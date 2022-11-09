- Home
CityRange Steakhouse Grill Greenville
1,714 Reviews
$$
615 Haywood Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Popular Items
Thanksgiving Preorder- each item feeds 4 people
Ham Mash and Fixings
2 pounds of Ham, mashed potatoes, glaze, stuffing, dinner rolls, creamed corn, and cranberry orange relish
Ham Sweet Mash and Fixings
2 pounds of Ham, mashed sweet potatoes, glaze, stuffing, dinner rolls, creamed corn, and cranberry orange relish
Turkey Mash and Fixings
2 pounds of Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, creamed corn, and cranberry orange relish
Turkey Sweet Mash and Fixings
2 pounds of Turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, gravy, stuffing, dinner rolls, creamed corn, and cranberry orange relish
Chocolate Torte
Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake
Quart Mashed Potatoes
Quart Sweet Mash
Quart Corn
Pint Orange Cranberry Relish
Quart Stuffing
Turkey and Gravy
2 pounds of turkey and side of gravy
Ham and Glaze
2 pounds of Ham and a side of glaze
Beginnings
Crab Bisque
Blue crab, sherry cayenne butter, spring onions
Chili
House made Chili with Prime Rib
Bowl Crab Bisque
Blue crab, sherry cayenne butter, spring onions
Bowl Chili
House made Chili with Prime Rib
Ranch House
Field greens, heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, croutons, ranch dressing
Pecan & Gorgonzola Salad
Field greens, candied pecans, gorgonzola, sliced grapes, pomegranate vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, house croutons, the best house made Caesar dressing
Wedge
Iceberg slice, smoked blue cheese, heirloom tomatoes, pickled red onion, chopped egg
Shareables
Shrimp Cocktail
Poached shrimp, horseradish panna cotta, sweet tomato glaze, greens, lemon, crouton
Beef & Brie Flatbread
Filet tips, forest mushrooms, provolone, scallions, herb cheese, grilled naan flatbread
Burrata
Local Burrata cheese, tomato jam, rosemary salt, grilled bread
Petite Crab Cakes
Bite-size lump crab cakes, Meyer lemon aioli and dressed greens
Prime Rib Chili Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, chili, hot mixed pickles, cheese, avocado sour cream, green onions
Calamari Limon
Crispy calamari, cherry peppers, lemon, pesto aioli
Pimento Cheese & Pickle Plate
House pimento cheese, candied bacon, flatbread, Chefs assorted in-house pickles
Bartenders
Crispy chicken tenders, 1/2 tossed in Buffalo, 1/2 tossed in Sweet Thai Chili
Buffalo Shrimp App
Bite-sized popcorn shrimp tossed in cayenne pepper sauce, served with slivered celery and blue cheese dressing
Potato Skins
Potato skins topped with melted cheese, crumbled bacon, sour cream, chives
SD Pita Chip
Buffalo Dip
Roasted red pepper, cheddar and cream cheese, riced cauliflower, Buffalo sauce, tortilla chips
Garlic Chips
Charcuterie Flatbread
Spinach Feta Bacon Dip
Peel & Eat Shirmp
Handhelds
Shrimp PoBoy
Crispy fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, mayo, house garlic pickles, creole butter, plank fries
Pimento Cheese Bacon Burger
Pimento cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, plank fries
Cheesesteak
Shaved certified Angus Beef, horseradish sauce, peppers and onions, melted swiss, butter griddled roll, plank fries
Cowboy Caviar Chicken Wrap
Chopped chicken breast, cowboy caviar, shredded lettuce, cheddar-jack cheese, spinach tortilla, avocado lime dressing, CityChips
Composed
Braised Short Rib
Fork tender boneless short rib, natural jus, pimento mash, grilled asparagus
Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp, cheddar grits, peppers & onions, bacon, scallions, garlic cream
Salmon Mojito
Grilled salmon with mojito sauce, riced cauliflower, broccoli
Bourbon Chicken
Crispy pecan-coated chicken, bourbon cream sauce, creamy mash, blistered brussels
Crab Cake
One blue crab cake, Meyer lemon Aioli, riced cauliflower, asparagus
Smothered Beef
Beef tenderloin, hunter sauce, tumbleweed onions, creamy mash
Mojito Salmon & Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Salmon and shrimp with mojito sauce, riced cauliflower, broccoli
Dinner Bourbon Chicken
Two crispy pecan-coated pounded chicken breasts, bourbon cream sauce, creamy mash, blistered brussels
Black & Blue 3
Lightly blackened fillet medallions, lump crab cakes, béarnaise sauce, toast points, creamy mash, asparagus
Crab Cakes
Two blue crab cake, Meyer lemon Aioli, riced cauliflower, asparagus
Garlic Steak & Shrimp
Seared 10oz Ribeye, grilled shrimp, garlic cream, creamy mash, asparagus
Fish & Chips
Trout
Trout 2
Steaks
Filet 6oz
Choice center cut filet, red wine & mushroom demi, choice of two sides
Filet 9oz
Choice center cut filet, red wine & mushroom demi, choice of two sides
Ribeye 12oz
Certified Angus Beef, bone marrow butter, served with two sides
NY Strip 12oz
Certified Angus Beef center cut strip, house steak sauce, served with two sides
Prime Rib 8oz
Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef Ribeye loin, creamy horseradish, au jus, served with two sides
Prime Rib 12oz
Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef Ribeye loin, creamy horseradish, au jus, served with two sides
Prime Rib 16oz
Slow roasted Certified Angus Beef Ribeye loin, creamy horseradish, au jus, served with two sides
Add Ons
Sides
3 Cheese Mac
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Brussels
Caramelized Onions
CityChips
Cole Slaw
Fries
Grits
Loaded Mash
Mash
Mushroom
Pimento Mash
Pita Chips
Riced Cauliflower
Spinach Cream
Spinach Saute
Tumble Onions
Sweet Potato Crunch
Dessert
Kids
Kid Tenders
Crispy tenders served with plank fries
Kid Salmon
Grilled salmon served with mashed potatoes
Kid Prime Rib
Slow roasted prime rib served with mashed potatoes
Kid Grill Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with plank fries
Kid Shrimp
Bite sized popcorn shrimp served with plank fries
Kid Sliders
Kid Ham and Cheese
Family Take Away
Butcher Shop
Choice Filet 6oz
Choice Filet 9oz
12 oz. CAB New York Strip
Choice Whole Denuded Beef Tenderloin
CAB Strip Loin
12oz. CAB Ribeye
CAB Ribeye Roast
7 oz. CAB Hamburger Patty
Burger & Buns
Hot Dogs & Buns
Fresh Boneless Skinless Breast
Chicken Tenders
21-25 P&D Tail on Shrimp
CityRange Table Bread Pack of Six with Garlic Butter
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
615 Haywood Rd, Greenville, SC 29607