Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Steakhouses

Tsunami - Greenville

1,424 Reviews

$$

106 E North St

Greenville, SC 29601

Order Again

Popular Items

Greenville
Crispy Crab Wontons
Red Tuna Nigiri

Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.50

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$6.50

BBQ Eel Nigiri

$6.00

Japanese Scallop Nigiri

$6.00

Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$6.50

Baby Octopus Nigiri

$4.00

Smoke Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Caviar Nigiri

$6.00

Red Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus Nigiri

$4.50

Flying Fish Caviar Nigiri

$4.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

White Meat Fish Nigiri

$4.50

Surf Clam Nigiri

$4.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Squid Nigiri

$4.00

Mackerel Nigiri

$4.50

Avocado Nigiri

$4.00

Egg Omelet Nigiri

$3.50

Crab Stick Nigiri

$4.00

White Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Traditional Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Crab Stick Roll

$4.00

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Tuna Roll

$5.00

Yellowtail & Scallion Roll

$5.50

Daikon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Shrimp Maki

$5.00

Bbq Eel Roll

$6.00

Special Roll - Cooked

City Roll

$10.50

Chicken Tempura Roll

$9.50

Bangkok

$9.00

Tempura Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Southern

$9.00

Temp Key West

$10.00

Green Caterpillar

$11.00

Best Sushi Roll Ever

$12.50

Seabuddy Roll

$13.00

Mexican Emerald

$7.50

Shrimp Torpido

$11.00

Salmon Skin

$6.50

Dragon

$11.00

Stop Drop Roll

$14.00

Oyster

$9.00

California

$5.00

Spicy Calamari

$8.00

Paladin Roll

$9.50

Volcano Roll

$13.00

Futo Roll

$13.00Out of stock

Crunch

$9.50

Sassafras

$11.00

Pagoda

$13.50

Salad Roll

$9.50

Salmon Samurai

$11.50

Temp Sweet Potato Roll

$6.50

Reedy River Roll

$10.00

Tiger Roll

$12.50

Southern Roll

$9.00

Special Roll - Uncooked

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.50

Hot Miami

$6.50

Tongue Twistor

$12.00

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$10.00

Surf & Turf

$13.00

Jamaican Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Dynamite

$9.50

Key West

$9.50

Hot California

$8.50

G.M.C

$10.00

Greenville

$9.00

California Deluxe

$6.00

Santa Monica Roll

$7.00

Philadelphia

$9.00

Alaskan

$10.00

California GT

$9.50

Beverly Hills Roll

$9.50

Hawaiian

$9.00

Rainbow Roll

$12.50

Typhoon

$12.50

Spider

$10.00

South Beach

$9.00

Seafood Deluxe

$12.50

EastNorth

$12.00

Good Fin Roll

$10.00

Rock Star Roll

$13.50

Tobiko Lovers

$12.00

Lava Roll

$9.50

$50 Roll

$14.00

Poseidon Roll

$12.00

Gemini

$11.00

Lotus Roll

$11.00

Centipede Roll

$13.00

A I Roll

$11.00

High Tide

$12.00

Heart Breaker

$12.00

Tsunami Roll

$9.50

Red Dragon

$12.00

Pointsettia Roll

$12.50

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Garden Roll

$7.00

Florida Roll

$7.00

Rudolph

$12.50

A.I. Roll

$9.50

Game Cock Roll

$14.00

Hibiscus Roll

$12.50

Bangkok

$9.00

Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$6.50

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$6.50

BBQ Eel Sashimi

$6.00

Japanese Scallop Sashimi

$6.00

Spicy Scallop Sashimi

$6.50

Baby Octopus Sashimi

$4.00

Smoke Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Salmon Caviar Sashimi

$6.00

Red Tuna Sashimi

$6.00

Octopus Sashimi

$4.50

Flying Fish Caviar Sashimi

$4.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$6.00

White Meat Fish Sashimi

$4.50

Surf Clam Sashimi

$4.00

Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Squid Sashimi

$4.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$4.50

Avocado Sashimi

$4.00

Egg Omelet Sashimi

$3.50

Crab Stick Sashimi

$4.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$6.00

Sushi Bar

$8.00

Munchie

$12.50

Online Sal

House Salad

$4.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Kani Salad

$8.00

Party Salad

$8.00

Teriyaki Tofu Salad

$7.00

Spicy Crab Salad

$8.00

Squid Salad

$7.00

Seaweed & Squid Salad

$9.50

Online Hibachi

Filet Mignon Hibachi

$24.50

Fried Shrimp Hibachi

$19.00

Ribeye Steak & Chicken Hibachi

$22.50

Ribeye Steak & Shrimp Hibachi

$23.50

Ribeye Steak Hibachi

$24.50

Salmon Hibachi

$19.00

Scallop Hibachi

$23.00

Shrimp Hibachi

$18.50

Teriyaki Chicken & Shrimp Hibachi

$21.00

Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi

$16.00

Vegetable Hibachi

$13.00

Online Rice & Noodle

Chicken & Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Shrimp & Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

Ribeye & Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.50

Pineapple Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.50

Pineapple Veggie Fried Rice

$12.00

Udon Noodle Soup

Yaki Udon Noodle

Vegetable Curry

$9.00

Chicken Curry

$10.00

Beef Curry

$11.00

Shrimp Curry

$11.00

Online Sushi Entree

Sushi Special

Sashimi Special

Donburi

Sauce

Side White Sauce

$0.50

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Side Red Dragon Sauce

$0.50

Side Sassafras Sauce

$1.00

Side White Sauce

$0.50

Side Torpedo Sauce

$1.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Creamy Spicy Tuna Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Sriracha Sauce

$0.50

Sushi Appetizers

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.00

White Tuna Tataki

$10.00

Red Tuna Tataki

$11.00

Spicy Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Salmon Tataki

$14.00

Ponza Tuna Tataki

$10.00

Tuna Trio

$19.50

Salmon Trio

$19.50

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$13.50

Shiromi & Maguro Special

$15.50

Creamy Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Tuna Tartar

$12.00

Sesame Tuna

$11.00

Warm Appetizers

Edamame

$5.50

Crispy Crab Wontons

$8.00

Gyoza

$8.00

Fried Spring Rolls

$8.00

Shrimp & Asparagus

$9.50

Kalbi Ribs

$10.50Out of stock

Beef Tataki Roll

$10.00

Beef Tataki

$9.50

Baked Mussels

$8.50

Crab Shumai

$6.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$8.50

Beef Teriyaki

$9.00

Sake Teriyaki

$9.00

Fried Squid Legs

$8.00

Fried Oysters

$7.00

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Chicken Tempura

$9.00

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$10.00

Miso Soup

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

106 E North St, Greenville, SC 29601

Directions

Gallery
Tsunami image
Tsunami image

Map
