Milwaukee restaurants you'll love

Milwaukee restaurants
Toast
  Milwaukee

Must-try Milwaukee restaurants

Brown Bottle image

 

Brown Bottle

221 W. Galena Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita
Italia red sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, EVOO
Hawaiian
Classic sauce, cured ham, caramelized pineapple, cream cheese
Milwaukee
Classic sauce, Italian sausage, mushroom, yellow onion
More about Brown Bottle
The Busy Beestro image

 

The Busy Beestro

2378 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Carrot & Arugula Salad$15.00
Roasted carrots with arugula, pickled onions with a gremolata dressing.
Citrus Roast Chicken
Citrus Roast Chicken (half or whole chicken) Served with mashed potatoes or cauliflower mash. Please specify which starch you prefer.
Mediterranean Baked Shrimp
Wild caught shrimp baked with tomatoes and capers in a mediterranean style. Served with parmesan polenta.
More about The Busy Beestro
JB's on 41 image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

JB's on 41

4040 S 27th St, Milwaukee

Avg 3.5 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie 10"$14.00
garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, spinach, and mushrooms
Jalapeno Burger$10.00
angus beef patty, sautéed jalapeños and onions, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato, Monterey jack cheese
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$12.00
large helping of shredded bbq pulled pork topped with homemade mac and cheese, on a fresh hoagie roll
More about JB's on 41
Transfer Pizzeria Café image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Transfer Pizzeria Café

101 W Mitchell St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.2 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM Cheese$9.00
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
Garlic Bread$6.00
Warm Italian bread with. garlic butter, oregano, basil, topped with parsley and parmesan cheese. Served with marinara
LG Cheese$14.50
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella
More about Transfer Pizzeria Café
Cactus Club image

 

Cactus Club

2496 S Wentworth Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Batched Leo Confetti
Four Roses, Ginger Brandy, Mango, Ginger Beer, Tajín
Brandy Norwood (750ml)$26.00
Korbel, dry vermouth, triple sec, cinnamon simple syrup, bitters
Lagunitas Hop Water (4pk)$10.00
Crisp, zingy, and hoppily refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.
More about Cactus Club
Rare Steakhouse image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Rare Steakhouse

833 E Michigan St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (637 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Herb Chicken Club$16.00
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar, Rosemary Garlic Aioli
Classic Caesar$12.00
Anchovy Emulsion, Pretzel Croutons, SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
Classic Caesar$12.00
Anchovy Emulsion, Pretzel Croutons, SarVecchio Parmesan Cheese
More about Rare Steakhouse
The Diplomat image

SOUPS • TAPAS

The Diplomat

815 E. Brady St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Peach Salad$14.00
arugula, fried chickpeas, demi sec thai chili, tahini dressing
The Diplomac$14.00
prime beef burger, tomato, lettuce, american cheese, '1000' island dressing, pickles, red onion
Warm Chocolate Brownie$7.00
trail mix, coconut jam, chocolate mousse
More about The Diplomat
Aloha Poke Co. image

 

Aloha Poke Co.

220 East Buffalo St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Little$7.95
Big$10.40
Kahuna$14.15
More about Aloha Poke Co.
The Explorium Brewpub image

 

The Explorium Brewpub

143 W Saint Paul Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brew Burger$12.00
1/2 lb black angus beef burger topped with your choice of cheese served on a pretzel bun.
Truffle Fries$10.00
Crispy fries tossed with coarse sea salt, white truffle oil, and Parmesan cheese; served with lemon-caper aïoli
BYO Pizza$12.00
House Made pizza crust with your choice of toppings
More about The Explorium Brewpub
Milwaukee Steakhouse image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Milwaukee Steakhouse

6024 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (830 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Filet - 10 oz (To Go)$60.00
20 oz Boneless Ribeye$58.00
Boneless Prime Ribeye - 12 oz (To Go)$38.00
More about Milwaukee Steakhouse
MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid image

 

MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid

600 S 6th Steet, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Tosta$14.30
red piquillo pepper, grilled tenderloin, ciabatta, relish aioli  (df)
Street Corn Fritters$12.90
sweet corn, cholula custard, lime crema, parmesan (vg) (2 pieces)
Patatas Bravas$11.50
crispy potato, brava sauce, lemon aioli, green onion, chive
More about MOVIDA at Hotel Madrid
Harry's Bar & Grill image

 

Harry's Bar & Grill

3549 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
fried chicke strips, buffalo sauce, tomato, buttermilk ranch, leaf lettuce, cheddar, tomato, basil tortilla
Blackened Chicken Club$13.00
leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, applewood bacon, pepperjack, roasted red pepper aoili, toasted ciabatta
Portland Slider Burger$13.00
cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, fried egg
More about Harry's Bar & Grill
Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette image

BAGELS

Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 East National Ave., Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Veg Head$10.00
Avocado, Raw Crunchy Veggies, Lemon Vinaigrette, Veggie Cream Cheese Schmear
Bubbe's Matzoh Ball Soup$8.00
Roast Chicken, Veggies, Schmaltz, Herbs
The Classic$13.00
House Cured Lox, Tomato, Onion, Caper, Dill, Labneh & Herb Cream Cheese (cream cheese includes scallion that cannot be removed)
More about Allie Boy's Bagelry & Luncheonette
Tavolino image

 

Tavolino

2315 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.8 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrata$15.00
Fried Sweet Potato + Toasted Walnut + Frisée + Date Purée + Olive Oil + Crostini
16" Dean's Supreme$27.00
Sausage + Pepperoni + Mushroom + Onion + Black Olive + Green Pepper
16" Palermo$24.00
Sausage + Pepperoni + Mushroom + Onion
More about Tavolino
Cranky Al's image

 

Cranky Al's

6901 West North Ave, wauwatosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Fritter$2.25
Cinnamon raised dough with sliced apples covered in glaze
Vanilla Sprinkle$1.50
Vanilla iced raised ring with sprinkles on top
Small Chocolate Milk$1.75
More about Cranky Al's
Beans & Barley image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Beans & Barley

1901 E North Ave, Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (1136 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Burrito$10.00
Salsa-chicken, queso blanco, onion, tomato, black olives, sour cream & guacamole
Stirfry
Broccoli, pea pods, carrot, celery, bok choy, red pepper, and scallions. Choice of rice or noodles. Choice of sauce.
Walnut Burger$9.00
Seasoned walnut-cheese patty, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a pretzel bun. (walnut patty contains gluten)
More about Beans & Barley
The National Cafe & Takeaway image

 

The National Cafe & Takeaway

839 W National Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Vegan Brekkie Sammy$11.00
Vegan sausage, hashbrown patty, melted vegan cheese, guacamole, chipotle sauce on a toasted pretze bun. Served with fruit cup.
Hot Mess$11.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or vegetarian. // Rosemary potatoes, sautéed peppers, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, two sunny-side eggs, & hollandaise.
Breakfast Slider$10.00
Choice of bacon, ham, or spinach. // Bagel or croissant sandwich topped with scrambled eggs and melted cheddar cheese. Served with rosemary breakfast potatoes
More about The National Cafe & Takeaway
Cafe at the Plaza image

 

Cafe at the Plaza

1007 n cass st, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Full Challah French Toast$9.50
Three pieces of custard soaked Challah bread served with butter and syrup
Build Your Own Omelette$12.00
Choice of three ingredients, +1/ additional item. Choice of toast and side.
Plaza Benedict$12.50
Poached eggs, sausage patties and cheddar cheese on toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise and chives.
More about Cafe at the Plaza
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.6 (1123 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$6.00
Breaded & fried chicken, BBQ & ranch dipping sauce, fries or salad.
Hush Puppies$12.00
crab . scallion . herbed cream sauce . pickled onion
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$11.00
Buttermilk chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream frosting.
More about Buckley's Restaurant & Bar
Mo's Irish Pub image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

10842 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jalapeno Grilled Cheese$12.50
Melted Cheddar, Pepper Jack and Mozzarella cheeses with jalapeno bacon, tomato, avocado grilled between slices of our in-house baked Jalapeño Cheddar bread. Served with a cup of our piping hot oven roasted tomato soup.
Tomato Soup - Bowl$5.00
Vine-ripened tomatoes roasted and stewed then pureed with onions, heavy cream, Swiss cheese, and spices for a silky smooth flavor.
Mo's Reuben$12.50
Mo's very own slow-cooked corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
More about Mo's Irish Pub
Consumer pic

 

Pete's Pub on Brady

1234 E Brady Street, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Simple Smash Burger
1/3 lb smashed beef burger, extra sharp American cheese, raw or fried onions, tomato, lettuce, brioche bun.
Choose Single, Double or Triple patty.
Hen Solo$11.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken thigh, pickle chips, honey, brioche bun.
Sub Jon's hot honey for $1
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
Breaded cauliflower, tossed in choice of sauce or dry rub. Ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Pete's Pub on Brady
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria image

 

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

249 N. Water St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cajun Taco$4.50
seared shrimp, red cabbage, radish, spicy remoulade, flour tortilla
Fried Brussles Sprouts$8.50
lime, cotija cheese, pecans, dried mango, chipotle aioli
Bao-Mi$4.75
marinated pork tenderloin, pickled veggies, cilantro, spicy mayo, steamed bao bun
More about Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Red Lion Pub image

 

Red Lion Pub

1850 N WATER ST, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$10.49
About as Wisconsin as it gets. We beer batter and deep-fry these delicious Clock Shadow Creamery cheese curds and serve them up hot with a side of Ranch.
Cauliflower Wings$8.00
All of the flavor of our delicious wings breaded and fried and delivered in a veg friendly format.
Boneless Wings$11.99
10oz of succulent breaded chicken filetss tossed in one of our house-made wing sauces and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Hot | BBQ | Honey Habanero | Lion’s Dry Rub | O Sauce | Sweet Chili
More about Red Lion Pub
Balistreri Brother Pizza image

 

Balistreri Brother Pizza

3815 S 108th Street, Greenfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme Pizza$20.00
Cheese | Pepperoni | Sausage | Mushroom | Onion | Black Olives | Green Pepper
Chicken Wing 10 Piece$14.00
Margherita Pizza$18.00
More about Balistreri Brother Pizza
Dr. Dawg image

 

Dr. Dawg

6969 N Port Washington Rd #100, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6' Chicago Dog$4.49
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
Big Chicago$7.99
A 100% beef Vienna Beef hot dog topped with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, bright green sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, tomato slices or wedges, pickled sport peppers and a dash of celery salt on a poppy seed bun.
Plain Dog$3.49
More about Dr. Dawg
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee image

 

Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

700 W Lexington Blvd, Glendale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gulasch Over Spatzle$14.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
KING Pretzel$12.00
JUMBO Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
Baked Bav. Onion Soup$7.00
As seen on the Travel Channel
Pretzel Croutons, Emmentaller Swiss, Mozzerella
More about Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

1806 E. North Ave, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rainbow Bowl
Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Carrot, Pineapple, Cilantro, Red Onion, Crispy Garlic, Seaweed Salad, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Classic, Sriracha Aioli Drizzle, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Kailani
Chicken, Shrimp, Avocado, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon Radish, Pinapple, Jalapeno, Crispy Garlic, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha Aioli, Cilantro Lime, Sweet Shoyu Glaze, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
Carson's Ribs image

SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Carson's Ribs

301 W Juneau, Milwaukee

Avg 4.4 (1736 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Caesar Salad$24.00
Chargrilled fresh salmon fillet atop crisp Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, and homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
BBQ Baby Backs Full Slab$33.00
Full Rack of Carson’s legendary Barbecued
BabyBack ribs slow smoked for hours in a genuine hickory wood-burning pit. No boiling, no marinade, no rubs or tenderizers, no liquid smoke, NOT "fall-off-the-bone". Real authentic slow cooked barbecue.
*Dinner includes our freshly homemade award winning Cole Slaw and choice of potato or fresh green vegetable*
Caesar Salad$10.00
Crisp fresh Romaine, Aged Reggiano parmesan, homemade croutons. All Carson’s salad dressings are homemade from legendary 70 year old family recipes.
More about Carson's Ribs
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Truffle Crab Salad
Crab Salad, Truffle Oil, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Rice Crackers
Curry Coconut
Shrimp (or Chicken), Mango, Carrot, Cilantro, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Onion, Curry Aioli, Scallion, Sesame Seed
More about FreshFin
Banner pic

 

Tall Guy Super Bowl Specials

6735 W Lincoln Ave, West Allis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Available in quarter pan size (feeds 4) or half pan size (feeds 8 to 10)
Smoked Beef Brisket
Pomegranate Relish
Mini BBQ Pork Meatballs$18.00
Our signature appetizer. Ground pork meatballs topped with our Tall Guy Bourbon BBQ Sauce. Priced per dozen. Minimum order of 2 dozen per order.
More about Tall Guy Super Bowl Specials

Neighborhoods within Milwaukee to explore

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Walker's Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bay View

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

East Side

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

East Town

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Historic Third Ward

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Riverwest

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bronzeville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
More near Milwaukee to explore

Brookfield

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Thiensville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Menomonee Falls

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cudahy

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
