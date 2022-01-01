Greenville restaurants you'll love

Greenville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Greenville

Greenville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Must-try Greenville restaurants

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey & Dressing$13.99
Our turkey and dressing is the “real deal”. We serve only the juicy white meat. Our dressing is made from our delicious cornbread and perfectly seasoned with a hint of sage. Topped with homemade giblet gravy and a side of cranberry sauce.
Creamy Baked Chicken over Rice$13.99
Fresh boneless chicken breast baked in a creamy mushroom gravy sauce and serve over rice
Fried Center Cut Pork Chop$13.99
A fresh bone-in pork chop hand-breaded with our specially seasoned Japanese bread crumbs and deep fried to perfection. Our fried pork chops are always juicy and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside
More about Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
Home Team BBQ image

 

Home Team BBQ

815 Lauren's Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Wings$10.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Home Team Salad$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
12 Wings$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
More about Home Team BBQ
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

475 Haywood Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.5 (928 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese & Chocolate for 2
This fondue duo is perfect for a craving or quality time with your favorite person. Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Cheese & Chocolate for 6$100.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve up fondue for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese and Chocolate Fondue To-Go come complete with our selection of signature dippers including fresh fruit and veggies, artisan breads and sweet treats.
Cheese for 6$50.00
Please allow 24 hours advance notice for Fondue To-Go orders of 6 or more. Serve it up for family time, a hangout with friends or even a mini fondue party! Cheese Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including seasonal fresh fruit, veggies and artisan breads.
More about The Melting Pot
Willy Taco image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Willy Taco

217 Laurens Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (1390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Flock Style Taco$5.20
Crispy hot chicken tender, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, Alabama white sauce, hot honey, spicy pickles
Chili Willy Shrimp$4.50
Crispy shrimp, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico
Tacos 101 Beef$3.90
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
More about Willy Taco
Sully's Steamers image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sully's Steamers

6 E Washington St, Greenville

Avg 4.8 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
California Steamin'*$6.75
Veggie Cream Cheese, Bacon, Egg, & Avocado
Mr. Burns*$5.50
Sausage, Egg, & American Cheese
Nacho Maximus*$8.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Parmesan Peppercorn, Honey Mustard, & Nacho Cheese Doritos on the Sandwich!
More about Sully's Steamers
Parsley Greenville image

 

Parsley Greenville

5052 Old Buncombe Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cyprus$13.99
Lamb Kofta on a Lavash, Hummus, Mediterranean Slaw, Diced Tomatoes, Pickled Onion, Garlic Feta Dressing
Naxos$12.99
Mediterranean Citrus Chicken, White Rice and Parsley, Feta Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Harissa, Mediterranean Slaw, Spicy Garlic Hummus, Spicy Harissa Dressing
Jaffa$12.99
Harvest and Superfood Blend, Falafel, Roasted Red Peppers, Roasted Chickpeas, Israeli Salad, Pickled Red Cabbage, Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Jalapeño Cilantro Dressing
More about Parsley Greenville
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar image

 

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar

2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bourbon Glazed Grilled Pork Loin$18.00
Double Cut Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Hash and Garlic Green Beans
Voodoo Pasta Shrimp$22.00
cajun cream sauce, fettucine, andouille sausage, peppers, onions
Pleasant Burger$16.00
8 oz ground beef patty, Onion Jam, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, and LTO on a Challah bun
More about Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
Spaghetti Westurn image

 

Spaghetti Westurn

2728 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Wade Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Skeezer Salad$10.00
A classic Caesar salad. Romaine, Caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, and parmesan.
Rocky Mountain Cloisters$11.00
Arancini with basil pesto and grated cheese
The Hog Tie$19.00
Rotelle with bolognese, shaved parmesan, and herbs.
More about Spaghetti Westurn
Cocobowlz image

