Boiling Springs restaurants you'll love

Willy Taco - Boiling Springs
1925 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs
Popular items
Chili Willy Shrimp
$4.50
Crispy shrimp, sweet chili sauce, shaved cabbage, microgreens, toasted sesame seeds, Willy's house crema, pico
Tacos 101 Beef
$3.90
Seasoned ground beef, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, Willy's house crema, pico
Southern Tide
$4.90
Crispy shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, pimento cheese, shaved lettuce, chipotle ranch, pico
Manny's Greek Italian Restaurant
2520 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, Boiling Springs
Popular items
Large Greek Pizza