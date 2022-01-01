Greenville restaurants you'll love
Greenville's top cuisines
Must-try Greenville restaurants
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville
|Turkey & Dressing
|$13.99
Our turkey and dressing is the “real deal”. We serve only the juicy white meat. Our dressing is made from our delicious cornbread and perfectly seasoned with a hint of sage. Topped with homemade giblet gravy and a side of cranberry sauce.
|Creamy Baked Chicken over Rice
|$13.99
Fresh boneless chicken breast baked in a creamy mushroom gravy sauce and serve over rice
|Fried Center Cut Pork Chop
|$13.99
A fresh bone-in pork chop hand-breaded with our specially seasoned Japanese bread crumbs and deep fried to perfection. Our fried pork chops are always juicy and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside
Home Team BBQ
815 Lauren's Road, Greenville
|6 Wings
|$10.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
|Home Team Salad
|$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
|12 Wings
|$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
475 Haywood Rd, Greenville
|Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
|Cheese & Chocolate for 6
|$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
|Cheese for 6
|$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Willy Taco
217 Laurens Rd, Greenville
|Flock Style Taco
|$5.20
Crispy hot chicken tender, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, Alabama white sauce, hot honey, spicy pickles
|Chili Willy Shrimp
|$4.50
Crispy shrimp, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico
|Tacos 101 Beef
|$3.90
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Sully's Steamers
6 E Washington St, Greenville
|California Steamin'*
|$6.75
Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Egg, & Avocado
|Mr. Burns*
|$5.50
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese
|Nacho Maximus*
|$8.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Parmesan Peppercorn, Honey Mustard, & Nacho Cheese Doritos on the Sandwich!
Parsley Greenville
5052 Old Buncombe Road, Greenville
|Cyprus
|$13.99
Lamb Kofta on a Lavash, Hummus, Mediterranean Slaw, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Onion, Garlic Feta Dressing
|Naxos
|$12.99
Mediterranean Citrus Chicken, White Rice and Parsley, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Harissa, Mediterranean Slaw, Spicy Garlic Hummus, Spicy Harissa Dressing
|Jaffa
|$12.99
Harvest and Superfood Blend, Falafel, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Chickpeas, Israeli Salad, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Dressing
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G, Greenville
|Bourbon Glazed Grilled Pork Loin
|$18.00
Double Cut Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Hash and Garlic Green Beans
|Voodoo Pasta Shrimp
|$22.00
cajun cream sauce, fettucine, andouille sausage, peppers, onions
|Pleasant Burger
|$16.00
8 oz ground beef patty, Onion Jam, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, and LTO on a Challah bun
Spaghetti Westurn
2728 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Wade Hampton
|Skeezer Salad
|$10.00
A classic Caesar salad. Romaine, Caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, and parmesan.
|Rocky Mountain Cloisters
|$11.00
Arancini with basil pesto and grated cheese
|The Hog Tie
|$19.00
Rotelle with bolognese, shaved parmesan, and herbs.
SMOOTHIES
Cocobowlz
126 Augusta St, Greenville
|Unforgettable
|$12.00
|FLU SHOT
|$3.50
|Classic Craze
|$11.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
CityRange Steakhouse Grill
615 Haywood Rd, Greenville
|Pecan & Gorgonzola Salad
|$9.50
Field greens, candied pecans, gorgonzola, sliced grapes, pomegranate vinaigrette
|Garlic Steak & Shrimp
|$29.00
Seared 10oz Ribeye, grilled shrimp, garlic cream, creamy mash, asparagus
|Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Crisp romaine, house croutons, the best house made Caesar dressing
PIZZA
Sidewall Pizza Company
3598 Pelham Road, Greenville
|6 Breadsticks
|$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
|Wedge Salad
|$7.75
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic
reduction, blue cheese dressing
|Ranch
|$1.00
house made local buttermilk ranch
Menkoi Ramen House
1860 Woodruff Road, Greenville
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$9.00
Yellow noodles in pork based soup with marinated pork,
|Shoyu Ramen
|$9.00
Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with marinated pork,
|Inari
|$3.00
Sushi rice stuffed in marinated fried tofu
Village Kitchen Hartness
2000 Society Street, Greenville
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Single Braveheart Angus patties, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, served with tots or fruit
|Classic Pepperoni
|$12.00
Red sauce base, pepperoni, mozzarella
|Winter Vegetable FB (V)
|$13.00
Herbed goat cheese base, winter squash, beets, arugula, manchego, house hot honey
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunflower Eatery
4 Independence Point, Greenville
|Breakfast Potato Bowl
|$4.95
Fried diced potatoes with your choice of sautéed toppings.
|Southwestern Rice Bowl
|$7.40
Brown rice and black beans topped with diced chicken, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, and Chipotle Ranch
|Adluh Mill Grits Bowl
|$2.50
Adluh Mills Grits with your choice of sautéed toppings.
SMOOTHIES
Cocobowlz
700 Haywood Road, Greenville
|Classic Craze
|$11.00
|Beast Mode
|$8.00
|Nutella
|$11.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The HabiTap
1325 Miller Rd, Greenville
|Soft Pretzels
|$9.95
2 warm soft pretzels, Habitap cheese, crudite, creole mustard
|Cheesesteak
|$15.95
Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, provolone, toasted sub roll
|Notorious PIG
|$15.95
marinara, mozzarella, Italian sausage bacon, salami & pepperoni
Pizza Artista - Greenville
27 S Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 160, Greenville
|Fig-N-Awesome Pizza
|$12.95
Nothing prepares you for the flavor of this unique, chef-inspired pizza that features Brie cheese, provolone cheese, figs, crispy bacon, Tasso ham, Steen's Syrup and more!
This is a must-try combo and could just be your new favorite pizza!
|Classic Cajun Pizza
|$12.95
Calling all meat lovers! Spicy red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, beef, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and smoked Cajun sausage. Deliciousness!
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$9.75
This sweet yet savory classic features a BBQ sauce base topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, purple onion, cilantro and finished with a BBQ drizzle.
Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville
23 - 25 College Street, GREENVILLE
|Red Velvet Cheesecake
|$13.00
Double Chocolate Cookie Dough Bottom. Red Velvet Cheesecake Mounted with Cream Cheese Frosting.
|Banana Bazooka
|$12.00
The description we have for the Banana Bazooka is "Big bangin' Banana Hunks. Caramel. Cinnamon. Callabaut White Chocolate Ganache. Embraced in "crepe-like" tortilla torte.".
|Blueberry Birthday
|$14.00
Buttered up Cinnamon-Sugar toast. Belgian White Chocolate. Spiked Blueberry Compote and Brie Cheesy kind of Mate. Strawberry Champagne Soup.
Fork and Plough
1629 E. North St, Greenville
|Squash Casserole
|$7.00
|Honey Glazed Carrots
|$12.00
|Shiitake Swiss Burger
|$15.00
GINZA CAFE- Greenville
1760 Woodruff rd suite 200, Greenville
|One Size(2 protein)
|$13.50
|Hibachi Chicken
|$14.95
|Gyoza
|$5.95
Coyote Coffee
3527 hwy 153, Greenville
|Hot Chai Tea
|Iced Americano
|Kid Kreamz
|$3.29
Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork
126 Augusta St #9, Greenville
|Mushroom & Cheese
|$12.50
Mushroom & Cheese:
Steak, Mushrooms & White American Cheese
|Cheesesteak
|$11.75
Cheesesteak:
Steak & White American Cheese
The Name Says it All.
|Andrew’s Way
|$13.00
Andrew’s Way:
Steak, Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Onions & White American Cheese
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Tsunami
106 E North St, Greenville
|Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi
|$16.00
|Side White Sauce
|$0.50
|Chicken Tempura Roll
|$9.00
Mac's Speed Shop
930 south main street, greenville
|Brisket Platter
|$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
|Sm Pork
|$12.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
|Lil' Pig
|$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
Tasty As Fit
3017 Augusta St, Greenville
|Peppermint Chip W / Pulsed In Strawberries & Cacao Nibs (Blended)
|$10.50
Ingredients: cacao powder, cacao nibs, mint extract, organic strawberries, beet powder, medjool date, vanilla extract, organic coconut milk, cauliflower rice, zucchini, blended with almond milk
CONTAINS: COCNUT MILK & ALMOND MILK
|Very Berry Açaí Bowl
|$13.00
cauliflower rice, açaí powder, organic blueberries, organic strawberries, organic cherries, coconut milk, vanilla extract, lemon juice
CONTAINS NUTS
|Loaded Burger Salad Wrap
|$12.10
ingredients: romaine, pickles, tomatoes, Vegan Burger (flax meal, pinto beans, gluten-free oats, cashews, sunflower seeds, smoked paprika, nutritional yeast, chili powder, sea salt, garlic powder, carrot, red onion, jalapeno) Coconut Bacon (coconut, low sodium tamari, grapeseed oil, maple syrup, coconut sugar, pepper) Ranch Dressing ( almond milk, cashews, chives, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, grapeseed oil, lemon, rice vinegar), onion
CONTAINS: CASHEWS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, COCONUT, ALMONDS & SOY
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
Oak Hill Cafe and Farm
2510 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville
|Tres Leches
|$8.00
Vanilla Cake, Cream, Seasonal Fruit
|FROZEN Quiche – Pickup WED 11/24
|$22.00
CHOOSE: Ham+Cheese, Bacon+Cheese, Vegetable+Cheese
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
1939 Woodruff Rd, Greenville
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
Parsley Greenville
600 S. Main St, Greenville
|Brown Rice Base
|$9.50
- 2