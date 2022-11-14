Restaurant header imageView gallery

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg

1,753 Reviews

$$

774 Spartan Blvd

Spartanburg, SC 29301

Order Again

Popular Items

Entree Ranch House
Entrée Pecan and Gorgonzola Salad
Fisherman's Platter

THANKSGIVING PREORDER- each item feed 4 people

Ham Mash and Fixings

$100.00

2 pounds of Ham, mashed potatoes, glaze, stuffing, dinner rolls, green been casserole,, and cranberry orange relish

Ham Sweet Mash and Fixings

$100.00

2 pounds of Ham, mashed sweet potatoes, glaze, stuffing, dinner rolls, green been casserole, and cranberry orange relish

Turkey Mash and Fixings

$110.00

2 pounds of Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, green been casserole,, and cranberry orange relish

Turkey Sweet Mash and Fixings

$110.00

2 pounds of Turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, green been casserole,, and cranberry orange relish

Pumpkin Pie

$16.00

Pecan Pie

$16.00

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Quart Sweet Potato

$12.00

Quart Green Bean Casserole

$12.00

Quart Dressing

$12.00

Pint Cranberry Orange Relish

$6.00

Pint Gravy

$9.00

Pint Glaze

$9.00

Loaves of Bread

$6.00

Turkey and Gravy

$60.00

2 pounds of turkey and a side of gravy

Ham and Glaze

$50.00

2 pounds of ham and a side of glaze

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

MM Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Water Sparkling

$3.95

Water Bottled

$3.95

Milk

$2.50

IBC Rootbeer

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Half Gallon Tea

$10.00

Shareables

4 Wontons

$4.00

FRESH SASHIMI TUNA, SPICY AIOLI, SCALLIONS, PICKLED GINGER, SWEET SOY GLAZE ON A BITE-SIZE CRISPY WONTON

6 Wontons

$6.00

FRESH SASHIMI TUNA, SPICY AIOLI, SCALLIONS, PICKLED GINGER, SWEET SOY GLAZE ON A BITE-SIZE CRISPY WONTON

8 Wonton

$8.00

FRESH SASHIMI TUNA, SPICY AIOLI, SCALLIONS, PICKLED GINGER, SWEET SOY GLAZE ON A BITE-SIZE CRISPY WONTON

Mini Crab Cake

$14.00

BITE SIZE LUMP CRAB CAKES, MEYER LEMON AIOLI AND DRESSED FIELD GREENS

Calimari

$10.00

FRIED CALAMARI AND ITALIAN PEPPERS, LEMON, PESTO AIOLI

Spinach Dip

$11.00

FRESH SPINACH, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, FETA, PARMESAN & CREAM CHEESES, WARM NAAN CHIPS

Bartenders

$10.00

CHICKEN TENDERS, WITH BUFFALO & SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.00

CRISPY POPCORN SHRIMP, BUFFALO SAUCE, BLEU CHEESE DRESSING

Potato Skins

$9.00

LOADED WITH CHEDDAR, BACON, CHIVES & SOUR CREAM

Beginnings

Crab Bisque Cup

$7.00

Blue crab, sherry cayenne butter, spring onions

Entree Ranch House