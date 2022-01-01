Kansas City restaurants you'll love
Kansas City's top cuisines
Must-try Kansas City restaurants
Drunken Fish
14 East 14th St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Starburst Roll
|$16.75
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago + masago, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with honey-wasabi mayo + sriracha
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$10.00
Tempura-fried shrimp, asparagus, japanese mayo + masago
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$10.25
Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Popular items
|Blackened Faroe Island Salmon Salad
|$17.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips
|Restaurant Week Angus KC Strip
|$35.00
Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Demi Glace. Choice of Chop Salad or Loaded Baked Potato Soup to start.*Steak Cook Temperature not guaranteed due to travel time.
|Summit Grill Burger
|$13.95
Special Sauce, American Cheese, LTO **Cook temp not guaranteed due to travel time
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City
4980 main st, kansas city
|Popular items
|Philadelphia Roll
|$8.25
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
|Shrimp Crunch Roll
|$10.95
shrimp tempura, crabmix, avocado, cucumber inside, with crunch flakes, eel sauce on top
|Chicken Gyoza
|$6.95
lightly fried dumplings
WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City
|Popular items
|EXP Ribeye
|$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
|Nachos
|$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
|Julie's Light and Fit
|$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
Tanner's Bar & Grill
11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Charred Wings
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
|Cheese Balls
|$9.75
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
|TACOS
Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.
CHICKEN
Brookside Poultry Company
751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
72 hour house brine spit roasted all natural chicken, avocado, tomato, sprouts, grain bread, house fries
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Fried jalapenos, cabbage, celery,
tossed in BPC’s hot sauce
|Cheddar Biscuits
|$6.00
Finished with roasted garlic butter
The Melting Pot
450 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Chocolate for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Chocolate Fondue Wafers
|$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
|Flaming Turtle SM
|$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
FRENCH FRIES
Aladdin Cafe
3903 Wyoming St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Rose Lemonade
|$2.99
|Falafel & Hummus Combo
|$12.99
|Vimto
|$2.99
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
South of Summit
516 W 75th St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Elote
|$4.75
corn, lime mayonnaise, butter, cotija cheese, tajin
|Fish Taco
|$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
The Italian Sausage Company
7315 North Oak Trafficway, Gladstone
|Popular items
|#7 Sandwich
|$11.49
Ham, capocollo, salami cotto, pepperoni, provolone cheese lettuce, onion, tomato, arugula, garlic aioli, oil and vinegar
|#11 Mild Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$9.49
Mild Italian sausage, peppers, onions, cheese, and our house made Tony Bruno’s “everything sauce”
|#12 Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich
|$9.49
Hot Italian sausage peppers, onions, cheese, and our house made Tony Bruno’s “everything sauce”
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Boru Asian Eatery
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|King Mushroom Bao
|$3.75
sweet soy glaze, kewpie mayo, sesame
|Togarashi Fried Chicken Bao
|$3.50
k-town slaw
|Stir-Fry Ramen
|$15.95
cabbage, bean sprouts, shiitake, carrots, choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetarian
Mission Taco Joint
5060 Main St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Fried Baja Fish
|$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
|Soft Taco
|$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
|Street Corn "Off the Cob"
|$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
Novel Restaurant
1927 McGee St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Agnolotti Entree
|$32.00
foie gras, pickled cherry, black vinegar, herb crumble
|To-go The Cure
|$15.00
pineapple rum, falernum, lemon, honey, cinnamon, laphroaig 10
|Lobster Ramen
|$24.00
Maine lobster, yuzu miso butter, shiitake, hijiki
Ragazza Food & Wine
4301 Main Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Lasagna
|$16.00
The classic, with our famous Bolognese.
|Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
|$16.00
Delicious Ragazza Meatballs and Red Sauce gently tossed with Spaghetti.
|Chicken Picatta
|$20.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast and creamy polenta in a buttery lemon-caper sauce. Served with arugula on the side.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$3.95
We use our own fresh made-from-scratch tortillas. You can taste the difference!
|Breakfast AREPA
|$7.95
Our specialty! Gluten-free corn masa flatbread sandwich, made to order on the griddle, and filled with your choice of toppings. Please note: 15 minute cook time. It's worth the wait!
|Biscuit Sandwich
|$4.95
A house favorite. Made with a fresh baked biscuit, melted american cheese, and fresh cracked egg!
PT's Coffee
1310 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Frosted White Mocha
|$4.50
|Latte 16oz
|$4.15
|Cold Front
|$4.00
Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City
1111 Main St Suite 120, Kansas City
|Popular items
|2 Meat on Bun
|$9.00
Your choice of 2 slow smoked meats
|Burnt Ends on Bun
|$9.50
6oz of tender and juicy Burnt Ends piled high on a bun
|Regular on Bun
4oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$3.99
topped with garlic aioli
|Steak Demi Glace D2
|$27.50
grilled teres major steak, sliced and topped with a portobello mushroom demi glace. Served with mashers and grilled asparagus.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
Jax Fish House - Kansas City
4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City
|Popular items
|MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
|$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
|JAX CAESAR SALAD
|$8.00
little gems, croutons, whole grain mustard dressing, grana padano
|CREEKSTONE BURGER
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Queso
|$8.00
|Mini Chimis
|$10.50
|Birria Tacos
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS
Cosmo Burger
7438 Wornall, Kansas City
|Popular items
|VEGAN CHEEZE BURGER
|$10.00
A Beyond meat "burger" with Vegan cheese, Vegan burger sauce, pickle, grilled onion, & Vegan burger bun.
|TOTS
|$3.00
Tots fried to freaking perfection. Served with burger sauce or ketchup on the side.
|Old Fashioned Bottle
|$12.00
Bourbon, Agnostura bitters and Dodson's Turbinado syrup.
Bottle serves 2 cocktails
Must provide valid ID at pick up
Observation Pizza
115 W 18th St, kansas city
|Popular items
|Jerome John Garcia
|$12.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato base. Finished with bacon fat and grana padano.
|Betty Davis
|$12.00
Bacon, pepperoni, mortadella, andouille, capocollo, mozzarella, tomato base. Finished with bacon fat and grana padano.
|Seasonal Panzenella Salad
|$7.00
Mix of local farmers greens, carrots, fennel, orange segments, radishes, shaved red onion, lemon ricotta, and ranch croutons served with a garlic ramp vinaigrette.
Lifted Spirits
1734 Cherry St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Eastside Sour Kit
|$40.00
Our super secret hidden menu favorite: Eastside Sour.
Bright Gin / Lemon / Cranberry / Fall Spice Bitters.
Serves 8 cocktails
|The Lebowski Kit
|$32.00
Is it an espresso martini? Is it a white Russian? All we know is: the Dude abides.
Vodka / Hazel's Coffee / Coconut Cream
|French 75 Kit
|$52.00
Bright Gin 750ml / Cava 750 ml / Lemon Juice / Simple Syrup.
Everything you need for this classic cocktail! Serves 8 cocktails.
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Popular items
|Sausage Burrito
|$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
|Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough
|$6.95
Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
|Bacon Burrito
|$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and bacon served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister
4800 East Bannister Road, Kansas City
|Popular items
|STRIP MEAL
|$12.00
3 CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS ,FRIES & SOFT DRINK
|SPICY CHICK
|$10.00
Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our signature siracha infused maple sauce topped with chives on a delicious waffle.
|BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES
|$10.00
Crispy fires drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch and parmesan cheese
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mixx
4855 Main St., Kansas City
|Popular items
|Country Club
|$13.00
Turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey dijon aioli served on a baguette.
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
(GF, Veg) DF without the Curry Aioli
|Full Rocket Salad
|$13.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
Tribe Street Kitchen
316 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken
|$13.00
A TRIBE CROWD PLEASER
Pickle brined fried chicken dipped in our homemade KC hot sauce topped with pickles and onions! Even better with cheese added.
|Bavarian Nuggies- VG
|$10.00
Bavarian pretzel bites with sriracha salt. Served with Space Cheese (homemade beer cheese) and whole grain mustard.
|Wings
|$10.00
Brined, par roasted, and fried to golden perfection! Made to order. Six wings and 1 sauce per order.
Samurai Sauce- spicy Asian chili
Kansas City Hot (a Tribe favorite)- sweet and spicy buffalo style
Old Bay Honey- sticky spice rub
Freestyle Poke - River Market
509 Delaware St, River Market
|Popular items
|Build - 1 Scoop - Sea
|$7.29
|Ride the Wave - 2 Scoop
|$10.69
|Build - 3 Scoops - Sea
|$13.49
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ramsey's Burgers
13109 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|Popular items
|CHEESEBURGER
|$2.00
TOPPINGS INCLUDED ON ALL CHEESEBURGERS: American-Sharp Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mustard & Mayo
|HAMBURGER
|$5.00
TOPPINGS INCLUDED ON ALL BURGERS: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mustard & Mayo
|FRIES
|$3.00
Spokes Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Popular items
|Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough
|$6.95
Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
|Sausage Burrito
|$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
|Southwest Burrito
|$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)