Riverwest restaurants you'll love

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Company Brewing
735 E Center St, Milwaukee
Popular items
Company Butter Burger
|$9.00
Smashed 6 oz Steak Patty*, American Cheese, Bibb Lettuce, House-made Pickles, Compound Butter, and Shaved Onion on a Pretzel Roll
Burger of the Week 2/1
|$10.00
Banana Ketchup, Tropical Slaw, Pork Belly, American Cheese, Jalapeño, Brioche Roll.
Impossible Burger
|$11.50
Roasted Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Arugula!, Vegan Truffle Aioli, Pretzel Roll. Vegan.
GRILL
Cafe Corazon
3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee
Popular items
CHIPS SALSA LARGE GUAC
|$7.00
8 oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
CHIPS SALSA SMALL GUAC
|$3.50
4oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
WET BURRITO
|$12.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
The Riverwest Filling Station
701 East Keefe Avenue, Milwaukee
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
A grilled chicken breast with fresh mozzarella cheese, grilled red pepper, and pesto mayo, on Ciabatta bread.
Lox and Goat Cheese
|$16.50
House-made Nova lox, with creamy goat cheese, red onion, arugula, and roasted red peppers on sourdough bread
Salmon Salad Sandwich
|$15.85
House-smoked and flaked salmon, with mayo, capers, celery, arugula, lemon rind, roasted garlic, and topped fresh tomato, with lemon aioli, on toasted sourdough bread