip Tree
* Eggs Up Grill* image

 

* Eggs Up Grill*

551 East Main Street, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Side French Toast$2.79
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
More about * Eggs Up Grill*
Restaurant banner

 

Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill

176 Liberty St, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Spaced Out Pizzeria

351 Whitney Rd, Spartanburg

Avg 4.9 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sides & Sauces$0.50
Large BYO Pizza (14")$12.99
Space Balls$5.99
More about Spaced Out Pizzeria

