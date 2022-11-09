Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

CityRange Steakhouse Grill Greenville

1,714 Reviews

$$

615 Haywood Rd

Greenville, SC 29607

Thanksgiving Preorder- each item feeds 4 people

This is a preorder for our Thanksgiving Family Takeaway. Each item is prepared to serve a family of 4. When ordering, please select a pick up date and time with ONE of your items.

Ham Mash and Fixings

$100.00

2 pounds of Ham, mashed potatoes, glaze, stuffing, dinner rolls, creamed corn, and cranberry orange relish

Ham Sweet Mash and Fixings

$100.00

2 pounds of Ham, mashed sweet potatoes, glaze, stuffing, dinner rolls, creamed corn, and cranberry orange relish

Turkey Mash and Fixings

$100.00

2 pounds of Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, creamed corn, and cranberry orange relish

Turkey Sweet Mash and Fixings

$100.00

2 pounds of Turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, creamed corn, and cranberry orange relish

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$16.00

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Quart Sweet Mash

$12.00

Quart Corn

$12.00

Pint Orange Cranberry Relish

$6.00

Quart Stuffing

$12.00

Turkey and Gravy

$60.00

2 pounds of turkey and side of gravy

Ham and Glaze

$60.00

2 pounds of Ham and a side of glaze

Beginnings

Crab Bisque

$6.00

Blue crab, sherry cayenne butter, spring onions

Chili

$6.00

House made Chili with Prime Rib

Bowl Crab Bisque

$9.00

Blue crab, sherry cayenne butter, spring onions

Bowl Chili

$9.00

House made Chili with Prime Rib

Ranch House

$7.50

Field greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, ranch dressing

Pecan & Gorgonzola Salad

$9.50

Field greens, candied pecans, gorgonzola, sliced grapes, pomegranate vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Crisp romaine, house croutons, the best house made Caesar dressing

Wedge

$8.00

Iceberg slice, smoked blue cheese, heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onion, chopped egg

Shareables

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Poached shrimp, horseradish panna cotta, sweet tomato glaze, greens, lemon, crouton

Beef & Brie Flatbread

$16.00

Filet tips, forest mushrooms, provolone, scallions, herb cheese, grilled naan flatbread

Burrata

$11.00Out of stock

Local Burrata cheese, tomato jam, rosemary salt, grilled bread

Petite Crab Cakes

$14.00

Bite-size lump crab cakes, Meyer lemon aioli and dressed greens

Prime Rib Chili Nachos

$12.00

Corn tortilla chips, chili, hot mixed pickles, cheese, avocado sour cream, green onions

Calamari Limon

$9.50

Crispy calamari, cherry peppers, lemon, pesto aioli

Pimento Cheese & Pickle Plate

$10.00

House pimento cheese, candied bacon, flatbread, Chefs assorted in-house pickles

Bartenders

$11.00

Crispy chicken tenders, 1/2 tossed in Buffalo, 1/2 tossed in Sweet Thai Chili

Buffalo Shrimp App

$9.00

Bite-sized popcorn shrimp tossed in cayenne pepper sauce, served with slivered celery and blue cheese dressing

Potato Skins

$9.00

Potato skins topped with melted cheese, crumbled bacon, sour cream, chives

SD Pita Chip

$2.00

Buffalo Dip

$5.00

Roasted red pepper, cheddar and cream cheese, riced cauliflower, Buffalo sauce, tortilla chips

Garlic Chips

$5.00

Charcuterie Flatbread

$12.00

Spinach Feta Bacon Dip

$13.00

Peel & Eat Shirmp

$11.00

Handhelds

Shrimp PoBoy

$13.00

Crispy fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, mayo, house garlic pickles, creole butter, plank fries

Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger

$16.00

Pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, plank fries

Cheesesteak

$19.00

Shaved certified Angus Beef, horseradish sauce, peppers and onions, melted swiss, butter griddled roll, plank fries

Cowboy Caviar Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chopped chicken breast, cowboy caviar, shredded lettuce, cheddar-jack cheese, spinach tortilla, avocado lime dressing, CityChips

Composed

Braised Short Rib

$23.00

Fork tender boneless short rib, natural jus, pimento mash, grilled asparagus

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Shrimp, cheddar grits, peppers & onions, bacon, scallions, garlic cream

Salmon Mojito

$22.00

Grilled salmon with mojito sauce, riced cauliflower, broccoli

Bourbon Chicken

$16.00

Crispy pecan-coated chicken, bourbon cream sauce, creamy mash, blistered brussels

