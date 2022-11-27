Main picView gallery

Sully's Steamers Spartanburg, SC

review star

No reviews yet

578 N Church St

Spartanburg, SC 29301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Legendary

The Griswold*

The Griswold*

$9.25

Turkey, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Provolone & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Parmesan Peppercorn

Nacho Maximus*

Nacho Maximus*

$9.25

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Parmesan Peppercorn, Honey Mustard, & Nacho Cheese Doritos on the Sandwich!

The Hulk*

The Hulk*

$8.50

Turkey, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Cheddar & Provolone Cheese, & Italian Dressing

Ridgeline*

Ridgeline*

$9.25

Veggie Cream Cheese, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar & Colby Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sprouts, & Mayo

El Camino*

El Camino*

$7.75

Ham, Egg, Jalapenos, & Pepper-Jack Cheese

Meat Chimney*

Meat Chimney*

$8.50

Bacon, Sausage, Egg, & Cheddar Cheese

B-Rad's Best*

B-Rad's Best*

$8.50

Meatballs, Pepperoni, Salami, Onion, Banana Peppers, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese

McSteamy*

McSteamy*

$8.50

Roast Beef, Onion, American Cheese, Lettuce, & 1000 Island Dressing

Spike's Delight*

Spike's Delight*

$9.25

Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Roast Beef, Swiss & Pepperjack Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

Hello Newman*

Hello Newman*

$9.50

Pastrami, Bacon, Horseradish, Onion, Muenster Cheese, Sprouts, & Tomatoes

Free Bird*

Free Bird*

$8.00

Chicken Salad, BBQ Sauce, Onion, Green Peppers, Colby Cheese, & Honey Mustard

Classics

Breakfast Bagel*

Breakfast Bagel*

$6.75

Bacon, Egg, & American Cheese

Mr. Burns*

Mr. Burns*

$6.75

Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese

Special K*

Special K*

$7.25

Ham, Egg, & American Cheese

Fesler's Five*

Fesler's Five*

$7.50

Ham, Egg, Onions, Green Peppers, & Muenster Cheese

Club Steamer*

Club Steamer*

$8.50

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, and Colby & Swiss Cheese

Pizza*

Pizza*

$6.25

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese

Philly*

Philly*

$8.50

Roast Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Provolone Cheese, & Italian Dressing

Reedy Reuben*

Reedy Reuben*

$8.50

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island

Steamenstein*

Steamenstein*

$8.50

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, & Spicy Mustard

Original Italian*

Original Italian*

$8.50

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Onions, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Peppercorn, & Italian Dressing

Healthy(ish)

Sister's Sunrise*

Sister's Sunrise*

$5.75

Egg & Cheddar Cheese

California Steamin'*

California Steamin'*

$8.25

Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Egg, & Avocado

Smoked Salmon*

Smoked Salmon*

$10.50

Chive Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Onions, & Capers

Mr. "T"*

Mr. "T"*

$8.00

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Mayo

Neighborino*

Neighborino*

$9.25

Turkey, Muenster, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Avocado, & Honey Mustard

The Pirate*

The Pirate*

$8.25

Spinach Cream Cheese, Turkey, Banana Peppers, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

Blondie*

Blondie*

$8.00

Veggie Cream Cheese, Turkey, Provolone, Sprouts, & Honey Mustard

The Partridge Family*

The Partridge Family*

$7.75

Chicken Salad, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

Vulcan*

Vulcan*

$7.25

Hummus, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, & Sprouts

Green Vegas*

Green Vegas*

$7.25

Veggie Cream Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Sprouts, Avocado & Honey Mustard

Kid's Sandwiches

Kid's PB& J*

Kid's PB& J*

$4.50

Peanut Butter & Strawberry Jelly

Mini Mr. T*

Mini Mr. T*

$4.50

Turkey & Provolone Cheese

Sydeny's Special*

Sydeny's Special*

$4.50

Ham & American Cheese

Kid's Pizza*

Kid's Pizza*

$4.50

Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese

Basic and Build your Own

Build Your Own*

Build Your Own*

$8.25

Choice of Meat, Cheese/Spread, and 3 Veggies. Or add on even more!

Build Your Own Veggie*

Build Your Own Veggie*

$7.25

Choice of 2 spreads/cheese, up to 5 veggies, & sauces!

Bagel w/ Cheese*

$3.50

Bagel with choice of cheese

Buttered Bagel*

$2.50

A bagel buttered :)

Bagel w/ Spread*

Bagel w/ Spread*

$3.50

Bagel with choice of spread

Special Sandwiches

The Hungry Games

The Hungry Games

$9.75

Pastrami, Horseradish, Muenster Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, 1000 Island, & Salt & Vinegar Chips

The Full Monte

$8.00

Combo

Chip Combo Online

Chip Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Chip and Drink

Banana Combo Online

Banana Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Drink and a Banana

Cookie Combo Online

Cookie Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Beverage and a Chocolate Chip Cookie

Big Pickle Combo Online

Big Pickle Combo Online

$2.95

Choice of Beverage and a Pickle

Sides

Chips selection

Chips selection

$1.50
Cookie

Cookie

$1.99
Big Pickle

Big Pickle

$1.50
Banana

Banana

$1.25
Peanut Butter Fudge

Peanut Butter Fudge

$1.50

N/A Beverage

The best craft beers or some of your old favorites
Coffee

Coffee

$2.75

Locally roasted coffee. Drip brewed.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.79

