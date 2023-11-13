Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Seafood
Coast to Coast Pub by Martin City Brewing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to a dining experience that will take you from coast to coast— a place where you can get a burger and mac that makes you feel right at home or enjoy some of the best seafood served in Kansas City.
Location
500 E 135th Street, Kansas City, MO 64145
Gallery