Crab Cake

$21.00

One blue crab cake, Meyer lemon Aioli, riced cauliflower, asparagus

Smothered Beef

$23.00

Beef tenderloin, hunter sauce, tumbleweed onions, creamy mash

Mojito Salmon & Grilled Shrimp

$31.00

Grilled Salmon and shrimp with mojito sauce, riced cauliflower, broccoli

Dinner Bourbon Chicken

$23.00

Two crispy pecan-coated pounded chicken breasts, bourbon cream sauce, creamy mash, blistered brussels

Black & Blue 3

$35.00

Lightly blackened fillet medallions, lump crab cakes, béarnaise sauce, toast points, creamy mash, asparagus

Crab Cakes

$35.00

Two blue crab cake, Meyer lemon Aioli, riced cauliflower, asparagus

Garlic Steak & Shrimp

$32.00

Seared 10oz Ribeye, grilled shrimp, garlic cream, creamy mash, asparagus

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Trout

$15.00

Trout 2

$26.00

Steaks

Filet 6oz

$35.00

Choice center cut filet, red wine & mushroom demi, choice of two sides

Filet 9oz

$45.00

Choice center cut filet, red wine & mushroom demi, choice of two sides

Ribeye 12oz

$38.00

Certified Angus Beef, bone marrow butter, served with two sides

NY Strip 12oz

$36.00

Certified Angus Beef center cut strip, house steak sauce, served with two sides

Prime Rib 8oz

$32.00

Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef Ribeye loin, creamy horseradish, au jus, served with two sides

Prime Rib 12oz

$42.00

Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef Ribeye loin, creamy horseradish, au jus, served with two sides

Prime Rib 16oz

$49.00

Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef Ribeye loin, creamy horseradish, au jus, served with two sides

Add Ons

Shrimp Skewer

$9.00

Crab Cake

$11.00

Mushrooms

$4.00

Smoked Blue Cheese

$3.00

Bone Marrow Butter

$2.00

Blackened Shrimp

$9.00

Caramelized Onions

$3.00

Bernaise

$1.00

Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Extra Dressing

$0.25

Sides

3 Cheese Mac

$15.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Brussels

$5.00

Caramelized Onions

$3.00

CityChips

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Loaded Mash

$5.00

Mash

$5.00

Mushroom

$5.00

Pimento Mash

$5.00

Pita Chips

$5.00

Riced Cauliflower

$5.00

Spinach Cream

$5.00

Spinach Saute

$5.00

Tumble Onions

$5.00

Sweet Potato Crunch

$5.00Out of stock

Dessert

Shortcake

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Torte

$5.00

Praline Cheesecake

$8.00

Pot De Creme

$7.00

Chocolate Volcano w/IC

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Caramel Ice Cream

$3.50

Coconut Choc IC

$2.50

Kids

Kid Tenders

$9.00

Crispy tenders served with plank fries

Kid Salmon

$13.00

Grilled salmon served with mashed potatoes

Kid Prime Rib

$15.00

Slow roasted prime rib served with mashed potatoes

Kid Grill Cheese

$7.00

Grilled cheese sandwich served with plank fries

Kid Shrimp

$10.00

Bite sized popcorn shrimp served with plank fries

Kid Sliders

$13.00Out of stock

Kid Ham and Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Family Take Away

Fam Bourbon Chicken

$39.00

Fam Chicken Tenders

$35.00

Fam Shrimp and Grits

$39.00

Fam Short Rib

$59.00

Fam Smothered Beef

$59.00

Fam Baked Ziti

$40.00Out of stock

1 Loaf Bread

$1.00

Fam House Salad

$10.00

Fam Caesar Salad

$10.00

Butcher Shop

Choice Filet 6oz

$13.00

Choice Filet 9oz

$15.00

12 oz. CAB New York Strip

$13.00

Choice Whole Denuded Beef Tenderloin

$26.00

CAB Strip Loin

$16.00

12oz. CAB Ribeye

$15.00

CAB Ribeye Roast

$18.00

7 oz. CAB Hamburger Patty

$3.00

Burger & Buns

$15.00

Hot Dogs & Buns

$12.00

Fresh Boneless Skinless Breast

$2.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

21-25 P&D Tail on Shrimp

$16.00

CityRange Table Bread Pack of Six with Garlic Butter

$4.50

check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

615 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

