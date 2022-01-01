Milwaukee restaurants you'll love
Brown Bottle
221 W. Galena Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
|Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
|Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
The Busy Beestro
2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Roasted Carrot & Arugula Salad
|$15.00
Roasted carrots with arugula, pickled onions with a gremolata dressing.
|Citrus Roast Chicken
Citrus Roast Chicken (half or whole chicken) Served with mashed potatoes or cauliflower mash. Please specify which starch you prefer.
|Mediterranean Baked Shrimp
Wild caught shrimp baked with tomatoes and capers in a mediterranean style. Served with parmesan polenta.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
JB's on 41
4040 S 27th St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Veggie 10"
|$14.00
garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, spinach, and mushrooms
|Jalapeno Burger
|$10.00
angus beef patty, sautéed jalapeños and onions, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, Monterey jack cheese
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
large helping of shredded bbq pulled pork topped with homemade mac and cheese, on a fresh hoagie roll
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
Transfer Pizzeria Café
101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|SM Cheese
|$9.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
|Garlic Bread
|$6.00
Warm Italian bread with. garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
|LG Cheese
|$14.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Cactus Club
2496 S Wentworth Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Batched Leo Confetti
Four Roses, Ginger Brandy, Mango, Ginger Beer, Tajín
|Brandy Norwood (750ml)
|$26.00
Korbel, dry vermouth, triple sec, cinnamon simple syrup, bitters
|Lagunitas Hop Water (4pk)
|$10.00
Crisp, zingy, and hoppily refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Rare Steakhouse
833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Herb Chicken Club
|$16.00
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar, Rosemary Garlic Aioli
|Classic Caesar
|$12.00
Anchovy Emulsion, Pretzel Croutons, SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
|Classic Caesar
|$12.00
Anchovy Emulsion, Pretzel Croutons, SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
SOUPS • TAPAS
The Diplomat
815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Peach Salad
|$14.00
arugula, fried chickpeas, demi sec thai chili, tahini dressing
|The Diplomac
|$14.00
prime beef burger, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, '1000' island dressing, pickles, red onion
|Warm Chocolate Brownie
|$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
Aloha Poke Co.
220 East Buffalo St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Little
|$7.95
|Big
|$10.40
|Kahuna
|$14.15
The Explorium Brewpub
143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Brew Burger
|$12.00
1/2 lb black angus beef burger topped with your choice of cheese served on a pretzel bun.
|Truffle Fries
|$10.00
Crispy fries tossed with coarse sea salt, white truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese; served with lemon-caper aïoli
|BYO Pizza
|$12.00
House Made pizza crust with your choice of toppings
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Milwaukee Steakhouse
6024 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Filet - 10 oz (To Go)
|$60.00
|20 oz Boneless Ribeye
|$58.00
|Boneless Prime Ribeye - 12 oz (To Go)
|$38.00
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Steak Tosta
|$14.30
red piquillo pepper, grilled tenderloin, ciabatta, relish aioli (df)
|Street Corn Fritters
|$12.90
sweet corn, cholula custard, lime crema, parmesan (vg) (2 pieces)
|Patatas Bravas
|$11.50
crispy potato, brava sauce, lemon aioli, green onion, chive
Harry's Bar & Grill
3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
fried chicke strips, buffalo sauce, tomato, buttermilk ranch, leaf lettuce, cheddar, tomato, basil tortilla
|Blackened Chicken Club
|$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
|Portland Slider Burger
|$13.00
cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg
BAGELS
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 East National Ave., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|The Veg Head
|$10.00
Avocado, Raw Crunchy Veggies, Lemon Vinaigrette, Veggie Cream Cheese Schmear
|Bubbe's Matzoh Ball Soup
|$8.00
Roast Chicken, Veggies, Schmaltz, Herbs
|The Classic
|$13.00
House Cured Lox, Tomato, Onion, Caper, Dill, Labneh & Herb Cream Cheese (cream cheese includes scallion that cannot be removed)
Tavolino
2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Burrata
|$15.00
Fried Sweet Potato + Toasted Walnut + Frisée + Date Purée + Olive Oil + Crostini
|16" Dean's Supreme
|$27.00
Sausage + Pepperoni + Mushroom + Onion + Black Olive + Green Pepper
|16" Palermo
|$24.00
Sausage + Pepperoni + Mushroom + Onion
Cranky Al's
6901 West North Ave, wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Apple Fritter
|$2.25
Cinnamon raised dough with sliced apples covered in glaze
|Vanilla Sprinkle
|$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
|Small Chocolate Milk
|$1.75
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Beans & Barley
1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
Salsa-chicken, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream & guacamole
|Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
|Walnut Burger
|$9.00
Seasoned walnut-cheese patty, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a pretzel bun. (walnut patty contains gluten)
The National Cafe & Takeaway
839 W National Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Vegan Brekkie Sammy
|$11.00
Vegan sausage, hashbrown patty, melted vegan cheese, guacamole, chipotle sauce on a toasted pretze bun. Served with fruit cup.
|Hot Mess
|$11.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or vegetarian. // Rosemary potatoes, sautéed peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, two sunny-side eggs, & hollandaise.
|Breakfast Slider
|$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or spinach. // Bagel or croissant sandwich topped with scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes
Cafe at the Plaza
1007 n cass st, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Full Challah French Toast
|$9.50
Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$12.00
Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.
|Plaza Benedict
|$12.50
Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$6.00
Breaded & fried chicken, BBQ & ranch dipping sauce, fries or salad.
|Hush Puppies
|$12.00
crab . scallion . herbed cream sauce . pickled onion
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
|$11.00
Buttermilk chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream frosting.
Mo's Irish Pub
10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa
|Popular items
|Jalapeno Grilled Cheese
|$12.50
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack and Mozzarella cheeses with jalapeno bacon, tomato, avocado grilled between slices of our in-house baked Jalapeño Cheddar bread. Served with a cup of our piping hot oven roasted tomato soup.
|Tomato Soup - Bowl
|$5.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.
|Mo's Reuben
|$12.50
Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Pete's Pub on Brady
1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
|Hen Solo
|$11.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken thigh, pickle chips, honey, brioche bun.
Sub Jon's hot honey for $1
|Cauliflower Wings
|$12.00
Breaded cauliflower, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
249 N. Water St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Cajun Taco
|$4.50
seared shrimp, red cabbage, radish, spicy remoulade, flour tortilla
|Fried Brussles Sprouts
|$8.50
lime, cotija cheese, pecans, dried mango, chipotle aioli
|Bao-Mi
|$4.75
marinated pork tenderloin, pickled veggies, cilantro, spicy mayo, steamed bao bun
Red Lion Pub
1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$10.49
About as Wisconsin as it gets. We beer batter and deep-fry these delicious Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds and serve them up hot with a side of Ranch.
|Cauliflower Wings
|$8.00
All of the flavor of our delicious wings breaded and fried and delivered in a veg friendly format.
|Boneless Wings
|$11.99
10oz of succulent breaded chicken filetss tossed in one of our house-made wing sauces and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Hot | BBQ | Honey Habanero | Lion’s Dry Rub | O Sauce | Sweet Chili
Balistreri Brother Pizza
3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield
|Popular items
|Supreme Pizza
|$20.00
Cheese | Pepperoni | Sausage | Mushroom | Onion | Black Olives | Green Pepper
|Chicken Wing 10 Piece
|$14.00
|Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
Dr. Dawg
6969 N Port Washington Rd #100, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|6' Chicago Dog
|$4.49
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
|Big Chicago
|$7.99
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
|Plain Dog
|$3.49
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale
|Popular items
|Gulasch Over Spatzle
|$14.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
|KING Pretzel
|$12.00
JUMBO Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
|Baked Bav. Onion Soup
|$7.00
As seen on the Travel Channel
Pretzel Croutons, Emmentaller Swiss, Mozzerella
FreshFin
1806 E. North Ave, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Rainbow Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Classic, Sriracha Aioli Drizzle, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Kailani
Chicken, Shrimp, Avocado, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Pinapple, Jalapeno, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha Aioli, Cilantro Lime, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Carson's Ribs
301 W Juneau, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Salmon Caesar Salad
|$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, and homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
|BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab
|$33.00
Full Rack of Carson’s legendary Barbecued
BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Crisp fresh Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
FreshFin
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Truffle Crab Salad
Crab Salad, Truffle Oil, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Rice Crackers
|Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Tall Guy Super Bowl Specials
6735 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis
|Popular items
|Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Available in quarter pan size (feeds 4) or half pan size (feeds 8 to 10)
|Smoked Beef Brisket
Pomegranate Relish
|Mini BBQ Pork Meatballs
|$18.00
Our signature appetizer. Ground pork meatballs topped with our Tall Guy Bourbon BBQ Sauce. Priced per dozen. Minimum order of 2 dozen per order.