Steeped for 24 hours and double filtered our cold brew coffee is a refreshing beverage to give you that extra step

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Powerade

Powerade

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25
Fountain Drink Selection

Fountain Drink Selection

$2.25

Choice of Coca Cola products, Sweet Tea, & Un-Sweet Tea

Retail

Sully's Survival Kit

Sully's Survival Kit

$49.95

$10 Gift Card, 12oz Coffee Bag, Travel Mug, Chips, Cookie, and Peanut Butter Fudge

Sully's Sticker

$1.00

Sully's T-Shirt

$15.00

Sully's Location T-shirt

$25.00

Sully's Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

Sully's Hoodie

$30.00

Sully's Trucker Hat

$20.00

Sully's Canvas Hat

$15.00

Sully's Beanie

$20.00

Sully’s Boom! Roasted

$12.95

Sully's Hot Mess Mug

$15.00

Sully's Hot Mess Thermos

$20.00

Boxes and Boxed Lunches

Breakfast Catering Box (10)

$65.00

Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)

Breakfast Catering Box (20)

$120.00

Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)

Breakfast Catering Box (50)

$300.00

Includes an assortment of breakfast sandwiches (Mr. Burns, Breakfast Bagel, Sister's Sunrise)

Lunch Catering Box (10)

$85.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)

Lunch Catering Box (20)

$160.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)

Lunch Catering Box (50)

$400.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan)

Lunch Catering Package (20)

$250.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan), Assorted Chips, Cookies, and Tea

Lunch Catering Package (50)

$550.00

Includes an Assortment of Lunch sandiwches (Mr. T, Griswold, Club Steamer, Philly, B-Rad's Best, Original Italian, Partridge Family, Vulcan Vegan), Assorted Chips, Cookies, and Tea

Sides

Pickle Bucket

$7.99

16 Pickle Spears

Chips selection

Chips selection

$1.50

Desserts

Cookie Tray

$14.99

10 Freshly Made, Chocolate Chip Cookies

Beverages

Box of Coffee

Box of Coffee

$19.99
Gallon Sweet Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99
Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

$6.99
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.25

Turkey

201*

$8.50

Big Deddy*

$8.75

Bob Loblaw*

$7.75

Bond*

$8.50

Charlie's Choice*

$9.00

Chief*

$8.75

Cousin Eddie*

$10.00

Dukes of Earle*

$8.00

Professor*

$8.25

Ruminator*

$8.25

Smitty's Nook*

$8.75

Steamway to Heaven*

$8.25

Swamp Rabbit BBQ*

$8.75

Roast Beef

American Pride*

$9.50

Dino's Ducat*

$9.50

Paladin Pile*

$8.75

Pleasantburger*

$8.75

Soup Saver*

$8.75

Sticky Fingers*

$8.75

Ham & Bacon

Amy Santini*

$8.00

Babraham Lincoln*

$8.25

BLT*

$6.50

Nettie's Delight*

$8.25

Flying Pig*

$7.00

Ham-B*

$7.25

Homer J*

$9.25

Norma Jean*

$7.75

Smokin Joe*

$7.75

Clack's Cuban

$8.50

Corned Beef & Pastrami

Chicago Deli*

$8.75

Emerald Isle*

$9.00

Grand Daddy*

$8.75

Heater*

$8.75

Pastrami Mommy*

$7.75

Ted Wins*

$8.75

Meatballs

Godfather*

$7.75

Jersey Boy*

$7.25

Sinnful Steamer*

$9.25

Breakfast

Eddie Haskell*

$7.00

El Guapo*

$8.25

The Elf*

$7.50

Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken*

$8.50

Gamecock*

$8.75

Veggie

Cloister*

$7.25

Harvest*

$7.25

The Metro*

$7.75

New Gardener*

$7.50

Popeye*

$6.75

The Poet*

$7.00

Veggie Pizza*

$6.25

Whole Grain Lane*

$7.75

Dessert

Elvis*

$6.75

Tiger Paw*

$3.50

Cookie Monster*

$4.75

Banana Royale*

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

578 N Church St, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Main Street Pub
orange star4.8 • 268
252 West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Cribbs Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
226B West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Spartanburg
orange starNo Reviews
176 Liberty St Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
The Kennedy
orange star4.8 • 973
221 E. Kennedy Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
The Tulip Tree
orange star4.5 • 18
121 W Main St Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Fr8yard
orange starNo Reviews
125 E. Main St. Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Spartanburg

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
orange star4.2 • 1,753
774 Spartan Blvd Spartanburg, SC 29301
View restaurantnext
The Kennedy
orange star4.8 • 973
221 E. Kennedy Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - Hub City
orange star4.5 • 341
930 East Main St Spartanburg, SC 29302
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pub
orange star4.8 • 268
252 West Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
John's Cafe & Catering
orange star4.8 • 41
311 Bennett Dairy Road Spartanburg, SC 29307
View restaurantnext
The Tulip Tree
orange star4.5 • 18
121 W Main St Spartanburg, SC 29306
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Spartanburg
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Shelby
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston