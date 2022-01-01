Historic Third Ward restaurants you'll love
Historic Third Ward's top cuisines
Must-try Historic Third Ward restaurants
More about Aloha Poke Co.
Aloha Poke Co.
220 East Buffalo St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Little
|$7.95
|Big
|$10.40
|Kahuna
|$14.15
More about Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
249 N. Water St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Steak Taco
|$4.50
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
|Bag O' Chips
|$8.50
with house & mango salsas or seasonal guacamole
|Brisket Taco
|$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
More about FreshFin
FreshFin
316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|Mango Tango
Salmon (or Ahi Tuna), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
|CYOB (Non-Vegan)
Craft your own Poke Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad
More about Bavette
Bavette
330 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee
|Popular items
|Cuban
|$13.25
Cuban- pressed ham, bacon, cheese, pickles, pickled jalapeño & mustard
|Roast Beef
|$13.75
*Roast beef with cheddar, roasted cherry
tomatoes & horseradish cream
|Carrot Salad
|$13.00
Roasted carrots with garbanzos, baba ghanoush, dates, olives, feta & pistachio dukkah