Café Corazón - Riverwest
1,483 Reviews
$$
3129 N Bremen St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Popular Items
STARTERS
CHIPS SALSA LARGE GUAC
8 oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
CHIPS SALSA SMALL GUAC
4oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
CHIPS & SALSA TAKE-OUT
QUESO DIP
House made cheese dip with chips and salsa.
QUESADILLA
12in flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese, served with lime cilantro crema. Add meat for additional cost.
MUSHROOM QUESADILLA
12in flour tortilla with crimini mushrooms, avocado, sautéed corn, and onions, in blend of queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese
GREEN BOTTLE FROZEN
Frozen bottle of our spicy green salsa!
SIDES
SOUP/SALADS
CORAZON ENSALADA
Mixed greens with choice of meat OR vegetarian option, choice of beans with rice, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, lime cilantro crema, cilantro and avocado. Served with chipotle ranch
AVOCADO SALAD
Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomato, radish, fresh avocado with choice of lime cumin vinaigrette or chipotle ranch. Add protein +$3
VEGAN ENSALADA
Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette
HOUSE SALAD
STRAWBERRY SALAD
BURRITOS
LUNCH BURRITO
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
DINNER BURRITO
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
LUNCH WET BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
WET BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
BEST BURRITO
Yucatán Style Pork Pibil, rice, avocado, Cheddar Jack cheese, lime cilantro crema, and pinto beans topped with red AND green enchilada sauce (Rice and beans are INSIDE the burrito) NO SUBSTITUTIONS
SALMON BURRITO
Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash
SEAFOOD TRIO BURRITO
Tilapia, Shrimp, and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avacado
COMBO LUNCH BURRITO
Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
COMBO DINNER BURRITO
Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
COMBO WET LUNCH BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
COMBO WET DINNER BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
NAKED BURRITOS BOWLS
NAKED LUNCH BURRITO
NAKED DINNER BURRITO
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
NAKED LUNCH WET BURRITO
NAKED WET BURRITO
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
NAKED COMBO LNCH BURRITO
NAKED COMBO DIN BURRITO
NAKED BEST BURRITO
NAKED LUNCH COMBO WET BURRITO
NAKED WET DINNER COMBO BURRITO
NAKED LUNCH SALMON BURRITO
NAKED SALMON BURRITO
NAKED LUNCH TRIO BURRITO
NAKED TRIO BURRITO
Tilapia, Shrimp, and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avacado
VEGAN NAKED TOFU BURRITO
VEGAN NAKED WET BURRITO
VEGAN NAKED BEST BURRITO
TACOS
LUNCH TACO PLATE
2 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
TACO TRUCK DINNER
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
TILAPIA TACOS
(2) Corn tortillas with grilled tilapia, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
SALMON TACOS
(2) Flour tortillas filled with grilled salmon, dressed with our house chipotle aioli, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, and radish. Served with rice and choice of beans
ALA TRUCK TACO
Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco
ALA SALMON TACO
Flour tortilla filled with grilled salmon, dressed with our house chipotle aioli, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, and radish
ALA TILAPIA TACO
Corn tortilla with grilled tilapia, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco
TACO BOX TG
5 Tacos one choice of tortillas
ENCH/TOST
PLATE/PEPPER/SALADA
STUFFED PEPPER
Green bell pepper stuffed with choice of protein, beans, rice, cheese, tomato, crema, topped with red enchilada sauce. Served with chips and salsa or rice and beans
LUNCH PLATE
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, and choice of beans served with a side of rice, lettuce, tomato and choice of tortilla
Mixed greens with choice of meat OR vegetarian option, choice of beans with rice, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, lime cilantro crema, cilantro and avocado. Served with chipotle ranch on side.
Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette
COMBO ENSALADA
SPECIALTIES
VEGAN
VEGAN BEST BURRITO
Soy chorizo, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, black beans, rice, and avocado topped with red AND green enchilada sauce
VEGAN TACO PLATE DINNER
(3) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side
VEGAN TACO PLATE LUNCH
(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side
ALA VEGAN TACO
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato
Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette
VEGAN ENCHILADAS
(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options topped with house red OR green sauce. Served with rice and black beans
ALA VEGAN ENCHILADA
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan option topped with house red OR green sauce
EGGS
BR TACO/BURRITOS
ALA BREAKFAST TACO
SERVED ON CORN TORTILLA WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS AND QUESO FRESCO
BREAKFAST TACO PLATE
2 BREAKFAST TOCOS SERVED ON CORN TORTILLAS WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS AND QUESO FRESCO
WET BREAKFAST BURRITO
CHOICE OF MEAT OR VEGAN OPTION, 2 SCRAMBLEDS EGGS, BEANS, PAPAS, CREMA, AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ROLLED UP IN A FLOUR TORTILLA SMOTHERED IN HOUSE RED SAUCE MELTED CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE AND LIME CILANTRO CREMA
BREAKFAST BURRITO
CHOICE OF MEAT OR VEGAN OPTION, 2 SCRAMBLEDS EGGS, BEANS, PAPAS, CREMA, AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ROLLED UP IN A FLOUR TORTILLA
BR PLATES
BREAKFAST ENCHILADAS
2 Corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs and our choice of meat or vegan option topped with house red or green sacue and melted Cheddar cheese served with your choice of side
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
FLOUR TORTILLA WITH ASADA (OR CHOOSE MEAT), SCRAMBLED EGGS, MELTED CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, QUESO FRESCO, AVOCADO, THEN TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO
BR VEGAN
VEGAN TOFU RANCHEROS
HERB TOFU ON CORN TORTILLAS WITH HOUSE RED SAUCE, SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE WITH VEGAN OPTION ADD 3.75
VEGAN TOFU SCRAMBLER
Herb tofu scrambled with soy chorizo and served with tortillas, rice, and black beans
VEGAN TOFU BURRITO
Herb tofu, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, onions, red and green peppers and mushrooms rolled up in a flour tortilla
VMT BURRITO
KIDS
KIDS ENCHILADA
1 enchilada filled with cheese and topped with enchilada sauce and more cheese
KIDS TACO
1 taco filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.
KIDS QUESADILLA
5 inch flour tortillas sandwiched with cheesy goodness.
Drink Kits
Margarita Mix
This mix will make roughly 7-9 margaritas. Just add your own Tequila
Michelada
This is our famous michilada mix that you just have to add your own beer or but some here
Margarita Mix & a bottle of Toro Tequila
Margarita Mix & a bottle of Mi Campo Tequila
Single House Margarita
Classic Corazón Margarita -- to go! Just add/shake over ice.
Jargarita/Pitcher of Margarita
A pitcher Classic Corazón Margarita -- to go! Just add/shake over ice. 5ish drinks for the price of 4
To Go Drinks
HOUSE MARGARITA TOGO
Tequila, Fresh Lime, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup
JALAPENO MARG TOGO
Tequila, Fresh Lime, Triple Sec, Jalapeno Simple
MEZCAL MARG TOGO
PALOMA TOGO
Tequila, Lime Juice, Grapefruit Soda
DIABLO TOGO
Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime, Pomegranate, Grapefruit.
CORAZON PUNCH TOGO
Tequila, Fresh Lime, Pinapple, Cranberry
PIÑATA TOGO
Rum, banana liquor orange and pineapple juice
TECATE TOGO
TECATE LIGHT TOGO
XX TOGO
XX AMBER TOGO
RW STEIN TOGO
IPA TOGO
NA AGUA FRESCA
BEHIND! TOGO
LEMONADE TOGO
SPRITE TOGO
DIET TOGO
COKE TOGO
TO GO NA HORCHATA
MEXICAN COKE TOGO
SQUIRT TOGO
JARRITOS MANDARIN TOGO
JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH TOGO
JARRITOS PIÑA TOGO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are proud to serve beef from Redeker Farms, seasonal produce from the family farm and Corazón's own urban garden. We also support other local farmers through Restaurant Supported Agriculture (RSA). Proudly providing Milwaukee with locally sourced Mexican dining.
3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee, WI 53212