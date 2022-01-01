Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Café Corazón - Riverwest

1,483 Reviews

$$

3129 N Bremen St

Milwaukee, WI 53212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

DINNER BURRITO
WET BURRITO
TACO TRUCK DINNER

STARTERS

CHIPS SALSA LARGE GUAC

$7.25

8 oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.

CHIPS SALSA SMALL GUAC

$3.75

4oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.

CHIPS & SALSA TAKE-OUT

$3.00

QUESO DIP

$6.50

House made cheese dip with chips and salsa.

QUESADILLA

$8.50

12in flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese, served with lime cilantro crema. Add meat for additional cost.

MUSHROOM QUESADILLA

$11.25

12in flour tortilla with crimini mushrooms, avocado, sautéed corn, and onions, in blend of queso fresco and cheddar jack cheese

GREEN BOTTLE FROZEN

$5.95Out of stock

Frozen bottle of our spicy green salsa!

SIDES

SIDE SAUCE

SIDE MEAT

ADD MEAT

SIDE TORTILLAS

$2.00

SIDE RICE & BEANS

$5.00

SIDE BEANS

$3.00

SIDE RICE

$3.00

SIDE CREMA

$1.50

SIDE LIMES

SIDE TOPPINGS

ADD EGG

$1.50

Until 3pm

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.50

SIDE TELERA

$2.00

SOUP/SALADS

CORAZON ENSALADA

$13.00

Mixed greens with choice of meat OR vegetarian option, choice of beans with rice, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, lime cilantro crema, cilantro and avocado. Served with chipotle ranch

AVOCADO SALAD

$8.00

Mixed greens, red cabbage, tomato, radish, fresh avocado with choice of lime cumin vinaigrette or chipotle ranch. Add protein +$3

VEGAN ENSALADA

$13.00

Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

STRAWBERRY SALAD

$8.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

$7.00

CHOCO-STRAWBERRY TRES LECHES

$6.50Out of stock

BURRITOS

LUNCH BURRITO

$10.00

Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

DINNER BURRITO

$11.50

Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

LUNCH WET BURRITO

$12.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

WET BURRITO

$14.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

BEST BURRITO

$14.00

Yucatán Style Pork Pibil, rice, avocado, Cheddar Jack cheese, lime cilantro crema, and pinto beans topped with red AND green enchilada sauce (Rice and beans are INSIDE the burrito) NO SUBSTITUTIONS

SALMON BURRITO

$16.00

Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash

SEAFOOD TRIO BURRITO

$17.00

Tilapia, Shrimp, and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avacado

COMBO LUNCH BURRITO

$11.00

Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

COMBO DINNER BURRITO

$12.50

Choice of TWO meat OR vegetarian options, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

COMBO WET LUNCH BURRITO

$13.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

COMBO WET DINNER BURRITO

$15.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

NAKED BURRITOS BOWLS

Grilled salmon with rice, red cabbage, chipotle aioli, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, spring mix, and grilled yellow squash

NAKED LUNCH BURRITO

$10.00

NAKED DINNER BURRITO

$11.50

Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema

NAKED LUNCH WET BURRITO

$12.00

NAKED WET BURRITO

$14.00

Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema

NAKED COMBO LNCH BURRITO

$11.00

NAKED COMBO DIN BURRITO

$12.50

NAKED BEST BURRITO

$14.00

NAKED LUNCH COMBO WET BURRITO

$13.00

NAKED WET DINNER COMBO BURRITO

$15.00

NAKED LUNCH SALMON BURRITO

$14.00

NAKED SALMON BURRITO

$16.00

NAKED LUNCH TRIO BURRITO

$14.00

NAKED TRIO BURRITO

$17.00

Tilapia, Shrimp, and Salmon with rice, pico de gallo, spring mix, cheddar jack cheese, chipotle aioli and avacado

VEGAN NAKED TOFU BURRITO

$11.50

VEGAN NAKED WET BURRITO

$14.00

VEGAN NAKED BEST BURRITO

$14.00

TACOS

LUNCH TACO PLATE

$10.00

2 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans

TACO TRUCK DINNER

$13.50

3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans

TILAPIA TACOS

$14.00

(2) Corn tortillas with grilled tilapia, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans

SALMON TACOS

$16.00

(2) Flour tortillas filled with grilled salmon, dressed with our house chipotle aioli, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, and radish. Served with rice and choice of beans

