CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Spartanburg
1,753 Reviews
$$
774 Spartan Blvd
Spartanburg, SC 29301
THANKSGIVING PREORDER- each item feed 4 people
Ham Mash and Fixings
2 pounds of Ham, mashed potatoes, glaze, stuffing, dinner rolls, green been casserole,, and cranberry orange relish
Ham Sweet Mash and Fixings
2 pounds of Ham, mashed sweet potatoes, glaze, stuffing, dinner rolls, green been casserole, and cranberry orange relish
Turkey Mash and Fixings
2 pounds of Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, green been casserole,, and cranberry orange relish
Turkey Sweet Mash and Fixings
2 pounds of Turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, green been casserole,, and cranberry orange relish
Pumpkin Pie
Pecan Pie
Quart Mashed Potatoes
Quart Sweet Potato
Quart Green Bean Casserole
Quart Dressing
Pint Cranberry Orange Relish
Pint Gravy
Pint Glaze
Loaves of Bread
Turkey and Gravy
2 pounds of turkey and a side of gravy
Ham and Glaze
2 pounds of ham and a side of glaze
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
MM Lemonade
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic
Water
Coke Zero
Sweet Tea
Unsweetened Tea
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Water Sparkling
Water Bottled
Milk
IBC Rootbeer
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Orange Juice
Half Gallon Tea
Shareables
4 Wontons
FRESH SASHIMI TUNA, SPICY AIOLI, SCALLIONS, PICKLED GINGER, SWEET SOY GLAZE ON A BITE-SIZE CRISPY WONTON
6 Wontons
FRESH SASHIMI TUNA, SPICY AIOLI, SCALLIONS, PICKLED GINGER, SWEET SOY GLAZE ON A BITE-SIZE CRISPY WONTON
8 Wonton
FRESH SASHIMI TUNA, SPICY AIOLI, SCALLIONS, PICKLED GINGER, SWEET SOY GLAZE ON A BITE-SIZE CRISPY WONTON
Mini Crab Cake
BITE SIZE LUMP CRAB CAKES, MEYER LEMON AIOLI AND DRESSED FIELD GREENS
Calimari
FRIED CALAMARI AND ITALIAN PEPPERS, LEMON, PESTO AIOLI
Spinach Dip
FRESH SPINACH, ARTICHOKE HEARTS, FETA, PARMESAN & CREAM CHEESES, WARM NAAN CHIPS
Bartenders
CHICKEN TENDERS, WITH BUFFALO & SWEET THAI CHILI SAUCE
Buffalo Shrimp
CRISPY POPCORN SHRIMP, BUFFALO SAUCE, BLEU CHEESE DRESSING
Potato Skins
LOADED WITH CHEDDAR, BACON, CHIVES & SOUR CREAM