Kansas City restaurants you'll love

Kansas City restaurants
Toast
  Kansas City

Kansas City's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Takeout box
Chinese
French
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Greek
Southern
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Kansas City restaurants

Drunken Fish image

 

Drunken Fish

14 East 14th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Starburst Roll$16.75
Crab, shrimp tempura, avocado, tamago + masago, wrapped in pink soy paper, topped with honey-wasabi mayo + sriracha
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Tempura-fried shrimp, asparagus, japanese mayo + masago
Spicy Salmon Roll$10.25
Salmon, masago, spicy mayo, scallions + tempura crumbs, topped with sesame seeds
More about Drunken Fish
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Faroe Island Salmon Salad$17.95
Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips
Restaurant Week Angus KC Strip$35.00
Crispy Smashed Potatoes, Demi Glace. Choice of Chop Salad or Loaded Baked Potato Soup to start.*Steak Cook Temperature not guaranteed due to travel time.
Summit Grill Burger$13.95
Special Sauce, American Cheese, LTO **Cook temp not guaranteed due to travel time
More about Summit Grill
Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Philadelphia Roll$8.25
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Shrimp Crunch Roll$10.95
shrimp tempura, crabmix, avocado, cucumber inside, with crunch flakes, eel sauce on top
Chicken Gyoza$6.95
lightly fried dumplings
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City
Red Door Woodfired Grill image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (969 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
EXP Ribeye$30.00
Coffee-rubbed black angus ribeye, fingerling-vegetable hash, blue cheese thyme butter, house steak sauce
Nachos$12.00
Green chile queso, pepper jack cheese, black beans, jalapeno, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro lime crema, cotija cheese
Julie's Light and Fit$17.00
Woodfire grilled chicken breast, mushrooms seasonal veggies, artichokes,
Kalamata olives, green beans, topped with goat cheese and tomato salad
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Tanner's Bar & Grill image

 

Tanner's Bar & Grill

11134 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Charred Wings
Just like our Original Wings with the extra step of char broiling to sear in the flavor
Cheese Balls$9.75
Fried pepper jack cheese served with our Famous Ranch
TACOS
Four at a time. Meat, lettuce, cheese in a hard shell.
More about Tanner's Bar & Grill
Brookside Poultry Company image

CHICKEN

Brookside Poultry Company

751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
72 hour house brine spit roasted all natural chicken, avocado, tomato, sprouts, grain bread, house fries
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Fried jalapenos, cabbage, celery,
tossed in BPC’s hot sauce
Cheddar Biscuits$6.00
Finished with roasted garlic butter
More about Brookside Poultry Company
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

450 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
More about The Melting Pot
Aladdin Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Aladdin Cafe

3903 Wyoming St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rose Lemonade$2.99
Falafel & Hummus Combo$12.99
Vimto$2.99
More about Aladdin Cafe
South of Summit image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

South of Summit

516 W 75th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Elote$4.75
corn, lime mayonnaise, butter, cotija cheese, tajin
Fish Taco$3.50
crispy mahi, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
Shrimp Taco$3.75
blackend, jicama slaw, cotija cheese, ancho mayo, flour tortilla
More about South of Summit
The Italian Sausage Company image

 

The Italian Sausage Company

7315 North Oak Trafficway, Gladstone

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#7 Sandwich$11.49
Ham, capocollo, salami cotto, pepperoni, provolone cheese lettuce, onion, tomato, arugula, garlic aioli, oil and vinegar
#11 Mild Italian Sausage Sandwich$9.49
Mild Italian sausage, peppers, onions, cheese, and our house made Tony Bruno’s “everything sauce”
#12 Hot Italian Sausage Sandwich$9.49
Hot Italian sausage peppers, onions, cheese, and our house made Tony Bruno’s “everything sauce”
More about The Italian Sausage Company
Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Asian Eatery

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
King Mushroom Bao$3.75
sweet soy glaze, kewpie mayo, sesame
Togarashi Fried Chicken Bao$3.50
k-town slaw
Stir-Fry Ramen$15.95
cabbage, bean sprouts, shiitake, carrots, choice of chicken, shrimp or vegetarian
More about Boru Asian Eatery
Mission Taco Joint image

 

Mission Taco Joint

5060 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Baja Fish$3.75
Beer battered tilapia – chipotle baja sauce, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco, on a corn tortilla
Soft Taco$3.50
Vegan Hungry Planet™ Meat, pico de gallo, lettuce, MTJ taco sauce, and vegan cheese; served on a flour tortilla (Vegan)
Street Corn "Off the Cob"$4.50
Grilled and tossed with garlic-lime mayo and queso fresco (GV)
More about Mission Taco Joint
Novel Restaurant image

 

Novel Restaurant

1927 McGee St, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Agnolotti Entree$32.00
foie gras, pickled cherry, black vinegar, herb crumble
To-go The Cure$15.00
pineapple rum, falernum, lemon, honey, cinnamon, laphroaig 10
Lobster Ramen$24.00
Maine lobster, yuzu miso butter, shiitake, hijiki
More about Novel Restaurant
Ragazza Food & Wine image

 

Ragazza Food & Wine

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lasagna$16.00
The classic, with our famous Bolognese.
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$16.00
Delicious Ragazza Meatballs and Red Sauce gently tossed with Spaghetti.
Chicken Picatta$20.00
Lightly breaded chicken breast and creamy polenta in a buttery lemon-caper sauce. Served with arugula on the side.
More about Ragazza Food & Wine
Martin City Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$3.95
We use our own fresh made-from-scratch tortillas. You can taste the difference!
Breakfast AREPA$7.95
Our specialty! Gluten-free corn masa flatbread sandwich, made to order on the griddle, and filled with your choice of toppings. Please note: 15 minute cook time. It's worth the wait!
Biscuit Sandwich$4.95
A house favorite. Made with a fresh baked biscuit, melted american cheese, and fresh cracked egg!
More about Martin City Coffee
PT's Coffee image

 

PT's Coffee

1310 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frosted White Mocha$4.50
Latte 16oz$4.15
Cold Front$4.00
More about PT's Coffee
Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City image

 

Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City

1111 Main St Suite 120, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Meat on Bun$9.00
Your choice of 2 slow smoked meats
Burnt Ends on Bun$9.50
6oz of tender and juicy Burnt Ends piled high on a bun
Regular on Bun
4oz of the slow smoked meat of your choice
More about Plowboys BBQ - Downtown Kansas City
Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$3.99
topped with garlic aioli
Steak Demi Glace D2$27.50
grilled teres major steak, sliced and topped with a portobello mushroom demi glace. Served with mashers and grilled asparagus.
Greek Chicken Salad$12.99
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives & red onion tossed in our famous Greek dressing.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Jax Fish House - Kansas City image

 

Jax Fish House - Kansas City

4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries
JAX CAESAR SALAD$8.00
little gems, croutons, whole grain mustard dressing, grana padano
CREEKSTONE BURGER$16.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries
More about Jax Fish House - Kansas City
Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Queso$8.00
Mini Chimis$10.50
Birria Tacos$13.00
More about Brookside Barrio
Cosmo Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Cosmo Burger

7438 Wornall, Kansas City

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VEGAN CHEEZE BURGER$10.00
A Beyond meat "burger" with Vegan cheese, Vegan burger sauce, pickle, grilled onion, & Vegan burger bun.
TOTS$3.00
Tots fried to freaking perfection. Served with burger sauce or ketchup on the side.
Old Fashioned Bottle$12.00
Bourbon, Agnostura bitters and Dodson's Turbinado syrup.
Bottle serves 2 cocktails
Must provide valid ID at pick up
More about Cosmo Burger
Observation Pizza image

 

Observation Pizza

115 W 18th St, kansas city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jerome John Garcia$12.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato base. Finished with bacon fat and grana padano.
Betty Davis$12.00
Bacon, pepperoni, mortadella, andouille, capocollo, mozzarella, tomato base. Finished with bacon fat and grana padano.
Seasonal Panzenella Salad$7.00
Mix of local farmers greens, carrots, fennel, orange segments, radishes, shaved red onion, lemon ricotta, and ranch croutons served with a garlic ramp vinaigrette.
More about Observation Pizza
Lifted Spirits image

 

Lifted Spirits

1734 Cherry St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eastside Sour Kit$40.00
Our super secret hidden menu favorite: Eastside Sour.
Bright Gin / Lemon / Cranberry / Fall Spice Bitters.
Serves 8 cocktails
The Lebowski Kit$32.00
Is it an espresso martini? Is it a white Russian? All we know is: the Dude abides.
Vodka / Hazel's Coffee / Coconut Cream
French 75 Kit$52.00
Bright Gin 750ml / Cava 750 ml / Lemon Juice / Simple Syrup.
Everything you need for this classic cocktail! Serves 8 cocktails.
More about Lifted Spirits
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough$6.95
Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
Bacon Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and bacon served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister image

 

Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister

4800 East Bannister Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
STRIP MEAL$12.00
3 CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS ,FRIES & SOFT DRINK
SPICY CHICK$10.00
Crispy buttermilk chicken drenched in our signature siracha infused maple sauce topped with chives on a delicious waffle.
BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES$10.00
Crispy fires drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch and parmesan cheese
More about Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Country Club$13.00
Turkey, smoked ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato with honey dijon aioli served on a baguette.
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
(GF, Veg) DF without the Curry Aioli
Full Rocket Salad$13.00
(Veg, GF) Arugula, shredded cabbage, avocado, dates, goat cheese, tortilla strips, roasted corn, hickory-smoked almonds and scallions tossed with champagne-honey vinaigrette.
More about The Mixx
Tribe Street Kitchen image

 

Tribe Street Kitchen

316 Delaware Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hot Chicken$13.00
A TRIBE CROWD PLEASER
Pickle brined fried chicken dipped in our homemade KC hot sauce topped with pickles and onions! Even better with cheese added.
Bavarian Nuggies- VG$10.00
Bavarian pretzel bites with sriracha salt. Served with Space Cheese (homemade beer cheese) and whole grain mustard.
Wings$10.00
Brined, par roasted, and fried to golden perfection! Made to order. Six wings and 1 sauce per order.
Samurai Sauce- spicy Asian chili
Kansas City Hot (a Tribe favorite)- sweet and spicy buffalo style
Old Bay Honey- sticky spice rub
More about Tribe Street Kitchen
Freestyle Poke - River Market image

 

Freestyle Poke - River Market

509 Delaware St, River Market

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build - 1 Scoop - Sea$7.29
Ride the Wave - 2 Scoop$10.69
Build - 3 Scoops - Sea$13.49
More about Freestyle Poke - River Market
Ramsey's Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ramsey's Burgers

13109 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

Avg 4.3 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHEESEBURGER$2.00
TOPPINGS INCLUDED ON ALL CHEESEBURGERS: American-Sharp Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mustard & Mayo
HAMBURGER$5.00
TOPPINGS INCLUDED ON ALL BURGERS: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mustard & Mayo
FRIES$3.00
More about Ramsey's Burgers
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Sandwich on Sourdough$6.95
Two scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on Farm to Market toasted sourdough with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
Sausage Burrito$5.45
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and sausage served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions)
Southwest Burrito$5.95
Scrambled eggs, pepper jack cheese, potatoes and spicy chorizo served with our signature sauce (sorry, no substitutions, additions or deletions on breakfast burritos)
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet
More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