ALA TRUCK TACO

Choice of tortilla filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco

ALA SALMON TACO

$8.00

Flour tortilla filled with grilled salmon, dressed with our house chipotle aioli, red cabbage, lettuce, tomato, and radish

ALA TILAPIA TACO

$7.00

Corn tortilla with grilled tilapia, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco

TACO BOX TG

$18.50

5 Tacos one choice of tortillas

ENCH/TOST

Corn tortilla filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese

ALA ENCHILADA

$5.00

Corn tortilla filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option OR cheese and onion topped with house red OR green sauce and melted cheese

ENCHILADAS TG

$13.00

ASPARAGUS ENCHILADAS

$12.00Out of stock

PLATE/PEPPER/SALADA

STUFFED PEPPER

$12.50

Green bell pepper stuffed with choice of protein, beans, rice, cheese, tomato, crema, topped with red enchilada sauce. Served with chips and salsa or rice and beans

LUNCH PLATE

$10.00

Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, and choice of beans served with a side of rice, lettuce, tomato and choice of tortilla

CORAZON ENSALADA

$13.00

Mixed greens with choice of meat OR vegetarian option, choice of beans with rice, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, lime cilantro crema, cilantro and avocado. Served with chipotle ranch on side.

VEGAN ENSALADA

$13.00

Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette

COMBO ENSALADA

$14.00

SPECIALTIES

COMBO FAJITAS

$20.00

Sizzling hot with bell pepper, onion, and a side of rice, choice of bean, and tortilla. Choose: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, or Vegan Tofu.

VEGAN

VEGAN BEST BURRITO

$14.00

Soy chorizo, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, red pepper, black beans, rice, and avocado topped with red AND green enchilada sauce

VEGAN TACO PLATE DINNER

$14.00

(3) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side

VEGAN TACO PLATE LUNCH

$11.00

(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato paired with a mixed green salad, with avocado, red cabbage, tomato, radish and our lime cumin vinaigrette on this side

ALA VEGAN TACO

$4.25

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan options, black beans, cilantro, radish, onion, and tomato

VEGAN ENSALADA

$13.00

Mixed greens with choice of vegan option, black beans, rice, avocado, and sautéed cremini mushrooms. Served with Lime Cumin vinaigrette

VEGAN ENCHILADAS

$13.00

(2) Corn tortillas filled with your choice of vegan options topped with house red OR green sauce. Served with rice and black beans

ALA VEGAN ENCHILADA

$5.00

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of vegan option topped with house red OR green sauce

EGGS

MIGAS

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with fried strips of corn tortilla and melted cheddar jack cheese; served with rice and choice of beans, and meat OR vegan option

SOY AND EGGS

$10.50

BR TACO/BURRITOS

ALA BREAKFAST TACO

$4.50

SERVED ON CORN TORTILLA WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS AND QUESO FRESCO

BREAKFAST TACO PLATE

$11.00

2 BREAKFAST TOCOS SERVED ON CORN TORTILLAS WITH SCRAMBLED EGGS AND QUESO FRESCO

WET BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.50

CHOICE OF MEAT OR VEGAN OPTION, 2 SCRAMBLEDS EGGS, BEANS, PAPAS, CREMA, AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ROLLED UP IN A FLOUR TORTILLA SMOTHERED IN HOUSE RED SAUCE MELTED CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE AND LIME CILANTRO CREMA

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.50

CHOICE OF MEAT OR VEGAN OPTION, 2 SCRAMBLEDS EGGS, BEANS, PAPAS, CREMA, AND CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE ROLLED UP IN A FLOUR TORTILLA

BR PLATES

BREAKFAST ENCHILADAS

$14.00

2 Corn tortillas filled with scrambled eggs and our choice of meat or vegan option topped with house red or green sacue and melted Cheddar cheese served with your choice of side

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$11.00

FLOUR TORTILLA WITH ASADA (OR CHOOSE MEAT), SCRAMBLED EGGS, MELTED CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, QUESO FRESCO, AVOCADO, THEN TOPPED WITH PICO DE GALLO

BR VEGAN

VEGAN TOFU RANCHEROS

$9.00

HERB TOFU ON CORN TORTILLAS WITH HOUSE RED SAUCE, SAUTEED ONIONS, AND PEPPERS, SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE WITH VEGAN OPTION ADD 3.75

