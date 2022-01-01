Historic Third Ward restaurants you'll love

Historic Third Ward restaurants
Toast

Historic Third Ward's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Historic Third Ward restaurants

Aloha Poke Co. image

 

Aloha Poke Co.

220 East Buffalo St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Little$7.95
Big$10.40
Kahuna$14.15
More about Aloha Poke Co.
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria image

 

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

249 N. Water St, Milwaukee

Avg 4.3 (1251 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Taco$4.50
onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla
Bag O' Chips$8.50
with house & mango salsas or seasonal guacamole
Brisket Taco$4.75
ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla
More about Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
FreshFin image

 

FreshFin

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken, Edamame, Kale, Carrot, Crispy Onion, Thai Chili Ginger, Cilantro Lime, Scallion, Sesame Seed
Mango Tango
Salmon (or Ahi Tuna), Avocado, Edamame, Mango, Cilantro, Crispy Onion, Tobiko, Thai Chili Ginger, Sweet Shoyu, Scallion, Sesame Seed
CYOB (Non-Vegan)
Craft your own Poke Bowl, Grain Bowl, or Salad
More about FreshFin
Bavette image

 

Bavette

330 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban$13.25
Cuban- pressed ham, bacon, cheese, pickles, pickled jalapeño & mustard
Roast Beef$13.75
*Roast beef with cheddar, roasted cherry
tomatoes & horseradish cream
Carrot Salad$13.00
Roasted carrots with garbanzos, baba ghanoush, dates, olives, feta & pistachio dukkah
More about Bavette
Fool's Errand image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fool's Errand

316 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge$11.00
Blue Cheese Dressing, Bacon, Pickled Carrots, Herbs, Everything Crumble
BLT$14.00
Thick House Pork Belly, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo, Celery Vinegar
Matzo Ball Soup$8.00
Chicken, Herbs
More about Fool's Errand