SMOOTHIES

Cocobowlz

126 Augusta St, Greenville

Avg 4.9 (66 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Unforgettable$12.00
FLU SHOT$3.50
Classic Craze$11.00
More about Cocobowlz
CityRange Steakhouse Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

CityRange Steakhouse Grill

615 Haywood Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pecan & Gorgonzola Salad$9.50
Field greens, candied pecans, gorgonzola, sliced grapes, pomegranate vinaigrette
Garlic Steak & Shrimp$29.00
Seared 10oz Ribeye, grilled shrimp, garlic cream, creamy mash, asparagus
Caesar Salad$7.50
Crisp romaine, house croutons, the best house made Caesar dressing
More about CityRange Steakhouse Grill
Sidewall Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Sidewall Pizza Company

3598 Pelham Road, Greenville

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Breadsticks$7.00
Pizza dough twists baked with olive oil & Italian herbs, served with warm house made crushed tomato sauce
Wedge Salad$7.75
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic
reduction, blue cheese dressing
Ranch$1.00
house made local buttermilk ranch
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Main pic

 

Menkoi Ramen House

1860 Woodruff Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tonkotsu Ramen$9.00
Yellow noodles in pork based soup with marinated pork,
Shoyu Ramen$9.00
Yellow noodles in soysauce based soup with marinated pork,
Inari$3.00
Sushi rice stuffed in marinated fried tofu
More about Menkoi Ramen House
Village Kitchen Hartness image

 

Village Kitchen Hartness

2000 Society Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
Single Braveheart Angus patties, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, served with tots or fruit
Classic Pepperoni$12.00
Red sauce base, pepperoni, mozzarella
Winter Vegetable FB (V)$13.00
Herbed goat cheese base, winter squash, beets, arugula, manchego, house hot honey
More about Village Kitchen Hartness
Sunflower Eatery image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunflower Eatery

4 Independence Point, Greenville

Avg 4.7 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Potato Bowl$4.95
Fried diced potatoes with your choice of sautéed toppings.
Southwestern Rice Bowl$7.40
Brown rice and black beans topped with diced chicken, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, and Chipotle Ranch
Adluh Mill Grits Bowl$2.50
Adluh Mills Grits with your choice of sautéed toppings.
More about Sunflower Eatery
Cocobowlz image

SMOOTHIES

Cocobowlz

700 Haywood Road, Greenville

Avg 4.9 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Craze$11.00
Beast Mode$8.00
Nutella$11.00
More about Cocobowlz
The HabiTap image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The HabiTap

1325 Miller Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Soft Pretzels$9.95
2 warm soft pretzels, Habitap cheese, crudite, creole mustard
Cheesesteak$15.95
Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, provolone, toasted sub roll
Notorious PIG$15.95
marinara, mozzarella, Italian sausage bacon, salami & pepperoni
More about The HabiTap
Pizza Artista - Greenville image

 

Pizza Artista - Greenville

27 S Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 160, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fig-N-Awesome Pizza$12.95
Nothing prepares you for the flavor of this unique, chef-inspired pizza that features Brie cheese, provolone cheese, figs, crispy bacon, Tasso ham, Steen's Syrup and more!
This is a must-try combo and could just be your new favorite pizza!
Classic Cajun Pizza$12.95
Calling all meat lovers! Spicy red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, beef, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and smoked Cajun sausage. Deliciousness!
BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.75
This sweet yet savory classic features a BBQ sauce base topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, purple onion, cilantro and finished with a BBQ drizzle.
More about Pizza Artista - Greenville
Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville image

 

Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville

23 - 25 College Street, GREENVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Red Velvet Cheesecake$13.00
Double Chocolate Cookie Dough Bottom. Red Velvet Cheesecake Mounted with Cream Cheese Frosting.
Banana Bazooka$12.00
The description we have for the Banana Bazooka is "Big bangin' Banana Hunks. Caramel. Cinnamon. Callabaut White Chocolate Ganache. Embraced in "crepe-like" tortilla torte.".
Blueberry Birthday$14.00
Buttered up Cinnamon-Sugar toast. Belgian White Chocolate. Spiked Blueberry Compote and Brie Cheesy kind of Mate. Strawberry Champagne Soup.
More about Better Than Sex Desserts - Greenville
Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Squash Casserole$7.00
Honey Glazed Carrots$12.00
Shiitake Swiss Burger$15.00
More about Fork and Plough
Ginza Cafe- Greenville image

 

GINZA CAFE- Greenville

1760 Woodruff rd suite 200, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
One Size(2 protein)$13.50
Hibachi Chicken$14.95
Gyoza$5.95
More about GINZA CAFE- Greenville
Coyote Coffee image

 

Coyote Coffee

3527 hwy 153, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chai Tea
Iced Americano
Kid Kreamz$3.29
More about Coyote Coffee
Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork image

 

Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork

126 Augusta St #9, Greenville

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom & Cheese$12.50
Mushroom & Cheese:
Steak, Mushrooms & White American Cheese
Cheesesteak$11.75
Cheesesteak:
Steak & White American Cheese
The Name Says it All.
Andrew’s Way$13.00
Andrew’s Way:
Steak, Sweet Peppers, Hot Peppers, Onions & White American Cheese
More about Mike's Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork
Tsunami image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Tsunami

106 E North St, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1424 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi$16.00
Side White Sauce$0.50
Chicken Tempura Roll$9.00
More about Tsunami
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

930 south main street, greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Platter$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
Sm Pork$12.00
Slow cooked in our smoker all night. lightly tossed with our Carolina BBQ sauce.
Lil' Pig$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Tasty As Fit image

 

Tasty As Fit

3017 Augusta St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Peppermint Chip W / Pulsed In Strawberries & Cacao Nibs (Blended)$10.50
Ingredients: cacao powder, cacao nibs, mint extract, organic strawberries, beet powder, medjool date, vanilla extract, organic coconut milk, cauliflower rice, zucchini, blended with almond milk
CONTAINS: COCNUT MILK & ALMOND MILK
Very Berry Açaí Bowl$13.00
cauliflower rice, açaí powder, organic blueberries, organic strawberries, organic cherries, coconut milk, vanilla extract, lemon juice
CONTAINS NUTS
Loaded Burger Salad Wrap$12.10
ingredients: romaine, pickles, tomatoes, Vegan Burger (flax meal, pinto beans, gluten-free oats, cashews, sunflower seeds, smoked paprika, nutritional yeast, chili powder, sea salt, garlic powder, carrot, red onion, jalapeno) Coconut Bacon (coconut, low sodium tamari, grapeseed oil, maple syrup, coconut sugar, pepper) Ranch Dressing ( almond milk, cashews, chives, dill, garlic powder, onion powder, grapeseed oil, lemon, rice vinegar), onion
CONTAINS: CASHEWS, SUNFLOWER SEEDS, COCONUT, ALMONDS & SOY
More about Tasty As Fit
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

225 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (2232 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
Oak Hill Cafe and Farm image

 

Oak Hill Cafe and Farm

2510 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tres Leches$8.00
Vanilla Cake, Cream, Seasonal Fruit
FROZEN Quiche – Pickup WED 11/24$22.00
CHOOSE: Ham+Cheese, Bacon+Cheese, Vegetable+Cheese
More about Oak Hill Cafe and Farm
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

1939 Woodruff Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (2232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
Parsley Greenville image

 

Parsley Greenville

600 S. Main St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brown Rice Base$9.50
More about Parsley Greenville
Think Tank Brew Lab image

 

Think Tank Brew Lab

101 Airport Rd, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Event Fee$250.00
More about Think Tank Brew Lab

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenville

Cheesecake

Cheese Pizza

Chili

Bisque

Greek Salad

Nachos

Gyoza

Salmon