VEGAN TOFU SCRAMBLER

$11.00

Herb tofu scrambled with soy chorizo and served with tortillas, rice, and black beans

VEGAN TOFU BURRITO

$11.50

Herb tofu, yellow squash, broccoli, carrots, onions, red and green peppers and mushrooms rolled up in a flour tortilla

VMT BURRITO

$11.50

PANCAKES

PANCAKES

$8.00

KIDS PANCAKES

$3.50

ALA PANCAKE

$4.00

KIDS

KIDS ENCHILADA

$3.00

1 enchilada filled with cheese and topped with enchilada sauce and more cheese

KIDS TACO

$3.00

1 taco filled with choice of meat OR vegetarian option. Topped with cheddar cheese. Choice of corn or flour tortilla.

KIDS QUESADILLA

$5.00

5 inch flour tortillas sandwiched with cheesy goodness.

Drink Kits

Margarita Mix

$30.00Out of stock

This mix will make roughly 7-9 margaritas. Just add your own Tequila

Michelada

$20.00Out of stock

This is our famous michilada mix that you just have to add your own beer or but some here

Margarita Mix & a bottle of Toro Tequila

$45.00Out of stock

Margarita Mix & a bottle of Mi Campo Tequila

$65.00Out of stock

Single House Margarita

$8.00Out of stock

Classic Corazón Margarita -- to go! Just add/shake over ice.

Jargarita/Pitcher of Margarita

$32.00

A pitcher Classic Corazón Margarita -- to go! Just add/shake over ice. 5ish drinks for the price of 4

To Go Drinks

HOUSE MARGARITA TOGO

$8.00

Tequila, Fresh Lime, Triple Sec, Simple Syrup

JALAPENO MARG TOGO

$9.00

Tequila, Fresh Lime, Triple Sec, Jalapeno Simple

MEZCAL MARG TOGO

$12.00

PALOMA TOGO

$8.00

Tequila, Lime Juice, Grapefruit Soda

DIABLO TOGO

$8.00Out of stock

Tequila, Triple Sec, Fresh Lime, Pomegranate, Grapefruit.

CORAZON PUNCH TOGO

$8.00

Tequila, Fresh Lime, Pinapple, Cranberry

PIÑATA TOGO

$8.00

Rum, banana liquor orange and pineapple juice

TECATE TOGO

$3.00

TECATE LIGHT TOGO

$3.00

XX TOGO

$4.00

XX AMBER TOGO

$4.00

RW STEIN TOGO

$4.00

IPA TOGO

$4.00

NA AGUA FRESCA

$4.00Out of stock

BEHIND! TOGO

$4.00

LEMONADE TOGO

$3.00

SPRITE TOGO

$3.00

DIET TOGO

$3.00

COKE TOGO

$3.00

TO GO NA HORCHATA

$3.00Out of stock

MEXICAN COKE TOGO

$3.50Out of stock

SQUIRT TOGO

$3.50

JARRITOS MANDARIN TOGO

$3.50Out of stock

JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH TOGO

$3.50

JARRITOS PIÑA TOGO

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are proud to serve beef from Redeker Farms, seasonal produce from the family farm and Corazón's own urban garden. We also support other local farmers through Restaurant Supported Agriculture (RSA). Proudly providing Milwaukee with locally sourced Mexican dining.

Location

3129 N Bremen St, Milwaukee, WI 53212

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Corazon image
Banner pic
Cafe Corazon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar - Milwaukee
orange star4.0 • 696
2060 N Humboldt Blvd #200 Milwaukee, WI 53212
View restaurantnext
Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3549 N Oakland Ave Shorewood, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Nessun Dorma
orange star4.6 • 513
2778 N Weil St Milwaukee, WI 53212
View restaurantnext
Dino's - Riverwest
orange starNo Reviews
808 E Chambers Milwaukee, WI 53212
View restaurantnext
Pizza Man - Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
2597 North Downer Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Red Lion Pub - RLP Milwaukee, WI
orange starNo Reviews
1850 N WATER ST Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

Company Brewing - Riverwest
orange star4.5 • 910
735 E Center St Milwaukee, WI 53212
View restaurantnext
Nessun Dorma
orange star4.6 • 513
2778 N Weil St Milwaukee, WI 53212
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
East Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston